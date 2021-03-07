Charlotte Observer Logo
charlottefive Logo

Around Town

In pictures and words, one year later: Life in Charlotte during COVID-19

Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel on April 3, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel on April 3, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

A year ago this week, everything changed.

The hustle and bustle of our world in Charlotte came to a halt when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in our community in March of 2020. Seemingly overnight, events were canceled, offices were closed and gyms and restaurant dining rooms were emptied. Jobs were lost. We naively thought we’d only have to stay home for two weeks to avoid community spread of the coronavirus. Two weeks turned into three, and then we started counting months.

Too many people got sick. Too many died. It’s difficult to find the words to express what it feels like to lose 500,000+ Americans to this virus in one year.

In Charlotte and around the country, we started wearing cloth face coverings to protect ourselves and others. We mastered virtual meetings. We now know that six feet apart can feel like miles. We’ve learned that what we most need in this world is our health — and each other.

Somehow, a year has passed. So much has changed, and so much is still changing.

As journalists, there is a responsibility that comes with knowing — even in the moment — that we are documenting history. Photojournalists can capture moments in time that will forever remind us of what we have been through together. In words and pictures, here are a few of those moments to remind us, from the CharlotteFive team (make sure to check out the gallery at the end of this story for 50 of our best photos from the past year):

The early weeks: So much change, and so fast

IMG_3756-preview.JPG
The toilet paper aisle at Target’s Midtown location on March 11, 2020. Alex Cason CharlotteFive
DSC02556.JPG
At Paper Plane Deli in the Belmont neighborhood of Charlotte, you could pick up a free roll of toilet paper when you stop in. Alex Cason CharlotteFive
DSC09658.JPG
We caught up with Yosefry Cabreja delivering packages for Fed Ex in the Shannon Park neighborhood on Monday, March 30, 2020. Alex Cason CharlotteFive
DSC09442.JPG
Fu’s Tattoos on April 4, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alex Cason CharlotteFive
Shared_Streets_Bikes.jpg
Streets in Myers Park are closed to thru traffic as part of Charlotte’s Shared Streets program. Alex Cason CharlotteFive
CLT_Manor_Theatre-07574
The Regal Manor Twin on Providence Road announced it would not reopen after the coronavirus pandemic. The movie theater was open for 73 years. Alex Cason CharlotteFive
CLT_Man_Kneels_uptown-09379 (2)
A man kneels to protest the killing of George Floyd at the Black Lives Matter mural in uptown Charlotte on June 26, 2020. Alex Cason CharlotteFive
Black_Lives_Matter_on_street-09047.jpg
On June 9, Dakotah Aiyanna was uptown painting Black Lives Matter along Tryon Street with other artists in Charlotte. Alex Cason CharlotteFive
CLT_Lang_Van-09541-2
Originally opened by her family in 1990, Dan Nguyen has been working there since 1999. On Friday, June 19, she had tears in her eyes as she told CharlotteFive about customers helping her during this difficult time of COVID-19. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Summer 2020

CLT_Camp_North_End_Keswick_ (5)
In June 2020, Dalton Espaillat opened La Caseta at Camp North End’s new food stalls on Keswick Avenue. It is inspired by his wife’s mother’s cooking. Alex Cason CharlotteFive
Airplane_CLT_Airport_Charlotte_Douglas_International-1534-2.jpg
A plane lands at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on July 22, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alex Cason CharlotteFive
CLT_Shades_of_moss-02065
On August 7, Shades of Moss owner Barry Greene stands in his shop in the Elizabeth neighborhood on 7th Street. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Fall 2020

IMG-9927.jpg
Lines to vote were nearly nonexistent Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Spectrum Center. Alex Cason CharlotteFive
CLT_Great_Pumpkin_Wall_in_E (2)
The Great Pumpkin Wall in Elizabeth sends a message of unity on October 30, 2020. Alex Cason CharlotteFive
Old Providence.jpg
A house is decorated for the 2020 holidays on Sherwood Forest Drive in Old Providence in Charlotte. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Winter 2020/2021

CLT_Sammys_Deli-01964
Billy Harris opened Sammy’s Deli with Serafimes “Sammy ” Balatsias in 1997. The restaurant closed on Dec. 1. Alex Cason CharlotteFive
CLT_Gwin_Dalton-02557
Gwin Dalton stands in the garage at her house in the Wendover-Sedgewood neighborhood. Her daughter, Dede Caughman, created a massive mural inside for a socially distant to-go Christmas. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive
CLT_Super_Bowl_2021-3
In 2021, Super Bowl parties were virtual to keep the coronavirus away. Photo illustration by Alex Cason CharlotteFive
CLT_Frankie_White_BWSweets-(2) (3)
Frankie White, owner and operator of BW Sweets Bakery. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive
CLT_Rail_Trail_Lights_2021- (4)
Just South of the Uptown is “Light Beans” by Luvly Moon. It is one of a series of art installations in 2021’s I Heart Rail Trail: Lights displays. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive
Profile Image of Alex Cason
Alex Cason
Alex Cason is a photojournalist whose primary focus is to let stories unfold through the visual mediums of photography and videography. Cason’s dynamic interpretations are woven into the fabric of a city that is bustling with growth, challenged daily with racial and socioeconomic equality, and overflowing with art and creativity. Crafting a story with integrity for a variety of demographics in a matter of moments is the broad stroke of his character. His specialties include portraiture work, sports, editorial, architectural, creative, government, street and event coverage. Support my work with a digital subscription
Profile Image of Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler is the editor of CharlotteFive. When she’s not writing or editing, you’ll find her running, practicing hot yoga or snuggling with her rescue dog, X. Find her on Instagram or Twitter: @melissaoyler.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service