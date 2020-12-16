New Year’s Eve is canceled, Charlotte — but at least we get to say goodbye to 2020.

Ring in 2021 with only the people you live with for the safest COVID-19 protocol, the CDC recommends. Getty Images

No year is more deserving of a goodbye than 2020, which makes this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration that much more poignant. Thanks to COVID-19, we might not get to celebrate the new year in the same glittery, crowded way we’re used to. We can still have fun — with a little bit of consideration and creativity (and mindfulness of the statewide curfew).

We’ve rounded up a list of virtual events and creative ways to safely and mindfully celebrate the new year – and finally say farewell to this one.

But first: What to know going into New Year’s Eve

As we’ve all learned, deciding whether to join holiday celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic is challenging. Here’s what to know and think about as the new year approaches.

First, if you’re thinking of reserving that Airbnb space you loved last year for a rager, you’ll want to reconsider. The popular house rental app recently announced a safety initiative to prevent New Year’s Eve parties across the country. Nearly 60 listings in North Carolina have been suspended already for violating the policy.

According to the policy, guests without a history of positive reviews will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire-home listings on Dec. 31 in Charlotte and throughout the U.S. The company is also enacting stringent restrictions on one and two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for parties. (The company is not canceling any of the reservations booked previous to the Dec. 3 announcement, Airbnb spokesperson Ben Breit said.)

Second, remember there’s an executive order in place that includes a statewide curfew. Effective Dec. 11, the curfew requires that alcohol sales in North Carolina stop at 9 p.m., and that retail businesses, restaurants and breweries must close by 10 p.m.; grocery stores, drug stores and gas stations are exempt. The curfew also restricts travel between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and events including sports, live entertainment and movies must end by 10 p.m., though professional and collegiate sports can continue. The rules are expected to extend through 5 p.m. Jan. 8.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and nationwide, the CDC recommends celebrating the holidays either virtually or with your immediate household only. Read through the organization’s guidelines to inform your decision on what to do for the new year.

For the socially inclined: How to venture out – safely

If toasting a flute of champagne in front of a computer seems weird, just remember that everyone’s in the same boat. After all, even the Times Square ball drop is virtual this year. Here are some creative ways to say goodbye to 2020.

Consider ringing in the new year before the sun sets. Since everything’s already flipped upside down this year, why not apply that to New Year’s Eve? Instead of waiting for the midnight countdown, think about ringing in the new year at noon with your immediate household or pandemic pod. “Parents do this a lot for kids – having a pre-New Year’s Eve at noon instead of midnight,” said Jennifer Leigh, event planner and owner of Charlotte-based J Leigh Events. “You could host something that could be outdoors during the day. That offers the safest way to congregate a small group of people.” A safe, early celebration – and you get to go to bed on time. What’s better than that?

Get a hotel room. If you want a touch of the New Year’s glam, consider renting a hotel room. “That way, you can get away from your house but still be within the confines of your household,” Leigh said. But don’t get carried away — make it into a solo night of self-care, a romantic night with your partner, or an escape with your immediate family. And if you do go this route, remember to wear your mask, remain socially distant and tip the hospitality workers.

Get started early on that New Year’s resolution. Run away from 2020 – literally – by signing up for the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s New Year’s Eve Trail Race. This year’s race, which is following a dispersed race model to accommodate COVID-19 protocol, will offer an evening run on Dec. 31 and a second morning run on Jan. 1. Entry fee is $40 (yes, you can run both). Find out more about the race on the USNWC website.

For the cautious: How to celebrate at home

Watch beloved Concord crooners The Avett Brothers in your abode. The band’s New Year’s Eve concert celebration, a tradition now in its 17th year, will be livestreamed this year for the first time. Normally hosted live at a venue somewhere in the Carolinas (the band’s home), this year’s event will be decked out in the 2020 version of swag: high-definition 4K videos, surprise virtual guests and more.

“Music’s always good for your soul, and right now we need it more than ever, and yet we can’t have it in person,” said Gregg McCraw, owner and president of MaxxMusic Inc., one of the event’s co-hosts. “That’s why we hope what we’re doing on NYE fills that void a little bit.”

“A lot of people are kind of in a mindset where they need to get away from everything that’s happening,” said Avett Brothers band manager Dolph Ramseur. “This event is always a good way to end the year and start a new one. … This year is different, but we’re still going to make it a celebration.”

Tickets start at $39.99 per screen. Find out more on the Eventbrite page and follow the Facebook event page and The Avett Brothers’ website for surprise guest announcements throughout December.

Bring the NYE swank to your kitchen table with Leah & Louise. Greg Collier and Subrina Collier’s modern juke joint in Camp North End is offering a $180 take-home menu for two. The generous menu includes foie terrine, beef tartare, sweet potato bisque, hoppin’ John, a bottle of champagne and more. Find out more on leahandlouise.com.

“I think that’s what people are getting tied up about with New Year’s — having to go all out,” Leigh said. “But you can get the same feeling at home. There’s no reason you can’t still decorate and get dressed up and make a really nice meal. Add a few little touches, and you can easily transform your home from, ‘Oh, we’re just home for New Year’s,’ to something special.”

Skip the reservation and bring a little South African soul home. NoDa’s vegan restaurant Oh My Soul is offering holiday dinners for New Year’s (and Christmas, too) for those who want to swap the gold for green this year. The $75-per-person dinner menu includes a variety of options, from South African stuffed peppers to chocolate malva pudding. Place orders (two order minimum) by 6 p.m. on Dec. 19; orders can be picked up on Dec. 24 or 30. Find out more on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

In a normal year, holiday celebrations are huge sources of revenue for the live event and service industries. Unsurprisingly during COVID-19, this year has devastated both. Find out how to safely and distantly support your local event spaces at the National Independent Venue Association. And here’s a reference list of local restaurants offering curbside pickup, takeout, delivery; contact your favorite local spot for more information on holiday offerings.