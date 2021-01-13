These virtual, outdoor events celebrate MLK Day in Charlotte during COVID-19

Paris Huntley, Jr., carries a portrait of Martin Luther King, Jr., in the 2016 MLK parade in Charlotte. This year, the city won’t hold a parade due to COVID-19. jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations look a little different due to COVID-19, but several organizations in the Charlotte area will mark the holiday with free virtual celebrations and events, including a speech by his son, Martin Luther King III.

The federal holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader is designated as a national day of service to encourage Americans to improve their communities. Here are activities that honor King in the Charlotte area.

(1) Harvey B. Gantt Center

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture is hosting a weekend of virtual film screenings that highlight King’s legacy, starting Friday with, “I am MLK Jr.,” at 7 p.m. On Saturday, catch “Children’s March,” at 7 p.m., and see “The Dream Revisited,” at 7 p.m. Sunday.

At the museum Monday, its all-day virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration features free family events including live music, hands-on art, a live performance and panel discussions

(2) iDREAM events

In nearby Rock Hill, SC, organizers kicked off a week of iDREAM events that includes a TikTok challenge open until 8 p.m. Sunday, a day of service on Monday from 10 a.m.-noon at Emmett Scott Rec Center and a Black history scavenger hunt. The scavenger hunt, which runs through Feb. 9, leads visitors throughout York County to spots such as the former Friendship College site, McCrory’s Lunch Counter inside Kounter and Freedom Walkway.

This February 1960 photo shows people taking part in a civil rights sit-in protest at the lunch counter in McCrory’s in Rock Hill. A year later, the Friendship Nine launched the “jail, no bail” strategy at the same place. They were quickly arrested and then convicted trespassing and breach of peace. They opted for a month’s hard labor on a prison farm rather than allow bail or a fine to be posted for them by civil rights groups. The Herald of Rock Hill AP

(3) Leah & Louise soup lunch

The Camp North End restaurant Leah & Louise is holding a “Pay What You Can Soup Kitchen” lunch from 11 a.m-3 p.m. Monday to benefit Heal Charlotte, which works to build trust and connections between citizens, police and elected officials.

The suggested donation is $20, which will include a choice of five soup servings and Duke’s Bread rolls for those dining outdoors. Social distancing measures will be observed. The to-go option will include two pints of soup and four rolls.

Leah & Louise’s inaugural “Pay What You Can Soup Kitchen” lunch benefits Heal Charlotte. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Among the soups offered will be rabbit and dumplings, red miso chicken, Chao Ga (Vietnamese rice porridge), brisket and dumplings, in addition to vegan options. Participating chefs are Jamie Barnes and Greg Williams of What The Fries, Chris Coleman of The Goodyear House, Daryl Cooper and Oscar Johnson of Jimmy Pearls, Michael Bowling of Hot Box Next Level Kitchen, Geoffrey Bragg of The Common Market, Tchnavia Carter and Brandon Staton of Leah & Louise, Alvin Howard of Community Culinary School, Whitney Thomas of Mico at The Grand Bohemian, Andarrio Johnson of Cuzzo’s Cuisine and Lewis Donald of Sweet Lews.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online by clicking on the online ordering tab. Limited walk up tickets will be available, and cash donations will be accepted.

(4) No parade in 2021

The city of Charlotte won’t host its annual MLK Day parade because of the coronavirus pandemic, but WSOC-TV and WAXN-TV plan to air the The Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration program instead at 7 p.m. Monday.

(5) Random Acts of Kindness

In Mooresville, COVID-19 has also scaled back celebrations. The city’s Diversity and Inclusion task force is encouraging residents to share videos, selfies and other posts on random acts of kindness with the tag #MLKmooresville2021 from Friday to Monday.

(5) YMCA of Greater Charlotte

Martin Luther King III will present a on the Facebook page of the YMCA of Greater Charlotte. The program with the oldest son of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King will include a discussion with community leaders on justice, equity, diversity and inclusion.