Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Jan. 15-21

Editor’s note: During the COVID-19 modified stay-at-home order in North Carolina in effect through 5 p.m. Jan. 29, mass gatherings are limited to 10 people inside and 50 outside. Outdoor and entertainment venues, amusement parks and bars also have capacity limits. Additionally, all North Carolinians are required to stay at home and travel only for work or to obtain essential goods or services during the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day. When arriving at an event, please use your best judgment about crowd size and safety and leave if it appears you cannot socially distance properly. It’s up to all of us to prevent community spread of the coronavirus.

Friday

Watch a movie every night this weekend that celebrates the life of Martin Luther King Jr. with MLK Weekend Zoom Movie Nights. Each film sponsored by the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture is free and starts at 7 p.m. bit.ly/MLKfilmsGC

Listen to a wide range of national and regionally known musicians play a livestream concert for the homeless at Love Thy Neighbor: A Tribute to Benefit Roof Above. Artists such as Adam Lazarra, Benji Hughes, Petrov, Chris Shinn and Time Sawyer will be playing covers to help raise money for the nonprofit that was formerly Urban Ministry Center & Men’s Shelter of Charlotte. 8 p.m. Free admission, but donations are suggested. www.facebook.com/TributeToBenefit

Get Organized with a virtual Zoom workshop from the Catawba County Library. Library staff will share tips and tricks to help you reduce clutter, repurpose objects around your house and bring order to your home. 4 p.m. Free. https://tinyurl.com/ccls-organize-reg.

Watch a livestream of Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella performed at Belk Theatre. This creative twist on the classic fairy tale is set in London and tells the story of a new Cinderella, who falls in love with a RAF pilot during World War II. Each ticket allows you to stream the show from 8 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday. $10. http://bit.ly/2K4CLWB

Saturday

Schedule a private ghost tour of uptown Charlotte’s performing arts venues. Each private tour can accommodate up to 10 people. Learn about the history of the different venues such as Belk Theater, Booth Playhouse and Spirit Square, and the spirits that may haunt them, on an interactive walking tour. Tours are around 60 minutes and are available from 6-8 p.m. Alternative times may be available upon request. 100 E. Trade St. $300. http://bit.ly/3sduzoc

Cozy up next to an outdoor fire pit at Veronet Vineyards & Winery. Reserve your spot and enjoy wine by the flight, glass or bottle, mulled wine or mulled cider, and grab a bite from the Jive Turkey Legs truck. Reservations are required, and groups are limited to 8 people or less. Noon-6 p.m. 1549 Ike Brooks Drive, Kings Mountain. Free admission. http://bit.ly/39lp1zs

Sunday

Try a Camp Gladiator strength and cardio class in January. Choose between a socially-distanced outdoor in-person class or a virtual class. Free. campgladiator.com

Monday

Hear Martin Luther King III speak live by tuning into the Greater YMCA of the Charlotte’s Facebook page. This virtual conversation will also feature local community leaders for a discussion on justice, equity, diversity and inclusion. 9 a.m. Free. http://bit.ly/2Xt03IX

Tune into the Gantt Center’s day-long virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration. This event features events to engage the whole family including live music, a one-man show by Omar El-Amin, panel discussions about topics such as civil rights and the criminal justice system, and animated features. Free admission. http://bit.ly/38wDIjO

Tuesday

Wrap up your Tuesday evening with a yoga class and beverage on the Armored Cow Brewery patio with its 2021 Yoga + Beer series. $10 entry fee includes yoga class and a beer. Gluten-reduced options are available. 6:30-7:30 p.m. 8821 JW Clay Blvd. $10. http://bit.ly/2LH9e5G

Wednesday

Schedule a virtual Indian cooking class with Santhoshi’s Kitchen. Choose from a variety of meal choices, including vegan and vegetarian options, and Indian spices and a shopping list will be sent to your house so you can get everything you need for your feast. Then log onto Skype for your liive, virtual cooking class. One guest is included with your cooking class purchase. $60 per person. https://santhoshi-kitchen.com/

Thursday

Watch state of the art ballet performances without leaving your house with the @Home with Charlotte Ballet streaming series. This library of digital entertainment includes performances from local and nationally-known choreographers on the stage and out in the community, including a performance inspired by the Black Lives Matter mural and behind the scenes footage of rehearsals. Free. http://bit.ly/35sZOli