Novant doctor expects COVID vaccine widely available in Charlotte in early 2021

One day after the arrival of coronavirus vaccines in Charlotte, hospital leaders say North Carolina could see “widespread immunization” in early 2021.

The state Department of Health and Human Services has released a vaccination plan that outlines four phases of vaccine prioritization, with front-line health care workers going first, followed by other medical staff and residents of long-term care facilities.

The general public may be able to receive vaccinations in the first or second quarter of 2021, said Dr. David Priest, infectious disease expert with Novant Health. Priest’s comments came during a call with news reporters Tuesday morning.

Charlotte’s largest hospital system, Atrium Health, gave the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine in the state Monday morning, to Dr. Katie Passaretti, Atrium’s Medical Director of Infection Prevention.

On Monday morning, Passaretti called the experience “a moment of hope,” and told reporters Monday night she felt fine and had experienced no side effects from the vaccine.

Getting the vaccine was an emotional experience for Passaretti, she said. That the vaccine is available now and is so effective — 95% effective, according to Pfizer — “feels miraculous in a way,” she said Monday night.

But even as hospitals begin vaccinations, COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg are continuing to rise.

Over the last week, the average number of new cases reported in the county is more than 620, according to DHHS. That’s a significant increase compared to both the previous peak seen in July across North Carolina as well as the end of November, when the average number of new cases per day was less than 400.

And Atrium and Novant doctors have warned hospitalizations are continuing to surge.

The number of people hospitalized each day in Mecklenburg County has steadily risen since October. In late November, the average number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital passed the point previously seen in July.

Vaccines after Christmas

Mecklenburg has seen a surge in coronavirus levels since Thanksgiving, Priest said Tuesday. And there could be another spike over the December holidays, he said.

And though vaccinations are starting, the COVID-19 vaccine won’t be able to prevent a holiday spike this year, he said. In the first week of vaccinations, the state is only vaccinating health care workers.

“It’s really crucial we don’t let our guard down over the holidays,” Priest said. “We understand the desire to gather with your family and friends. This is going to be a holiday season like no other. And we’ve really got to try to maintain social distancing and masking to keep ourselves safe, or we’re going to have a tragedy on our hands.”

Priest said it would be a tragedy for people to get sick, get hospitalized, or even die from contracting COVID-19 over the holidays, just weeks before they’d be able to get a vaccine.

Novant is prepared to activate a number of surge planning contingencies if needed, Priest said.

The health care system has paused some elective procedures at some of its facilities, but those continue at Novant in Charlotte, Priest said. Novant is keeping a close eye on capacity, he said, running a “day-to-day, hour-to-hour assessment.”

Novant expects to receive vaccines on Thursday, Priest said.

Novant has approval to distribute vaccinations at three locations, including one in Charlotte at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center. Novant will also distribute vaccines at locations in Winston-Salem and in Brunswick County.

In the first week, Novant expects to get 6,800 vaccines from the state, Priest said.

That includes 2,925 vaccines in Mecklenburg County, according to DHHS. Atrium is expected to receive an allotment of 12,675 vaccines in the first week, spread out over at least seven locations in multiple counties, state figures show.

Atrium wouldn’t say exactly how many vaccines the hospital system received on Monday, but Atrium chief medical officer Gary Little said it was a small portion of the hospital system’s first week allocation.