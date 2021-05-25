Get ready to grab a turkey leg. The Carolina Renaissance Festival is coming back.

Knights battle in a joust three times daily in the Carolina Renaissance Festival’s tournament arena.

Here ye, here ye — the Carolina Renaissance Festival is coming back.

After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the annual Carolina Renaissance Festival and Artisan Marketplace returns this fall. The immersive event will feature jousting knights on horseback, falconry and mermaids, along with shopping for arts and crafts, games and rides.

Of course, there will also be opportunities to feast. Along with traditional Renaissance Festival favorites like turkey legs, pretzels and meat on a stick, you’ll also find portobello mushroom sandwiches, crepes and gluten-free pizza, along with craft beer and even champagne.

More than 500 costumed villagers interact with guests at the Carolina Renaissance Festival. Ron Tencati Photography Courtesy of Carolina Renaissance Festival

The festivities will fill a 250-acre farm just north of Charlotte, between Concord and Huntersville, at the junction of NC 73 and Poplar Tent Road from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 2 to Nov. 21, rain or shine.

Tickets are available online June 1. Day passes start at $27 for adults and $17 for children 5-12; children under 5 are free. Season passes are $160 for adults and and $90 for children 5-12. Parking is free, courtesy of Harris Teeter.

If you’re interested in performing at the event, amateur and professional opportunities are available for those 13 and up. Auditions will be held on June 12 and June 19 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Cannon School, 5801 Poplar Tent Road, Concord. Safety protocols and registration information are available online.

The Carolina Renaissance Festival offers 14 stages packed with live comedy, music, dance, vaudeville acts and circus entertainment. Ron Tencati Photography Courtesy of Carolina Renaissance Festival

Festival officials plan to monitor health guidance in the fall and are prepared to implement safety guidelines as necessary, director of marketing and entertainment Matt Siegel said in a news release. Any updates will be made via the website and social media.

