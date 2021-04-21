Support Black restaurants — and find food deals — during Savor Black CLT

Cuzzo’s Cuisine is among the restaurants participating in Savor Black CLT.

Now through Sunday, April 25, you can enjoy specials of up to 50% off while you support Charlotte’s Black-owned restaurants during Savor Black CLT, the inaugural spring edition of Charlotte Black Restaurant Week.

You can also visit a special Black Food Truck Fridays event April 23 from 3-9 p.m. for a $1 donation fee at Sonesta Charlotte, 5700 Westpart Drive. Participating vendors will be announced Wednesday — so check back for updates — and some will offer samples for those who come early. Masks and social distancing are required.

The event is sponsored the by Black Business Owners of Charlotte, which aims to empower business owners and encourage them to support their communities.

Participating restaurants and locations include:

5800 N. Sharon Amity Road, Suite C

5820 E. WT Harris Blvd.

3418 Tuckaseegee Road

2737 W. Sugar Creek Road

249 Mt. Holly-Huntersvile Road, Suite 210

3100 N. Davidson St., Unit 101

2400 Tuckaseegee Road

2413 Central Ave.

5430 N. Tryon St., Suite St. 1

5933 Albemarle Road

11126 Northlake Landing Drive

