Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Dec. 16

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations hit record high

At least 446,601 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 5,881 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 5,236 new COVID-19 cases, up from 4,770 the day before.

Twenty-six coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday.

At least 2,735 people in North Carolina were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday. That’s the highest single-day count reported in the state since the start of the pandemic.

About 10.9% of tests were reported positive as of Sunday, the latest day for which data are available. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday to provide updates about the state’s fight against COVID-19. A live stream of the event will be available at ncdps.gov/storm-update.

NC doesn’t know how much more of vaccine it will receive

Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday he doesn’t know how many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine North Carolina will receive next week after the first 85,800 doses are delivered.

He said the state will find out Friday morning.

“North Carolina and every other state still need clarity from the federal government as to how many doses of the Pfizer vaccine we’ll receive,” Cooper said during a press conference. “We’ve been told that each Friday we’ll get information about the following week’s shipment, giving the states just a few hours to direct where those shipments will go.”

But Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said she hopes states will know earlier so they can plan ahead.

“It’s not enough time to allow the state and providers to plan for appropriate allocations or to coordinate vaccine schedules for staff,” she said Tuesday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a vaccine by Moderna for emergency use by the end of this week, The News & Observer reported. If that happens, Cooper said North Carolina expects to receive 175,000 doses next week.

‘Widespread immunization’ expected in early 2021

North Carolina hospitals received their first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines, and one doctor predicts “widespread immunization” in the state by early 2021.

While the first vaccinations are set to go to health care workers and residents of care facilities, other residents may be able to get vaccines within the first two quarters of 2021, according to Dr. David Priest, a Novant Health infectious disease expert.

The news came after three North Carolina hospitals on Monday became among the first in the country to receive vaccines to help protect against the coronavirus.

Dr. Katie Passaretti, the medical director of infection prevention at Atrium Health, was the first person in the state to receive a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech and authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Durham VA nursing home will get vaccine Wednesday

Residents of the on-site nursing home at the Durham VA will be vaccinated against the coronavirus on Wednesday. Vaccinations of health care workers at the hospital and its clinics in Durham, Raleigh, Greenville and Morehead City will follow later this week.

The medical center received 2,925 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday and is one of the 37 VA sites to be included in the first wave of deliveries, The News & Observer reported.

Paul Crews, executive director of the Durham VA, said the hospital was chosen in part because it has the deep-freeze capacity to store the vaccine.

About 25 residents at the hospital’s Community Living Center are first on the list to receive it.

Wake County schools returning to online-only instruction

Wake County schools are suspending in-person classes as the coronavirus continues to surge.

The Wake school board voted Tuesday to move all students to online classes from Jan. 4-15. The goal is for students to return to return Jan. 20, The News & Observer reported.

Leaders of North Carolina’s largest school district, which has 157,00 students said the change will help deal with staff shortages and an expected spike in new COVID-19 cases after Christmas.

More than 77,000 students are enrolled in the district’s online-only Virtual Academy for the spring semester, down from the 85,550 students in the fall semester, officials say.