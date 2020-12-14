These Charlotte restaurants have holiday takeout — brisket, brunch, mozzarella.

Snooze is offering French toast, harvest casserole and pancake kits this holiday season.

Do you find you’re struggling to get into the holiday spirit this year amid COVID-19? Perhaps you won’t be gathering with family, or if you are, you may not feel like preparing an extensive meal.

Charlotte restaurants know it’s been a taxing year — and they have your holiday meals covered.

Whether you’re planning to sit around the table for a small household dinner, or would prefer to have Christmas brunch cooked, these local eateries are supplying hearty holiday dinners to make the last bit of this year as cozy as possible.

4001-C Yancey Road, #100

Pre-order: Same-day ordering (except for brisket) is open until 11 a.m. (closed Christmas Day, cutoff is 11 a.m. Christmas Eve). Order online.

Pickup: Monday-Friday

Selections include:

Braised brisket: classic preparation with caramelized onions and fennel

Black bass filet with cilantro-chili butter

Pesto lamb rack

Herb-crusted pork loin: apple, white balsamic and brown sugar

Frenched chicken breast with pomegranate-ginger glaze

Brussels sprouts with roasted garlic

Crispy potato cake: skillet-roasted latke slice served with house-made applesauce and sour cream

Glazed carrots with orange and ginger glaze

Winter salad with kale, butternut squash, pomegranate, toasted walnuts, shaved parmesan and apple-sage vinaigrette. Optional to add protein.

Chocolate cake with white chocolate-peppermint mousse and winter strawberry sauce (available by the slice only)

Ginger cookie sandwich with caramel filling

Details: All items arrive in eco-friendly boxes that are oven and/or microwave safe and fully cooked to make dinner very easy. Items can be ordered hot or cold with reheat instructions online.

Add a sweet treat to your holiday meal, such as this chocolate cake with white chocolate-peppermint mousse. Courtesy of Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen

4521 Sharon Road

Pre-order: Orders must be placed at least 24 hours ahead of time. Call 980-209-0323 to order.

Pickup: During business hours, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday,

9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday

Selections include:

Salad: Tuscan salad, Mama’s Salad, insalata chopped, Caesar

Pasta: baked ziti, spaghetti and San Marzano tomato sauce, penne broccoli and chicken, penne alla vodka, lasagna

Mozzarella tray (serves 4-6 for $50)

Cheese: File di Latte, Stracciatella, house sprinkling cheese

Entree: chicken parmesan, eggplant parmesan, combo parmesan, chicken Carciofi, Tommasino’s broiled chicken, meatballs, cheese and parsley sausage

Sides: beans and greens, garlic mashed potatoes, shaved Brussels sprouts, Anson Mills polenta, warm quinoa salad, creamed spinach

Desserts: Nutella pie, Mama’s olive oil cake, tiramisu, cannolis

Nothing quite warms the house for the holidays like a mozzarella platter from Little Mama’s. Photo by Remy Thurston

4400 Sharon Road

Pre-order: Now through Dec. 24 (order 24 hours in advance for cold-prepared bundles). Order online.

Pickup: Now through Dec. 24

The Holiday Carryout Bundle (available hot or cold, feeds 4-6 for $95) includes:

10 mini meatballs

2 entree caesar salads

2 Mom’s lasagna

2 fettuccine alfredo

Chicken parm or chicken piccata (6 pieces)

2 slices of New-York-style cheesecake

2 pieces of Gigi’s butter cake

6 Vera’s lemon cookies

Fresh ciabatta bread

Pre-order: Online

Delivery: Dec. 22 and 23

Take-and-bake selections include:

Meats by the pound: pulled pork, pulled chicken, sliced turkey, smoked ham with bourbon maple glaze, beef brisket, rack of ribs

Sides (serve 4): smoked macaroni and cheese, smoked sweet potatoes, smoked green beans, baked beans, dry rub potato salad

Dessert: Smoked bourbon vanilla pecan pie

Pre-order: Now through Dec. 19. All orders placed after Dec. 19 are subject to availability. Call the SouthPark location at 704-377-7686 or the Myers Park location at 704-377-1312 to order.

Pickup: Dec. 23 from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. or Dec. 24 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Delivery is available.

Selections include:

Main courses: Beef tenderloin, beef tenderloin platter, spiral-sliced honey ham, Goodnight Brothers country ham, rib roast, leg of lamb, lamb racks, shucked oysters, free-range turkey, lobster tails

Sides: Mashed potatoes, sweet potato souffle, scalloped potatoes, mini twice-baked potatoes, macaroni and cheese, garlic green beans, Brussels sprouts, bourbon-glazed carrots, creamed corn

Bread and sauces: Reid’s classic gravy, yeast rolls, mini biscuits

Breakfast items: mini biscuits, cinnamon sweet rolls, ladyfinger ham rolls, pimento sausage rolls, farmer’s pie, grits and sausage casserole

Hors d’oeuvres: cheese and charcuterie, smoked salmon platter, crisp platter, shrimp cocktail platter, mini crab cakes, pimento stuffed mushrooms, classic deviled eggs, crudite, caprese skewers

Desserts: pecan pie, chocolate pecan pie, pumpkin pie, apple pie, chess pie, cobbler, 12-layer caramel cake, 12-layer chocolate cake, coconut cake, Moravian sugar cake, Kringle

1961 E. 7th St.

Pre-order: Now through Dec. 22. Call 980-299-2741 to order or email info@thestanleyclt.com.

Pickup: 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 23

The Prime Rib Dinner offering includes:

Mixed greens salad, toasted walnuts, crumbled goat cheese, apples

Slow-roasted CAB prime rib with au jus and horseradish cream

Parker House rolls with garlic and herb butter

Roasted local seasonal vegetable medley

Potato puree

Pie offerings include:

Traditional pecan pie with whipped vanilla-bourbon cream

Apple pie with crumb topping

Pumpkin pie with spiced whipped cream

Details: The Prime Rib Dinner serves 2 for $70, 4 for $130 or 6 for $160. Meals will be packaged and sent out cold with reheating instructions.

The Stanley is offering a prime rib dinner that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Courtesy of Callie Langhorne PR

1331-A Central Ave.; 2041 South Blvd., Suite 106

Pre-order: Dec. 14 through Jan. 1. Call your preferred Snooze location to order.

Pickup: Next-day pickup

Holiday Kits include:

French Toast Bake Kit: $50

French Toast a la carte: $25

Harvest Casserole Kit: $55

Harvest Casserole a la carte: $30

Holiday Pancake Party Kit: $40

Holiday Pancake a la carte: $25

Details: Each kit includes holiday hot cocoa recipes (spiked and classic) and greeting cards. Kits come with spinach, arugula and kale salad, fruit salad and a side of Snooze Tenderbelly bacon. Main dishes are also available a la carte.

Each holiday kit at Snooze comes with salad, fruit and a side of bacon. Courtesy of Snooze, An A.M. Eatery

4418 Monroe Road, Suite C

Pre-order: By Dec. 16 for delivery before Christmas (no guarantee). Order online.

Pickup: Dec. 4, 11, 18 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. or Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cookie sets (require decorating) include:

Elf on the Shelf

Paint-Your-Own Cookies

Christmas Cookie DIY Kit

Paint-Your-Own Nativity Scene

Let It Snow

Letters to Santa

Paint-Your-Own Menorah Set

Create family memories — and dessert — with DIY cookie kits from Sweet Spot Studio. Photo by Dana Gray

12206 Copper Way, 1617 Elizabeth Ave., 4500 Park Road, 11641 Waverly Center Drive

Pre-order: Now through Dec. 31 (open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day). Order in advance through the Viva Chicken app, online, over the phone at your preferred location, or in person at the counter.

Pickup: Now through Dec. 31

The Holiday Feast ($27.95) includes:

One whole chicken

Green beans

Plantains

Arroz chaufa (Peruvian fried rice)

French fries

Bottle of yellow sauce

Bottle of green sauce

Enjoy Peruvian classics like arroz chaufa, plantains and whole chicken from Viva Chicken over the holidays. Courtesy of Viva Chicken

4205 Park Road, 11025 Monroe Road, 107 N. Main St.

Pre-order: Now through Dec. 20. Order online.

Pickup: Dec. 23 to noon on Dec. 24.

Selections include:

Take and bake cinnamon rolls

Take and bake brioche dinner rolls

Doughnuts (individual doughnut, half dozen or full dozen)

Eggnog from Homeland Creamery

Brunch pastry pack

Cinnamon swirl brioche

Cookies and milk for Santa, featuring Homeland Creamery

Supplement your holiday meal with something sweet. Courtesy of Callie Langhorne PR

