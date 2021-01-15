Chef Michael Bowling on having surgery, fighting COVID and delays in opening Hot Box.

Chef Mike Bowling owns Hot Box Next Level Kitchen, inside Southern Strain Brewing Co. in Concord. CharlotteFive

Hot Box Next Level Kitchen’s Chef Michael Bowling is known for his energizing personality and jovial demeanor. For the past two months, he’s been a little less energetic, however.

While most Charlotteans spent the holiday season creating new traditions that fit squarely within the framework of North Carolina’s modified COVID-19 stay-at-home order, Bowling spent Christmas in the hospital.

It was, unfortunately, a familiar place. At the end of November, Bowling had been hospitalized for a week after a noninvasive heart procedure, cardiac ablation.

Two weeks after being discharged from his procedure, he contracted COVID-19. This would land him back in a hospital bed for recovery.

“If there was a symptom of COVID, I had it,” Bowling said. “I was in the hospital for about a week. It was hard to breathe. I had stomach issues, and I was weak. I’m still getting my strength back from that.”

The restaurant closed for two weeks as a precaution, and it reopened the day after Christmas.

West End expansion

Prior to the holiday season, Bowling spoke candidly about his personal journey with his health and his path to becoming one of the Queen City’s favorite chefs. Though his battle with kidney disease often means no two days are the same, his perseverance, determination and love for food and people gives him exactly what he needs to keep moving forward.

These days, Bowling is focused on regaining stamina. His top priority has become prioritizing how he uses his energy throughout the day. For starters, he’s decreasing his workload by going into the restaurant only a few times a week, focusing instead on administration duties, where he can support his staff.

Hot Box Next Level Kitchen Chef Mike Bowling is expanding his concept to a mobile food trailer in West End. Peter Taylor Peter Taylor

Bowling told CharlotteFive that he was looking forward to his upcoming project in the Historic West End neighborhood and contributing to its revitalization. The new restaurant’s opening has been delayed until late February or early March due to unforeseen circumstances in construction, but Bowling has a positive attitude about the process.

“There’s no stopping the train,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to spending more time in the Historic West End and helping activate the area.”

