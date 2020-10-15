How to pick a voting spot in Charlotte: Location, shorter lines — or better swag?

At the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, poll workers are giving out pens with a stylus for voting. Charlotte Five

Early voting is officially open in North Carolina, and in Mecklenburg County, there are 33 locations to choose from.

How should a Charlottean pick the perfect spot to cast their vote?

There’s proximity to your home, of course. And then there’s the line length. No one wants to wait too long, even socially distanced with a mask, during COVID-19.

But one rite of voting passage is notably absent at some of this year’s polling places: The “I voted” sticker.

“No ‘I voted’ stickers this year. Instead you get a pen/stylus. I’d rather have a sticker,” Desiree Kube said after voting at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday morning. “I was looking forward to my ‘I Voted selfie,’ as well as adding it to my water bottle. Thanks Covid and 2020.”

Polling places around Mecklenburg County were handing out stylus pens boasting: “I voted in the 2020 election. #YourVoteCountsNC”. It’s a great idea, actually — you can use the stylus instead of your finger when navigating the touch screen during a pandemic. But, still — it’s no sticker.

“We really all got a Panthers mask, an Atrium mask and an I VOTED pen and were still like, excuse me where’s my sticker???” Katie Levans tweeted on Thursday morning.

Masks and stylus pens are among the poll swag available during early voting in 2020. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

The pen is a replacement for the “I voted” stickers, Kristin Mavromatis, public information officer for the county board of elections, told QC Metro.

Free barbecue for voters

Debatably uncool pens weren’t the only swag difference on the first day of early voting.

Employees from Mac’s Speed Shop were handing out free barbecue in front of the Bojangles Entertainment Complex on Thursday afternoon, one of two locations they planned to serve pulled pork, potatoes and green beans that day.

They were out in partnership with World Central Kitchen’s Chefs for the Polls initiative to thank people for voting with a free meal. World Central Kitchen, founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, is providing meals at polling stations all over the country during early voting and on Election Day.

“We just want to thank people for early voting and doing their American right,” said Callie Murray, director of marketing for Mac’s. And their efforts were popular.

“We’ve had very few people turn us down,” she said.

Mac’s Speed Shop serves up meals to early voters Thursday afternoon via Chefs for the Polls. Lauren Lindstrom Charlotte Observer

Unofficial swag still counts

Outside of the Beatties Ford Library polling station on Thursday, “The Roving Anti-Trump Band-Wagon” was out selling swag including pins (note: not pens) that read “Dump Trump,” “Make America Humane Again” and more. Still no stickers in sight ...

What types of swag have you seen at your early polling place? Email charlottefive@charlottefive.com with your pictures and thoughts about your swag and we’ll add it to the story.

Stan Sinberg from NYC sold unofficial campaign swag outside Beatties Ford Library on Thursday. Jim Morrill Charlotte Observer