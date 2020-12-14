COVID vaccine arrives in NC. 1st shot goes to Charlotte doctor.

COVID-19 vaccines have officially come to Charlotte, days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use.

Atrium Health received its first shipment of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccines Monday morning, the health care system said on Twitter.

“This is an exciting day as we enter a very hopeful phase in defeating this virus,” Atrium tweeted.

And Atrium, Charlotte’s largest hospital system, has already started vaccinating health care workers.

Atrium’s Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Katie Passaretti became the first person to get an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina, Atrium said on Twitter Monday.

Passaretti called the experience “a moment of hope.”

In a video released by Atrium, Passaretti said she had no serious side effects from the vaccination.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” she said. “I feel perfectly fine. I’ve had no issues with the vaccine.”

BREAKING NEWS: The vaccine has arrived at Atrium Health. We are excited to be among the 1st in the nation to receive the first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. This is an exciting day as we enter a very hopeful phase in defeating this virus. Stay tuned for updates here. pic.twitter.com/XGYX0coloo — Atrium Health (@AtriumHealth) December 14, 2020

The first vaccinations at Atrium are being offered to Atrium employees in “high priority, patient facing areas,” like the emergency department and medical intensive care unit, and to Atrium providers who are at a higher risk for COVID-19 exposure, according to the hospital system.

Atrium has not announced how many vaccines it received in the first shipment.

More doses of the vaccine are expected to come to Charlotte soon. Novant Health expects to receive the vaccine on Thursday, spokeswoman Megan Rivers said in a statement.

“We’re prepared to immediately begin administering the vaccine, starting with those in Phase 1 of the prioritization framework,” the Novant statement said.

Health care workers will be the first to receive vaccines under North Carolina’s vaccine plan.

Mecklenburg County Public Health expects to receive coronavirus vaccines next week, health Director Gibbie Harris said on Friday.

During Phase 1 of the state’s vaccination plan, the health department will be responsible for vaccinating Mecklenburg County EMTs and paramedics along with public health staff, Harris said. The health department will also vaccinate some long term care facility residents and staff.

Novant has the capacity to store around 500,000 vaccine doses in the hospital system’s ultra-low temperature freezers, and more than 1 million doses at frozen temperatures, Rivers said.

Novant expects to receive 2,925 doses in the first shipment, Chief Clinical Officer Sid Fletcher said in a Mecklenburg County news conference on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.