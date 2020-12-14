Charlotte Observer Logo
These Charlotte restaurants have holiday takeout — brisket, brunch, mozzarella.

Snooze is offering French toast, harvest casserole and pancake kits this holiday season.
Snooze is offering French toast, harvest casserole and pancake kits this holiday season. Courtesy of Snooze, An A.M. Eatery

Do you find you’re struggling to get into the holiday spirit this year amid COVID-19? Perhaps you won’t be gathering with family, or if you are, you may not feel like preparing an extensive meal.

Charlotte restaurants know it’s been a taxing year — and they have your holiday meals covered.

Whether you’re planning to sit around the table for a small household dinner, or would prefer to have Christmas brunch cooked, these local eateries are supplying hearty holiday dinners to make the last bit of this year as cozy as possible.

Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen

4001-C Yancey Road, #100

Pre-order: Same-day ordering (except for brisket) is open until 11 a.m. (closed Christmas Day, cutoff is 11 a.m. Christmas Eve). Order online.

Pickup: Monday-Friday

Selections include:

Details: All items arrive in eco-friendly boxes that are oven and/or microwave safe and fully cooked to make dinner very easy. Items can be ordered hot or cold with reheat instructions online.

IMG_1171.jpg
Add a sweet treat to your holiday meal, such as this chocolate cake with white chocolate-peppermint mousse. Courtesy of Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen

Little Mama’s

4521 Sharon Road

Pre-order: Orders must be placed at least 24 hours ahead of time. Call 980-209-0323 to order.

Pickup: During business hours, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday,

9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday

Selections include:

MozzarellaPlatter-1 (1).JPG
Nothing quite warms the house for the holidays like a mozzarella platter from Little Mama’s. Photo by Remy Thurston

Maggiano’s Little Italy

4400 Sharon Road

Pre-order: Now through Dec. 24 (order 24 hours in advance for cold-prepared bundles). Order online.

Pickup: Now through Dec. 24

The Holiday Carryout Bundle (available hot or cold, feeds 4-6 for $95) includes:

OooWee BBQ

Pre-order: Online

Delivery: Dec. 22 and 23

Take-and-bake selections include:

Reid’s Fine Foods

Pre-order: Now through Dec. 19. All orders placed after Dec. 19 are subject to availability. Call the SouthPark location at 704-377-7686 or the Myers Park location at 704-377-1312 to order.

Pickup: Dec. 23 from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. or Dec. 24 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Delivery is available.

Selections include:

The Stanley

1961 E. 7th St.

Pre-order: Now through Dec. 22. Call 980-299-2741 to order or email info@thestanleyclt.com.

Pickup: 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 23

The Prime Rib Dinner offering includes:

Pie offerings include:

Details: The Prime Rib Dinner serves 2 for $70, 4 for $130 or 6 for $160. Meals will be packaged and sent out cold with reheating instructions.

IMG_4979.JPG
The Stanley is offering a prime rib dinner that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Courtesy of Callie Langhorne PR

Snooze, An A.M. Eatery

1331-A Central Ave.; 2041 South Blvd., Suite 106

Pre-order: Dec. 14 through Jan. 1. Call your preferred Snooze location to order.

Pickup: Next-day pickup

Holiday Kits include:

Details: Each kit includes holiday hot cocoa recipes (spiked and classic) and greeting cards. Kits come with spinach, arugula and kale salad, fruit salad and a side of Snooze Tenderbelly bacon. Main dishes are also available a la carte.

Day 9 - Cranberry Brioche - Holiday Meal Kit.jpg
Each holiday kit at Snooze comes with salad, fruit and a side of bacon. Courtesy of Snooze, An A.M. Eatery

Sweet Spot Studio

4418 Monroe Road, Suite C

Pre-order: By Dec. 16 for delivery before Christmas (no guarantee). Order online.

Pickup: Dec. 4, 11, 18 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. or Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cookie sets (require decorating) include:

128254140_762845164301212_6858814349130384164_n.jpg
Create family memories — and dessert — with DIY cookie kits from Sweet Spot Studio. Photo by Dana Gray

Viva Chicken

12206 Copper Way, 1617 Elizabeth Ave., 4500 Park Road, 11641 Waverly Center Drive

Pre-order: Now through Dec. 31 (open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day). Order in advance through the Viva Chicken app, online, over the phone at your preferred location, or in person at the counter.

Pickup: Now through Dec. 31

The Holiday Feast ($27.95) includes:

Holiday Feast 2.jpg
Enjoy Peruvian classics like arroz chaufa, plantains and whole chicken from Viva Chicken over the holidays. Courtesy of Viva Chicken

Your Mom’s Donuts and Your Mom’s Bazaar

4205 Park Road, 11025 Monroe Road, 107 N. Main St.

Pre-order: Now through Dec. 20. Order online.

Pickup: Dec. 23 to noon on Dec. 24.

Selections include:

126502175_3246663122109276_8326102847367227640_o.jpg
Supplement your holiday meal with something sweet. Courtesy of Callie Langhorne PR

