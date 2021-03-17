Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | March 19-25

The free Nerdy Night In: Ladies Who Rock! virtual showcase on March 24, hosted by Jenny Kabool and Tiffany Bryant-Jackson, includes Tara Brown and other local performers sharing stories of influential women in history.

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. During the North Carolina order in effect through March 26, mass gatherings are limited to 25 people inside and 50 people outside. Outdoor and entertainment venues, amusement parks and bars also have capacity limits.

Friday

Watch Charlotte’s three-time national championship spoken word poetry team at the SlamCharlotte Poetry Slam competition, livestreamed from the Knight Gallery at Spirit Square. 8 p.m. Free admission. http://bit.ly/30RYZ2I

Stop by the Good Road Cider 4 Year Anniversary with a St. Patrick’s Day Twist for the limited edition Pot o’ Gold Pineapple cider release. Sit outside with a pour or grab a four-pack of cans to take home. 1-11 p.m., 117 Southside Drive. Free admission. http://bit.ly/3eKcNVt

Saturday

Enjoy the sunshine while you check out local goods, crafts, CBD products and treats at the Spring Market at Protagonist. Noon-4 p.m. 227 Southside Drive. Free admission. http://bit.ly/38NryTv

Visit the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, which has reopened just in time to see the flowers start blooming. Bring your own food and beverages for a picnic and spend the day exploring the gardens and hiking the garden trails. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Adult admission, $14.95; senior (60+) admission, $12.95; child admission ages 2-12, $7.95. https://www.dsbg.org/visit/

Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens. has reopened with a requirement for masks and social distancing. Courtesy of Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens

Grab a bite from the Los Angeles-based Vuture Food Pop-Up as it sets up in Charlotte for one day only at Petty Thieves Brewing to offer plant-based comfort food. 1-5 p.m. 413 Dalton Ave. Free admission. http://bit.ly/3vtlCZz

Sunday

Stop by NoDa Yoga for an outdoor NoDa Hop Yoga class taught by Courtney Burrow, Yoga Alliance Certified RYT. Bring a mat, mask and water bottle for an hour-long, all-levels flow to start your Sunday off right. 2921 N. Tryon St. $5. https://bit.ly/3tqAcPQ

Come out for BBQ and Bluegrass at Sycamore Brewing. Grab a bite from OooWee BBQ & Rollicious Ribs while you listen to live bluegrass all afternoon. Noon-7 p.m. 2161 Hawkins Drive. Free admission. http://bit.ly/3qTzNUi

Monday

Charge your phone and head outside for the Blakeney EGGcellent Egg Hunt. Scan the QR code on Easter eggs hidden in the storefronts of retailers and restaurants for discounts and prizes. 9870 Rea Road. Free. www.shopblakeney.com.

Join the Blakeney EGGcellent Egg Hunt on March 22 to find Easter eggs with QR codes offering discounts and prizes. Joshua Corrigan Courtesy of Blakeney Shopping Center

Tuesday

Add some culture to your evening with a Charlotte Ballet Digital Performance on demand. Watch pieces by new choreographers filmed both on stage and in unique locations such as the Black Lives Matter mural. Free. https://charlotteballet.org/digital-performances/

Wednesday

Celebrate Women’s history month with the Nerdy Night In: Ladies Who Rock! virtual showcase. Hosted by Jenny Kabool and Tiffany Bryant-Jackson, this show features five local performers, Tara Brown, Gabby Moore, Joni Deutsch, Kitty Janvrin and Lona Bartlett, who will share stories of five influential women in history. 7:30 p.m. Free admission. http://bit.ly/3bX1jfz

WFAE’s Joni Deutsc is among the performers at The Nerdy Night In: Ladies Who Rock! virtual showcase on March 24. Courtesy of Blumenthal Performing Arts

Thursday

Learn how to bring beautiful native wildlife to your garden with the Bird House on the Greenway through a virtual Hummingbird Workshop that will teach you how to choose the right plants, water and feeders to attract colorful hummingbirds. 5 p.m. Free. http://bit.ly/3cJnJQC.