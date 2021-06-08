Craft beer tours and more: Here’s your guide to Father’s Day 2021 in Charlotte

Treat dad to dinner, cook at home, or surprise him with a locally sourced gift this Father’s Day.

Dad is a pretty cool guy. He should be celebrated as such this Father’s Day (June 20, to save you the Google search).

Sometimes, dads are hard to shop for. Maybe he could use a new “dad hat” to replace the worn-out one he’s sported for years. If he’s into craft beer, he might enjoy a City Brew Tour or a custom craft beer sign to display in his man cave. Or, he may be happily surprised with something as simple as a new pair of sunglasses.

Whether you’re looking for something unique, or just want to explore fun experiences to create memories this Father’s Day, check out this Charlotte-centric list to get started.

Special gifts for a special guy

Online

The gift: If dad is the ultimate Charlotte craft beer fan, get him a wooden beer map to decorate his space at home. Featuring a North-Carolina-shaped cutout and beer logos from either Charlotte or across the state, this is the perfect gift for the brew-loving dad.

Details: North Carolina cutout signs are $44.99 and can be purchased online or at pop-ups around town.

The gift: Embark on a craft brewery tour with dad. City Brew Tours, which recently unveiled its newest franchise in Charlotte, offers two options, including the Sip of Charlotte Tour ($70), which will will feature three breweries and a local snack, and the Original Charlotte Tour, which stops at four breweries with a meal pairing at Noble Smoke ($99). Current participating breweries include Armored Cow Brewing, Ass Clown Brewing Company, Lower Left Brewing Company and Suffolk Punch.

Details: A 14-passenger van will pick you up outside The Westin Charlotte. Brewery tours begin June 26.

1616 Camden Road

The gift: Dad’s go-to “dad hat” is probably worn out. Luckily, 704 Shop sells “dad hats” in exciting (and classic) colors, with designs including the Charlotte crown, “704,” and “Charlotte” script, so he can sport his Queen City pride — and replace his worn out hat.

Details: Hats are $35+ and can be purchased in store or online.

1425 Winnifred St.

The gift: Shop handcrafted, premium leather products to impress dad at olpr. If he likes the outdoors, consider a waxed canvas and leather apron ($79) for grilling or a leather fishing log ($49). There are also several fashion-forward options, including a Horween leather band ($49) for his Apple Watch or a Milwaukee leather laptop bag ($250) for something extra-special.

Details: All items are available in-store at The Railyard or online.

Online

The gift: Driven by a quest to provide Charlotte with great books, Shelves bookstore offers both new releases, old favorites and lifestyle products made with readers and writers in mind. Order dad some of your favorite stories, or surprise him with a stack of books in his favorite genre while supporting a local business.

Details: Shelves is a mobile bookstore, so you can either shop online or find new reads at pop-up events. The next in-person event will be hosted by Enderly Coffee Co. from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 12. If you can’t make the event, you can still order popular titles online.

5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

The gift: Create memories with dad by spending the day at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. The Brew Dash 6K and 10K will take place on June 19, the day before Father’s Day, so you can celebrate early. Prefer not to run? You can hike, bike, raft, zipline and more. And if you just want to stroll, there are plenty of trails to walk along while catching up.

Details: The Brew Dash registration is $40 until June 17, then $45 after. Registration includes one post-race craft beer for each participant. If you want to visit the Whitewater Center, but don’t want to race, you can purchase a day pass for $64, or just walk the space for free (plus $6 parking).

2424 N. Davidson St.; 7715 Pineville Matthews Road; 4321 Park Road; 157 E. Main St., Rock Hill

The gift: Surprise dad with a 12-pack gift box of limited edition Father’s Day macaron flavors from Amelie’s French Bakery, including Cup O’ Joe (espresso-bean-topped macaron cookie filled with coffee-infused dark chocolate ganache), Cinnamon Coffee Cake (classic macaron cookie filled with swirls of cinnamon streusel and gluten-free buttery cake pieces) and Maple Bacon (brown sugar and bacon-topped macaron cookie filled with maple and bacon buttercream).

Details: The gift box is $33.95 and includes four macarons of each flavor. It’s available online for nationwide shipping until June 15.

Treat dad to specialty macaron flavors, including Cinnamon Coffee Cake, Cup O’ Joe and Maple Bacon. Joshua Vasko/Courtesy of Amelie’s French Bakery

519 E. 36 St., 19911 N. Cove Road.

The gift: Give the gift of eye protection this summer. Founded in Charlotte, Johnny Fly is known for its wooden sunglasses and commitment to crafting eyewear with sustainable materials. Plus, dad will just look really cool. The company also offers chemical-free leather bags, if you want to complete the ensemble.

Details: Johnny Fly offers prescription frames, sunglasses and frames with BluGard technology, so you can customize your order. Eyewear is $109+ and can be purchased in-store or ordered online.

324 S. Mint St.

The gift: Spend the evening enjoying live performance from the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra at Truist Field during the “Celebrate America” concert. In partnership with the Charlotte Knights, the Symphony will feature patriotic events, including performances led by Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees, a fireworks show and an appearance by Homer the Dragon.

Details: The concert will begin at 8:30 on June 25. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online.

Get dad tickets to a concert complete with fireworks at Truist Field. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Forget the gifts, let’s eat

4538 South Blvd.

The meal: Thank dad with an upscale steak or seafood dinner. Known as a “go-to” spot for steak in Charlotte, Beef ‘N Bottle combines premium entrees with a cozy atmosphere, where dad can enjoy filet mignon, choice cut ribeye, bison ribeye, New York Strip, seafood platters, scallops and more.

Details: There are a limited number of reservations available, so reserve online ahead of time to guarantee a spot.

2820 Selwyn Ave.

The meal: Prepare a gourmet dinner to enjoy at home. The Clean Catch Fish market offers fresh seafood shipments and plenty of exciting bacon options, including Bourbon Barrel Bacon, D’Artagnan Applewood Smoked or Duck Bacon, Snake River Farms Bacon and more.

Details: Visit in-person or order online.

Tip: If you don’t want to cook at home, the Queen City has plenty of bacon offerings around town, ranging from savory to sweet.

1425 Kennon St.

The meal: Create a family picnic at home with options from The Culture Shop. Here, you’ll find everything from specially sourced cheese and meat to provisions, craft beer and charcuterie boards to create the perfect spread at home. And it’s food you can feel good about — offerings are sourced from local farms and food artisans.

Details: Visit in-person to pick out provisions and select a handmade charcuterie platter.

4207 Providence Road, 1408 East Blvd., 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road

The meal: The Fresh Market will offer all-in-one meals to grill for Father’s Day. Each ready-to-cook meal serves four, and options include the Tomahawk Meal (two Tomahawk steaks, vegetable kabobs, shrimp cocktail tray, smoky mozzarella pasta salad, chocolate fudge pie) for $99.99 or the Ultimate Kabob Meal (steak or salmon skewers, loaded twice-baked potatoes, rustic apple tart, and Talenti Tahitian vanilla bean gelato) for $49.99.

Details: Meals can be ordered online now through 2 p.m. on June 15 for in-store pickup from June 18-20.

Get ready-to-grill meals to go from The Fresh Market to for a memorable Father’s Day barbecue. Courtesy of The Fresh Market

