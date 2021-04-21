Charlotte Observer Logo
Support Black restaurants — and find food deals — during Savor Black CLT

Cuzzo’s Cuisine is among the restaurants participating in Savor Black CLT.
Cuzzo’s Cuisine is among the restaurants participating in Savor Black CLT. DEANNA TAYLOR

Now through Sunday, April 25, you can enjoy specials of up to 50% off while you support Charlotte’s Black-owned restaurants during Savor Black CLT, the inaugural spring edition of Charlotte Black Restaurant Week.

You can also visit a special Black Food Truck Fridays event April 23 from 3-9 p.m. for a $1 donation fee at Sonesta Charlotte, 5700 Westpart Drive. Participating vendors will be announced Wednesday — so check back for updates — and some will offer samples for those who come early. Masks and social distancing are required.

The event is sponsored the by Black Business Owners of Charlotte, which aims to empower business owners and encourage them to support their communities.

CLT_Frankie_White_BWSweets-(2) (2)
BW Sweets is among restaurants you can visit during Savor Black CLT. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Participating restaurants and locations include:

Brad’s Coffee Bar

5800 N. Sharon Amity Road, Suite C

BW Sweets

5820 E. WT Harris Blvd.

Cuzzo’s Cuizine

3418 Tuckaseegee Road

Derita Dairy Bar

2737 W. Sugar Creek Road

HIp-Hop Smoothies

249 Mt. Holly-Huntersvile Road, Suite 210

Juice Box Juice Bar

3100 N. Davidson St., Unit 101

Lulu’s Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood

2400 Tuckaseegee Road

Members Only Tasting Room and Social

2413 Central Ave.

Mr. Seafood Charlotte

5430 N. Tryon St., Suite St. 1

The Nappy Chef

5933 Albemarle Road

So Sweetz Networkz

11126 Northlake Landing Drive

Heidi Finley
Heidi Finley is a writer and editor for CharlotteFive and the Charlotte Observer. Outside of work, you will most likely find her in the suburbs driving kids around, volunteering and indulging in foodie pursuits.
