Hundreds line up at Charlotte polling sites as early voting gets under way

Long lines formed Thursday morning outside 33 Mecklenburg County polling sites that opened on the first day of early voting for a momentous election.

About 100 people waited for the 8 a.m. voting to start outside Spectrum Center in uptown, the largest of the sites, and a handful were already in line when Charlotte Hornets employees started arriving at 6:15 a.m. In order to maintain social distancing, voters formed a zig-zag line familiar to Disney World visitors. Voters were wanded with hand-held metal detectors as they entered the building.

At least 150 voters equipped with coffee, masks and voting guides stood in line before voting began at the Bojangles Entertainment Complex on Independence Boulevard. Voters stood apart for social distancing, many wearing masks or face shields.

9:52 a.m.:

The line at Spectrum Center that grew to about 200 people early Thursday had disappeared by 9:30 a.m., although surges were expected at lunchtime and later in the day. Voters moved quickly through the 38 stations at the center, with most leaving the building about 20 minutes after they entered it.

9:50 a.m.:

A line of waiting voters wrapped around the building at Garinger High. One woman said she had arrived at 8:05 a.m. and was done by about 9:45.

8:52 a.m.:

“Vote like your ancestors died for it” read the face mask that Johnella Walker wore at Spectrum Center, where she was one of the first voters in line.

Walker, who has lived in Charlotte for 14 years, called it “almost disrespectful” not to vote.

“It really hit me when I saw all the judges (on the ballot),” she said. “This isn’t just about the president ... I don’t think people realize how much we do have a voice.”

Walker said she felt safe with the COVID-19 precautions in place.

“A lot of people are concerned, and I get that absolutely,” she said. “But it was important my vote was cast. I did get a little squirrelly about mailing it. There is something exciting about just punching (votes) into the machine.”

Voters line up in advance of polls opening at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. for the first day of early voting Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. David Foster dfoster@charlotteobserver.com

8:44 a.m.:

Andre Richardson, 66, said he’s usually no farther than fourth in line when he votes early every election. On Thursday morning his count put him at sixth, after making a last-minute decision to go to the Bojangles complex instead of Spectrum Center.

Richardson, who lives in Mint Hill, said he likes to keep his voting choices private. But he ranked health care, Social Security and social justice as top issues.

”I came out to vote because there is so much disparity in America,” he said. “I was more encouraged to vote this time than ever before in my life. Things in America are not how they should be, which actually it never has, but there’s a chance for everyone to voice their opinion, vote and see if we can be a positive change.

“Hopefully we’ll get on the right track after this election.”

Married couple Candy and Brian Elkins of Chantilly said they also always vote early. Brian, 69, wore a “Make America Great Again” hat at Bojangles, while Candy donned an American flag mask. Both said they were voting to re-elect President Donald Trump. Among their top issues, they said, was preventing what they say is a turn to socialism in the United States.

”I don’t want to become a socialist state,” Brian Elkins said. “That’s one step before communism.”

He said Trump “seems to care about America, contrary to what the other side says. He’s not a lifetime politician. That’s a good thing.”

Candy Elkins, 64, said her concerns stem from not wanting the government to control “every aspect of life,” including health care.

Voters will decide races for president, U.S. Senate and House, governor and lieutenant governor, the legislature, statewide offices such as attorney general, state appellate and district court judges and county commissioner.

Early voting will continue through Oct. 31. The sites will be open 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.

The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections approved large venues, including Bank of America Stadium and Bojangles, to allow social distancing this pandemic year. Free parking and public transit is available at uptown’s Spectrum Center, the largest of the voting sites with 38 stations.

Hand sanitizer and masks are available for voters, as well as Q-tips to safely use equipment. Surfaces will be cleaned frequently, and there will be barriers between poll workers and voters at check-in tables, among other safeguards outlined by the State Board of Elections.

Apart from early in-person voting, 1.3 million North Carolina voters had requested absentee ballots as of Wednesday— about 8 times the number of requests at this same point in the 2016 elections — and more than 500,000 ballots had been cast.

In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton won 62% of the Mecklenburg County vote for president and Donald Trump 33%. Democrats outnumber Republicans by two-to-one in the county, but unaffiliated voters account for 35% of the county’s 781,000 voters.

That year, 13,459 voters went to Mecklenburg polls on the first day of early voting. A total of 284,054 county residents voted early in 2016, with the largest numbers in the days just before the Nov. 8 election.

Staff writers Rick Bonnell, Lauren Lindstrom, Jim Morrill and Hannah Smoot contributed.