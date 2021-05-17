Charlotte Observer Logo
You can tour these Charlotte secret gardens — and get inspiration for your own yard.

Day-specific tickets for the Secret Gardens of the Fourth Ward Tour are $30 and are good for either Saturday or Sunday. Weekend flex tickets are $40 per person, and the buyer can choose whether to attend Saturday or Sunday.
Life as an uptown Charlottean: It’s gotta be fast-paced, fueled with caffeine by day, craft cocktails by night, (aside from COVID-19), right? Living close to the action must mean heading home only when it’s time to put your head on the pillow, waking up early because coffee is for closers, living on the edge of fast-paced, all the time.

Not so fast.

For some, uptown Charlotte residents, maybe. But for residents of Fourth Ward, there’s a secret way of life that even those in Charlotte’s suburbs with sprawling lawns might covet.

With quaint, older homes and elegant, cozy, manicured gardens to match, we’re starting to wonder if a literal green thumb is straight-up required to live in Fourth Ward. A yard the size of a postage stamp can be transformed into an oasis here. You can both hear the signs of traffic and other parts of city life and also feel the tranquility that comes with a meandering pea gravel walkway leading to a 30-foot-tall white crepe myrtle with a fountain in the foreground.

Luckily for us, several homeowners are offering up tours of their gardens at The Secret Gardens of Fourth Ward tour on May 22-23 from noon-4 p.m. The annual event was canceled last year (thanks, COVID), but it’s back on for 2021. Looking for some inspiration for your own garden? This is a great place to find it. Also, there will be food and drink samples along the way, both at the private homes and at Fourth Ward’s restaurants.

The neighbors invited CharlotteFive over for a sneak peek this week (we looked at everyone’s hands, didn’t see any green, for the record).

Here’s a glimpse at what you’ll get to see (and eat and drink):

(1) The Phillips Garden

315 W. 9th St.

What to look for:

The professionals:

Drink samples: Broken Shed Vodka and Southern Distilling

8137.jpg
This Charleston-inspired oasis garden on 9th Street in Charlotte spans across two homes. Austin Caine

(2) The Rash Garden

610 N. Pine St.

What to look for:

Drink samples: TBD

02_Garden-0440.jpg
The Rash garden on Pine Street has a recycled-water fountain, pea gravel-lined-paths and a White Crepe Myrtle. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

(3) 10th Street Townhomes Private Park

10th and Poplar streets

What to look for:

Famous for:

Drink samples: Great Wagon Road Distillery

01_Garden-0397.jpg
This private park in Fourth Ward belongs to the homeowners of the 10th Street Townhomes. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

(4) Hackberry Court Townhomes

530 N. Poplar St.

What to look for:

Famous for:

Drink samples: Copper Barrel Distillery, Doc Porter’s Distillery, Mayberry Spirit Co.

03_Garden-0487.jpg
You’ll know this courtyard already if you watched Carrie Mathison or Delilah arrive at their homes in “Homeland” and “Delilah.” Look for their townhomes when you visit Hackberry Court. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

(5) Tornow-Berry Garden

314 W. 8th St.

What to look for:

Drink samples: Petty Thieves Brewing

04_Garden-0686.jpg
The gardens at this home on West 8th Street belong to one of the five oldest homes in Charlotte. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

(6) Fourth Ward Park

8th and Poplar streets

What to look for:

(7) Elmwood/Pinewood Cemetery

700 W. 6th St.

What to look for:

The Secret Gardens of Fourth Ward

When: May 22-23, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Historic Fourth Ward in uptown Charlotte. Check in at 9th and Poplar streets

Admission: $30-$40. For tickets and info, visit www.fourthwardclt.org.

A limited amount of complimentary electric-powered Charlotte Joy Rides will be available.

While exploring the gardens, enjoy complimentary food and beverage tastings at gardens and restaurants along the way, courtesy of:

More photos in the gallery below.

