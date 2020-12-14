Food and Drink
These Charlotte restaurants have holiday takeout — brisket, brunch, mozzarella.
Do you find you’re struggling to get into the holiday spirit this year amid COVID-19? Perhaps you won’t be gathering with family, or if you are, you may not feel like preparing an extensive meal.
Charlotte restaurants know it’s been a taxing year — and they have your holiday meals covered.
Whether you’re planning to sit around the table for a small household dinner, or would prefer to have Christmas brunch cooked, these local eateries are supplying hearty holiday dinners to make the last bit of this year as cozy as possible.
Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen
4001-C Yancey Road, #100
Pre-order: Same-day ordering (except for brisket) is open until 11 a.m. (closed Christmas Day, cutoff is 11 a.m. Christmas Eve). Order online.
Pickup: Monday-Friday
Selections include:
Braised brisket: classic preparation with caramelized onions and fennel
Black bass filet with cilantro-chili butter
Pesto lamb rack
Herb-crusted pork loin: apple, white balsamic and brown sugar
Frenched chicken breast with pomegranate-ginger glaze
Brussels sprouts with roasted garlic
Crispy potato cake: skillet-roasted latke slice served with house-made applesauce and sour cream
Glazed carrots with orange and ginger glaze
Winter salad with kale, butternut squash, pomegranate, toasted walnuts, shaved parmesan and apple-sage vinaigrette. Optional to add protein.
Chocolate cake with white chocolate-peppermint mousse and winter strawberry sauce (available by the slice only)
Ginger cookie sandwich with caramel filling
Details: All items arrive in eco-friendly boxes that are oven and/or microwave safe and fully cooked to make dinner very easy. Items can be ordered hot or cold with reheat instructions online.
Little Mama’s
4521 Sharon Road
Pre-order: Orders must be placed at least 24 hours ahead of time. Call 980-209-0323 to order.
Pickup: During business hours, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday,
9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday
Selections include:
Salad: Tuscan salad, Mama’s Salad, insalata chopped, Caesar
Pasta: baked ziti, spaghetti and San Marzano tomato sauce, penne broccoli and chicken, penne alla vodka, lasagna
Mozzarella tray (serves 4-6 for $50)
Cheese: File di Latte, Stracciatella, house sprinkling cheese
Entree: chicken parmesan, eggplant parmesan, combo parmesan, chicken Carciofi, Tommasino’s broiled chicken, meatballs, cheese and parsley sausage
Sides: beans and greens, garlic mashed potatoes, shaved Brussels sprouts, Anson Mills polenta, warm quinoa salad, creamed spinach
Desserts: Nutella pie, Mama’s olive oil cake, tiramisu, cannolis
Maggiano’s Little Italy
4400 Sharon Road
Pre-order: Now through Dec. 24 (order 24 hours in advance for cold-prepared bundles). Order online.
Pickup: Now through Dec. 24
The Holiday Carryout Bundle (available hot or cold, feeds 4-6 for $95) includes:
10 mini meatballs
2 entree caesar salads
2 Mom’s lasagna
2 fettuccine alfredo
Chicken parm or chicken piccata (6 pieces)
2 slices of New-York-style cheesecake
2 pieces of Gigi’s butter cake
6 Vera’s lemon cookies
Fresh ciabatta bread
OooWee BBQ
Pre-order: Online
Delivery: Dec. 22 and 23
Take-and-bake selections include:
Meats by the pound: pulled pork, pulled chicken, sliced turkey, smoked ham with bourbon maple glaze, beef brisket, rack of ribs
Sides (serve 4): smoked macaroni and cheese, smoked sweet potatoes, smoked green beans, baked beans, dry rub potato salad
Dessert: Smoked bourbon vanilla pecan pie
Reid’s Fine Foods
Pre-order: Now through Dec. 19. All orders placed after Dec. 19 are subject to availability. Call the SouthPark location at 704-377-7686 or the Myers Park location at 704-377-1312 to order.
Pickup: Dec. 23 from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. or Dec. 24 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Delivery is available.
Main courses: Beef tenderloin, beef tenderloin platter, spiral-sliced honey ham, Goodnight Brothers country ham, rib roast, leg of lamb, lamb racks, shucked oysters, free-range turkey, lobster tails
Sides: Mashed potatoes, sweet potato souffle, scalloped potatoes, mini twice-baked potatoes, macaroni and cheese, garlic green beans, Brussels sprouts, bourbon-glazed carrots, creamed corn
Bread and sauces: Reid’s classic gravy, yeast rolls, mini biscuits
Breakfast items: mini biscuits, cinnamon sweet rolls, ladyfinger ham rolls, pimento sausage rolls, farmer’s pie, grits and sausage casserole
Hors d’oeuvres: cheese and charcuterie, smoked salmon platter, crisp platter, shrimp cocktail platter, mini crab cakes, pimento stuffed mushrooms, classic deviled eggs, crudite, caprese skewers
Desserts: pecan pie, chocolate pecan pie, pumpkin pie, apple pie, chess pie, cobbler, 12-layer caramel cake, 12-layer chocolate cake, coconut cake, Moravian sugar cake, Kringle
The Stanley
1961 E. 7th St.
Pre-order: Now through Dec. 22. Call 980-299-2741 to order or email info@thestanleyclt.com.
Pickup: 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 23
The Prime Rib Dinner offering includes:
Mixed greens salad, toasted walnuts, crumbled goat cheese, apples
Slow-roasted CAB prime rib with au jus and horseradish cream
Parker House rolls with garlic and herb butter
Roasted local seasonal vegetable medley
Potato puree
Pie offerings include:
Traditional pecan pie with whipped vanilla-bourbon cream
Apple pie with crumb topping
Pumpkin pie with spiced whipped cream
Details: The Prime Rib Dinner serves 2 for $70, 4 for $130 or 6 for $160. Meals will be packaged and sent out cold with reheating instructions.
Snooze, An A.M. Eatery
1331-A Central Ave.; 2041 South Blvd., Suite 106
Pre-order: Dec. 14 through Jan. 1. Call your preferred Snooze location to order.
Pickup: Next-day pickup
Holiday Kits include:
French Toast Bake Kit: $50
French Toast a la carte: $25
Harvest Casserole Kit: $55
Harvest Casserole a la carte: $30
Holiday Pancake Party Kit: $40
Holiday Pancake a la carte: $25
Details: Each kit includes holiday hot cocoa recipes (spiked and classic) and greeting cards. Kits come with spinach, arugula and kale salad, fruit salad and a side of Snooze Tenderbelly bacon. Main dishes are also available a la carte.
Sweet Spot Studio
4418 Monroe Road, Suite C
Pre-order: By Dec. 16 for delivery before Christmas (no guarantee). Order online.
Pickup: Dec. 4, 11, 18 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. or Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cookie sets (require decorating) include:
Elf on the Shelf
Paint-Your-Own Cookies
Christmas Cookie DIY Kit
Paint-Your-Own Nativity Scene
Let It Snow
Letters to Santa
Paint-Your-Own Menorah Set
Viva Chicken
12206 Copper Way, 1617 Elizabeth Ave., 4500 Park Road, 11641 Waverly Center Drive
Pre-order: Now through Dec. 31 (open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day). Order in advance through the Viva Chicken app, online, over the phone at your preferred location, or in person at the counter.
Pickup: Now through Dec. 31
The Holiday Feast ($27.95) includes:
One whole chicken
Green beans
Plantains
Arroz chaufa (Peruvian fried rice)
French fries
Bottle of yellow sauce
Bottle of green sauce
Your Mom’s Donuts and Your Mom’s Bazaar
4205 Park Road, 11025 Monroe Road, 107 N. Main St.
Pre-order: Now through Dec. 20. Order online.
Pickup: Dec. 23 to noon on Dec. 24.
Selections include:
Take and bake cinnamon rolls
Take and bake brioche dinner rolls
Doughnuts (individual doughnut, half dozen or full dozen)
Eggnog from Homeland Creamery
Brunch pastry pack
Cinnamon swirl brioche
Cookies and milk for Santa, featuring Homeland Creamery
