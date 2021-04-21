Things to do
Support Black restaurants — and find food deals — during Savor Black CLT
Now through Sunday, April 25, you can enjoy specials of up to 50% off while you support Charlotte’s Black-owned restaurants during Savor Black CLT, the inaugural spring edition of Charlotte Black Restaurant Week.
You can also visit a special Black Food Truck Fridays event April 23 from 3-9 p.m. for a $1 donation fee at Sonesta Charlotte, 5700 Westpart Drive. Participating vendors will be announced Wednesday — so check back for updates — and some will offer samples for those who come early. Masks and social distancing are required.
The event is sponsored the by Black Business Owners of Charlotte, which aims to empower business owners and encourage them to support their communities.
Participating restaurants and locations include:
Brad’s Coffee Bar
5800 N. Sharon Amity Road, Suite C
BW Sweets
5820 E. WT Harris Blvd.
Cuzzo’s Cuizine
3418 Tuckaseegee Road
Derita Dairy Bar
2737 W. Sugar Creek Road
HIp-Hop Smoothies
249 Mt. Holly-Huntersvile Road, Suite 210
Juice Box Juice Bar
3100 N. Davidson St., Unit 101
Lulu’s Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood
2400 Tuckaseegee Road
Members Only Tasting Room and Social
2413 Central Ave.
Mr. Seafood Charlotte
5430 N. Tryon St., Suite St. 1
The Nappy Chef
5933 Albemarle Road
So Sweetz Networkz
11126 Northlake Landing Drive
