Want to vote early at Spectrum Center in Charlotte? Here’s how and where to park free

Spectrum Center will become the largest early-voting site in Mecklenburg County history Thursday, with 38 polling stations inside the uptown Charlotte arena.

Spectrum Center and 32 other early sites will open Thursday. Bank of America Stadium and Bojangles Coliseum were also approved by the Board of Elections as large venues to facilitate social-distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early voting runs Thursday through Oct. 31 daily: Voting hours at Spectrum Center will be 8 a.m.–7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m.–5 p.m. on Sundays.

This is the first time Spectrum Center will open to the public since the pandemic halted the Charlotte Hornets’ season March 11. The Hornets are one of several NBA teams providing facilities as polling places. This is part of a wider voting-access initiative the Hornets are calling “Swarm the Polls” in both Carolinas.

The Hornets have arranged for free uptown parking for voters, across 5th Street from the arena at the Center City Green parking deck next to the Springhill Suites.

Procedures for voting at Spectrum Center:

▪ Voters will use the 5th Street entrance near the Blue Line light rail station on the northwest side of the arena. They will exit the arena through a different entrance on 5th street, to facilitate social-distancing.

▪ Voters will queue along the 5th Street side of Spectrum Center, with most of the socially distanced line being located outside in order to limit the number of people and the amount of time spent inside the building.

▪ Voters must pass through a security check utilizing a magnetometer.

▪ The Hornets are encouraging voters to wear masks while in the arena to vote, but face coverings aren’t required. The Hornets will have some masks available for those requesting.

▪ Voters will not be required to do health checks or have their temperatures taken to cast ballots.