Early voting starts Thursday. Here’s where to go in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

When early voting kicks off on Thursday, Mecklenburg County residents can cast their ballots at 33 locations, including Bank of America Stadium, Spectrum Center and Bojangles Coliseum.

That’s one of the upshots of the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections to approve large venues intended to accommodate social distancing.

The more traditional polling sites, such as libraries and schools, are still options for voters throughout the Charlotte region.

Hand sanitizer and masks are available for voters, as well as Q-tips to safely use equipment. Surfaces should be cleaned frequently, and there will be barriers between poll workers and voters at check-in tables, among other safeguards outlined by the State Board of Elections.

More than 1 million North Carolinians have requested absentee ballots, with about 35% returned so far, according to Thursday data from the Old North State Politics blog.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The lengthy ballot for the Nov. 3 general election encompasses pivotal races at the federal and state and levels, including for president, U.S. Senate and House, governor, lieutenant governor, state auditor, state treasurer and district court judges. The race for Senate — which has turned tumultuous with Republican Sen. Thom Tillis contracting COVID-19 and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham apologizing for a personal scandal — could dictate which party gains control in January.

Locally, there are three competitive races for the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners that could prolong 2018’s blue wave. Charlotte residents will also vote on three city bond issues — tied to transportation projects, affordable housing and neighborhood improvements — totaling almost $200 million.

Voters can go to any of the 33 early voting sites, which are open from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on weekends.

On Saturdays — Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, the final day of early voting — all sites are open from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. On Sundays — Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 — they’re open 1-5 p.m.

For more information, check out voter guides from The Charlotte Observer and CharlotteFive.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Absentee ballots run through a tabulation machine a the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. The results of the tabulation will not be known until Election Day. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

These are Mecklenburg County’s early voting locations:

▪ Cornelius Town Hall — 21445 Catawba Ave. (Cornelius)

▪ Hough High School — 12420 Bailey Road (Cornelius)

▪ North County Library — 16500 Holly Crest Lane (Huntersville)

▪ North Mecklenburg High School — 11201 Old Statesville Road (Huntersville)

▪ Butler High School — 1810 Matthews-Mint Hill Road (Matthews)

▪ Matthews Elementary School — 200 E. McDowell St. (Matthews)

▪ Spectrum Center — 333 E. Trade St.

▪ Bank of America Stadium — 800 S. Mint St.

▪ Garinger High School — 1100 Eastway Drive

▪ Bojangles Entertainment Complex — 2700 E. Independence Blvd.

▪ Bette Rae Thomas Recreation Center — 2921 Tuckaseegee Road

▪ West Boulevard Library — 2157 W. Blvd.

▪ Renaissance West STEAM Academy — 3241 New Renaissance Way

▪ Myers Park High School — 2400 Colony Road

▪ Queens Sports Complex at Marion Diehl Park — 2229 Tyvola Road

▪ South Mecklenburg High School — 8900 Park Road

▪ Former Wells Fargo (SouthPark area) — 4525 Sharon Road

▪ East Mecklenburg High School — 6800 Monroe Road

▪ Mountain Island Lake Library — 4420 Hoyt Galvin Way

▪ Hickory Grove Elementary School — 6300 Highland Ave.

▪ Allegra Westbrooks/Beatties Ford Library — 2412 Beatties Ford Road

▪ West Charlotte High School — 2219 Senior Drive

▪ Hornets Nest Park — 6301 Beatties Ford Road

▪ Carmel Commons Shopping Center — 7601 Pineville-Matthews Road

▪ Independence High School — 1967 Patriot Drive

▪ UNCC Belk Gymnasium — 8911 University Road

▪ Old Pier One (University area) — 8802 JW Clay Blvd.

▪ Mallard Creek High School — 3825 Johnston Oehler Road

▪ Providence High School — 1800 Pineville-Matthews Road

▪ Southwest Middle School — 13624 Steele Creek Road

▪ Olympic High School — 4301 Sandy Porter Road

▪ Community House Middle School — 9500 Community House Road

▪ Ardrey Kell High School — 10220 Ardrey Kell Road