In pictures and words, one year later: Life in Charlotte during COVID-19

Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel on April 3, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. CharlotteFive

A year ago this week, everything changed.

The hustle and bustle of our world in Charlotte came to a halt when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in our community in March of 2020. Seemingly overnight, events were canceled, offices were closed and gyms and restaurant dining rooms were emptied. Jobs were lost. We naively thought we’d only have to stay home for two weeks to avoid community spread of the coronavirus. Two weeks turned into three, and then we started counting months.

Too many people got sick. Too many died. It’s difficult to find the words to express what it feels like to lose 500,000+ Americans to this virus in one year.

In Charlotte and around the country, we started wearing cloth face coverings to protect ourselves and others. We mastered virtual meetings. We now know that six feet apart can feel like miles. We’ve learned that what we most need in this world is our health — and each other.

Somehow, a year has passed. So much has changed, and so much is still changing.

As journalists, there is a responsibility that comes with knowing — even in the moment — that we are documenting history. Photojournalists can capture moments in time that will forever remind us of what we have been through together. In words and pictures, here are a few of those moments to remind us, from the CharlotteFive team (make sure to check out the gallery at the end of this story for 50 of our best photos from the past year):

The toilet paper aisle at Target’s Midtown location on March 11, 2020. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

At Paper Plane Deli in the Belmont neighborhood of Charlotte, you could pick up a free roll of toilet paper when you stop in. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

March 29: A 60-year-old died in Mecklenburg County from COVID-19, the first confirmed coronavirus-related death in the county.





We caught up with Yosefry Cabreja delivering packages for Fed Ex in the Shannon Park neighborhood on Monday, March 30, 2020. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

April 3: The CDC recommended Americans begin wearing face coverings in public.

Fu’s Tattoos on April 4, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

April 17: We baked so much bread: banana, sourdough, Kindred’s Milk Bread.

Streets in Myers Park are closed to thru traffic as part of Charlotte’s Shared Streets program. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

May 7: Charlotteans laced up their running shoes to run for Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed while out for a jog in Georgia.

Charlotteans laced up their running shoes to run for Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed while out for a jog in Georgia. May 19: Make it safe, but fashion: Readers emailed us their mask selfies and shared where they bought their favorite face coverings. The shaming of those choosing to wear masks in public was also in full force.

The Regal Manor Twin on Providence Road announced it would not reopen after the coronavirus pandemic. The movie theater was open for 73 years. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

End of May: After George Floyd was killed by the police on May 25, activists in Charlotte joined those nationwide in taking to the streets to protest police brutality, systematic racism against Black people. Charlotteans marched all summer, not only for George Floyd but also Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and so many others.

A man kneels to protest the killing of George Floyd at the Black Lives Matter mural in uptown Charlotte on June 26, 2020. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

June 9: After 11 nights of protests in Charlotte, 17 of Charlotte’s artists came together to create a Black Lives Matter mural on South Tryon Street.

On June 9, Dakotah Aiyanna was uptown painting Black Lives Matter along Tryon Street with other artists in Charlotte. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

June 19: Charlotte’s local businesses struggled during this time, and the community rushed to help all that we could. In about 24 hours, Lang Van customer Carly West raised more than $30,000 for the restaurant. By October, the fundraiser had received more than $60,000.

Originally opened by her family in 1990, Dan Nguyen has been working there since 1999. On Friday, June 19, she had tears in her eyes as she told CharlotteFive about customers helping her during this difficult time of COVID-19. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Summer 2020

June 26: Camp North End opened its food stalls, perfect timing for a socially distant summer in Charlotte. All around the city during the past year, we utilized restaurant walk-up windows as a way to support our favorite local restaurants without the dangers of walking indoors to get takeout. Crepe Cellar co-owner Jamie Brown, who wrote a diary of her experiences in 2020 for CharlotteFive, created a pop-up restaurant called “Bring the Queen.”

In June 2020, Dalton Espaillat opened La Caseta at Camp North End’s new food stalls on Keswick Avenue. It is inspired by his wife’s mother’s cooking. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

July: We knew travel was unsafe, but that didn’t stop us from dreaming. We studied flight deals, refund policies. We made plans for far into the future — with money-back guarantees for cancellations, obviously.

A plane lands at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on July 22, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

July 17: When we got to the endless scroll on Netflix, it was difficult to know what to do next. Then Queens of the Queen City dropped in July and the couch life was right again for a moment.

When we got to the endless scroll on Netflix, it was difficult to know what to do next. Then Queens of the Queen City dropped in July and the couch life was right again for a moment. August: Parents, teachers and officials navigated the tough decisions ahead regarding virtual school and in-person learning. Former teachers Ensley Henderson and Sara Kay Mooney wrote an op-ed on July 31 titled “Let’s use our privilege to make virtual learning equal for all in Charlotte.”

On August 7, Shades of Moss owner Barry Greene stands in his shop in the Elizabeth neighborhood on 7th Street. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

August 25: We learned that part of the cruelty of COVID-19 is that simply surviving doesn’t mean everything is OK. NoDa Yoga owner Jillian Longsworth talked candidly about what it was like to be a “COVID long-hauler” and the importance of sharing symptoms so that we can learn from each other.

Fall 2020

October 8: Outdoor dining was still a thing, but winter was on its way and by this point, we all knew the risks of sharing indoor space with others. We began preparing for winter with colder, shorter days, knowing the COVID-19 numbers could get worse.

Lines to vote were nearly nonexistent Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Spectrum Center. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

October 31: We celebrated Halloween — from a distance.

The Great Pumpkin Wall in Elizabeth sends a message of unity on October 30, 2020. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

A house is decorated for the 2020 holidays on Sherwood Forest Drive in Old Providence in Charlotte. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Winter 2020/2021

December 1: We said a lot of notable goodbyes to longtime businesses in 2020, and Sammy’s Deli decided to mark its last day on December 1 with free breakfast and lunch to customers. “I guess everything has an ending,” owner Billy Harris told CharlotteFive a few weeks before closing. Harris opened Sammy’s in 1997 with former co-owner Serafimes “Sammy” Balatsias. “That’s going to be it. We did what we did, it’s been good.” Nearby Nova’s Bakery closed soon after, on Dec. 13. Some good news, though: Dish began serving the breakfast menu from Sammy’s, giving longtime regulars a neighborhood place to continue gathering.

Billy Harris opened Sammy’s Deli with Serafimes “Sammy ” Balatsias in 1997. The restaurant closed on Dec. 1. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Gwin Dalton stands in the garage at her house in the Wendover-Sedgewood neighborhood. Her daughter, Dede Caughman, created a massive mural inside for a socially distant to-go Christmas. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

In 2021, Super Bowl parties were virtual to keep the coronavirus away. Photo illustration by Alex Cason CharlotteFive

February (cont.): We also embraced everything vegan, especially food trucks, and especially Romeo’s — so much so that it will get its own brick-and-mortar soon. We celebrated new restaurant announcements such as BW Sweets’ expansion and businesses who pivoted such as Wooden Robot’s new flex workspace. Hey, 2020 may have made us hate the word, but we still admire the act.

Frankie White, owner and operator of BW Sweets Bakery. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Feb. 19-March 6: The second annual “I Heart Rail Trail: Lights” exhibit, however, gave us a safe, socially distant reason to get off the couch and enjoy some beautiful artwork.

Just South of the Uptown is “Light Beans” by Luvly Moon. It is one of a series of art installations in 2021’s I Heart Rail Trail: Lights displays. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

March 2021: Most of the rest of this month remains to be seen. Worries about COVID-19 strains remain, but the daily numbers are improving. The vaccine is here for some and just around the corner for everyone. Is this the hope we need? Will this bring relief? Time will tell, but if we’ve learned nothing else, it’s that we can get through quite a lot — together.