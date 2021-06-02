Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | June 4-10

Catch the Soap Bubble Circus, as well as floral, musical and art installations on the Rail Trail during South End Blooms.

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. As of May 14, capacity limits have been lifted, and masks are not required either indoors or outdoors in most places. Exceptions include public transportation, schools, camps, child care centers and some health care settings.

Friday

Get vaccinated at Catawba Brewing. Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can schedule an appointment, as well. Visitors 21+ who receive a vaccination on-site will get a $5 gift certificate to Catawba Brewing. 3-7 p.m. Free. 933 Louise Ave., Unit 105. https://bit.ly/3z3EaS6

Sample dishes from Black-owned businesses during Eat Black Charlotte Week. The weeklong celebration grew its roots from the #eatblackclt hashtag and will feature prix-fixe menus from participating businesses and classes for aspiring and current food business owners. The celebration will end with a Food and Brew Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 12 at The Unknown Brewing Co., complete with collaboration cocktails and beers. June 4-12. Free admission. 327 S. Mint St. https://bit.ly/3tf86qj

Find your new favorite food spot during Eat Black Charlotte Week. Ryan Jones

Grab a bite at Chef Alyssa’s pop-up brunch. Though Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen is not yet open regularly for brunch, it will be offering a pre-order carryout brunch to enjoy at home. Selections include Latin TBD bowl, modern Southern hash bowl, stuffed French toast, Leslie Knope waffle, breakfast burrito, Andrew’s breakfast sandwich, sides, coffee, cold brew and more. Order up until June 4 at 10 a.m. on the website for pickup between 9:30 a.m. and noon on June 5. 4001 Yancey Road. https://bit.ly/3vGwNOc

Enjoy a stuffed French toast from Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen when you order a special carryout brunch. Courtesy of Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen

View a photo exhibit focused on social justice protests. Named “Choose Your Weapon,” the exhibition by E. Mackey at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture will focus on summer protests across the nation during the COVID-19 lockdown. Mackey wants visitors to “choose their weapon” for activism, through art, marches or music. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from June 4 through Oct. 3. $9 for adults. You can also hear an artist talk with Mackey, hosted by Ohavia Phillips, from 7:45-8:15 p.m. Friday or hosted by Alvin C. Jacobs from 1-2:15 p.m. Saturday. Mackey will host a photo walk, as well, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. 551 S. Tryon St.

“Choose your weapon” for social justice at E. Mackey’s new exhibition. Alvin C. Jacobs

Support a mission to end childhood hunger with Bella Tunno. This Charlotte-based baby brand will host a sample sale and food drive to raise awareness and feed hungry families throughout the community. Bella Tunno bibs, pacifier clips, bowls, plates and more will be $5. If you buy 10 items, you’ll get one free. There will also be bins to collect canned goods for Second Harvest Food Bank. For every 10 canned goods you bring, you’ll receive one free Bella Tunno product or an entry into a giveaway from local Matthews businesses. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. 124 W. John St. https://bit.ly/3vHaLel

Saturday

See Ryan Montbleau perform during River Jam at the Whitewater Center. Montbleau is known for his live performances supporting the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Mavis Staples and Ani DiFranco. He has over 100 million streams to date and recently released “Fire,” a new EP where rock and roll meets Americana. 7 p.m. Free (plus $6 parking). 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. https://bit.ly/3hMMJdK

Catch Ryan Montbleau’s performance at River Jam. Shervin Lainez

Sip at the Seltzer World Festival at Summit Seltzer. The event includes two tasting sessions, including noon to 3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., where guests can taste 75+ seltzers. Look for options from Summit Seltzer, D8, Bubs, Brizo, Catawba Twist, Hi-Current and El Clomado coupled with local food and artisan booths. Noon to 7 p.m. $35+. 2215 Thrift Road. https://bit.ly/3amJ81v

Enjoy local and regional seltzers at the Seltzer World Festival. Courtesy of The Plaid Penguin

Consider adopting a furry friend at the Halfway There Rescue puppy adoption event. Puppies will be at Model A Brewing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and there will also be Queen City Model A Club car show, Abbott’s Custard Truck, Tega Cay Coffee Co., and live music from national recording artist Warwick McZeke. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1175 Stonecrest Blvd., Tega Cay, SC. https://bit.ly/3oLoIFo

Catch a jazz concert. Middle C Jazz will feature international award-winning musician, producer, composer and radio personality Alexander Zonjic for two shows, including 14-year-old keyboard sensation Justin Lee Schultz. The event will also showcase performances by Jeff Canady, Mike Harrington, and Kris Kurzawa. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. $44. 300 S. Brevard St. https://bit.ly/3paFi1E

Sunday

Order churros at Viva Chicken to support kids. June 6 is National Churro Day, and Viva Chicken will donate 100 percent of churro sales at all locations to No Kid Hungry. Viva first entered into a relationship with No Kid Hungry in early 2020 and has since donated over $42,000 to the organization. $3.50 per churro. 12206 Copper Way, 1617 Elizabeth Ave., 4500 Park Road, 11641 Waverly Center Drive. https://bit.ly/3fYgTrP

Explore surprise, pop-up art experiences during South End Blooms, a collaboration between Charlotte Center City Partners and Charlotte Is Creative. This celebration of Charlotte’s creative community will feature temporary experiences, or “blooms,” designed to draw visitors to South End and the Rail Trail. Listen to musical performances, hunt for painted rocks, join the Soap Bubble Circus and look for a surprise “flower bomb” installation by Iris Blossoms. View the full schedule to plan your “bloom” day. Saturdays and Sundays through June 20. Free. South End. https://bit.ly/3fEiaVZ

Catch local art and floral installations across the Rail Trail during South End Blooms. Courtesy of Brooke Brown

Monday

Cook something new with Chef Joya. One of Charlotte’s most popular vegan culinary artists, Chef Joya Courtney released the e-cookbook: “From my Ancestors’ Table: African & Caribbean Vegan Food for the Soul,” which is a commemoration of African and Caribbean culture and heritage. The e-cookbook has 30 vegan recipes, step-by-step instructions and vibrant photography from Jonathan Cooper of Coopernicus Photography. Expect dishes such as Jollof Rice, Nigerian Spinach Stew, Jerk Ribz, Ackee & Saltfish and Arroz con Gandules. $24.99. Available for purchase on Chef Joya’s website. https://bit.ly/2S2GBU3

Try making a dish from Chef Joya Courtney’s newest e-cookbook. Coopernicus Photography

Learn to make Chef Michael Bowling’s fried chicken. The founder of Hot Box Next Level Kitchen shared his story — and his recipe — with CharlotteFive as part of “The Skillet” culinary series. While Chef Bowling won’t give away his secret HBX Dust recipe, he provides a comparable substitute so you can recreate this celebrated dish at home. https://bit.ly/3ccolia

Try your hand at Chef Michael Bowling’s fried chicken. David T. Foster III Charlotte Observer

Tuesday

Celebrate Charlotte’s Black history through the African American Heritage Festival, presented by the Charlotte Museum of History. This free event will have both virtual and in-person options. Virtually, there will be livestream events with the Charlotte Ballet and former Mayor Anthony Foxx. In-person, you can catch a concert by JazzArts and an Afternoon on the Grounds with live performances and a new exhibit about the Siloam School. Masks are required indoors when near other people that are outside of your group. Timed ticketing will limit capacity for in-person events. June 8-12. Free. 3500 Shamrock Drive. https://bit.ly/3oKixRS

Attend the weeklong African American Heritage Festival events at the Charlotte Museum of History. Courtesy of the Charlotte Museum of History

Take a Sweet Spot Summer Break pop-up class. From June through August, Sweet Spot Studio will offer classes at breweries around town. Coming up, cheese and charcuterie classes will take place at Lower Left Brewing Co. on June 8 and Wooden Robot Brewery on June 9. 6:30 p.m. $65+. 4528 Nations Crossing Road, 1440 S. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3yyCK1y

Learn to make cheese and charcuterie boards at breweries throughout the summer via Sweet Spot Summer Break. Courtesy of Sweet Spot Studio

Wednesday

Learn about the Charlotte Future 2040 Plan. Sustain Charlotte and the Neighbors For More Neighbors coalition will host a Grow Smart CLT event to introduce a vision of the future with more housing choices, more ways to walk or ride a bike and better access to parks. Speakers will include Mayor Pro Tem Eiselt, as well as City Council members and representatives from Lakeview Neighborhood Alliance, Dream Key Partners and Charlotte Center Legal Advocacy. Residence Culture will be on-site with beverages, and BIRD Pizzeria and Soul Miner’s Garden Food Truck will serve attendees. Expect live music from Taylor Winchester as well. Registration is limited to monitor capacity. 6-7:30 p.m. Victoria Yards, 408 N. Tryon St. Free, but a $10 donation is requested from non-members. https://bit.ly/2SNeiJi

Check out Vaulted Oak Brewing. Charlotte’s newest brewery in Echo Hills is housed in a former bank building, serving dark beers, hazy IPAs and light options. There will also be kombucha, wine, cider and house-made non-alcoholic beverages. 3726 Monroe Road. https://bit.ly/3vFO7Da

Visit a new brewery in a former BB&T building. Courtesy of Vaulted Oak Brewing

Thursday

Get a taste of Texas at Tu One Oh Tacos. Though it’s sandwiched between two vegan spots, this taco restaurant offers traditional dishes with meat, such as the “Puffy Taco” (a San Antonio staple), Texas chili cheese fries and loaded vaquero nachos. Walk-up window only. 1540 West Blvd. https://bit.ly/3yNOFJ7

Get a hearty bowl of chili cheese fries from Tu One Oh Tacos. Erica Lemon

Mark your calendar

Make vibrant cakes during a Pride Cake Decorating class with Sweet Spot Studio. Cakes will be made to emulate the different colors of the Pride flag, and Pillar Celebrations will make custom cake toppers to complete the dessert. $10 from each ticket will be donated to Time Out Youth. June 11. 6:30 p.m. $85. 4418 Monroe Road, Suite C. https://bit.ly/2SPQYur

Listen to stories centered on home and belonging at “Stories of Home” from the Intersections Program.” This unique “Intersections,” event — an Arts+ community collaborative project — will showcase Charlotte youth and adult leaders (including some elected officials) sharing personal stories to leave the audience with a greater understanding of who they are. The program was first launched in 2020 to bring together high school students and Studio 345 alumni to engage and share personal narratives. Past participants have included District Court Judge Louis A. Trosch Jr., Mecklenburg County Commissioners Susan Rodriguez-McDowell and Laura Meier and District Court Judge C. Renee Little. June 11. 7 p.m. Free, but registration is recommended, as space is limited. The Square at Spirit Square, 345 N. College St. https://bit.ly/3c9BF6S

Hear from local artists and co-founders of the It Takes a Village: Charlotte Artist Collectives exhibition. Designed to celebrate the works by local artists from Goodyear Arts, BlkMrktClt and Brand the Moth, this new exhibition at the Mint Museum Randolph features works by artists of diverse backgrounds with materials ranging from woven fabric to oil paint, collages and ceramics. Throughout the launch day, visitors can hear from the collective co-founders. There will also be food trucks, a cash bar, complimentary admission to the museum and live music by DJ Fannie Mae. June 12. Noon-5 p.m. Free. 2730 Randolph Road. https://bit.ly/34PzLEx

Listen to live music at Arts at Queens Outdoors. Catch Damn Tall Buildings, a Brooklyn-based bluegrass band as it plays on the Queens campus in Myers Park. It’s recommended to bring lawn chairs, picnics and blankets. You may also BYOB. There’s space for up to 200 people in “pods” chalked onto the grass, which can each accommodate up to four adults. June 13. 2 p.m. $20 (free for Arts at Queens members). 1900 Selwyn Ave. https://bit.ly/3yVKpXN

Attend a free photo workshop in uptown to celebrate International Albinism Awareness Day, hosted by Charlotte photographer and Paid in Exposure podcast founder Gavin Boulware. The Photo Walk is one of Boulware’s summer events, which also include special mentorship opportunities and a Paid in Exposure podcast episode, where he will discuss his experiences coping with discrimination and bullying as an albino photographer. The photo event and podcast will encourage others to embrace their individuality and use it to enhance their craft. June 13. 5-7 p.m. Free. Uptown. https://bit.ly/3yTYuFh

Hop on a City Brew Tour. New to Charlotte, City Brew Tours offers craft brewery tours and experiences. The Original Charlotte Tour stops at four breweries with a meal pairing at Noble Smoke and the Sip of Charlotte Tour stops at three breweries with a local snack. Current participating breweries include Armored Cow Brewing, Ass Clown Brewing Company, Lower Left Brewing Company and Suffolk Punch. The-14 passenger van picks guests up outside The Westin Charlotte. Starts June 26. $70+. 601 S. College St. https://bit.ly/3c8ROcM

Become one with Vincent Van Gogh’s works, such as Sunflowers and The Starry Night, during the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The Lighthouse Immersive exhibit, designed by artistic director Massimiliano Siccardi, lets you step into the world of Van Gogh’s flowers, still life and landscapes in over 500,000 cubic feet of space. Tickets are available at vangoghclt.com or by phone at 704-372-1000. June 18 through Sept. 12. $39.99+ https://bit.ly/39t9BKb

Celebrate Juneteenth during the 2021 Queen City Juneteenth Festival. Themed “Educating, Empowering, Entertaining,” this event will bring communities and families together to spread awareness of African American culture and give back to less-fortunate communities. There will be 50 Black-owned businesses in attendance, as well as dance performances, music and giveaways. Expect a pie-eating contest, limbo, kids’ games and face painting. June 19. Noon to 6 p.m. Free. Fran’s Kids Boys & Girls Center, 2600 W. Trade St. https://bit.ly/3hviNTp

Attend the Juneteenth celebration in Clover, SC. The event will kick off at 9 a.m. with the second annual Freedom Walk at Clover Chapel UMC, where participants will walk around town on a designated route commemorating Juneteenth, complete with a reading of the Town of Clover Proclamation. Later that day, head to Roosevelt Community Park at 5:30 p.m. for food trucks, a youth basketball tournament, cornhole tournament, live cultural dancing and a live DJ at the Celebration in the Park. June 19. $15 for the Freedom Walk. 405 Kings Mountain St., for the Freedom Walk; 312 Mobley St., for Celebration in the Park. https://bit.ly/3yCGZcA

Catch the “Celebrate America” concert. Presented by Charlotte Symphony, in partnership with the Charlotte Knights, the concert will take place on Truist Field and feature fireworks and a tribute to essential workers who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. There will also be marches and an appearance by Homer the Dragon. June 25. 8:30 p.m. $25. 324 S. Mint St. https://bit.ly/3yCQlos

Enjoy live music and fireworks at Truist Field for the “Celebrate America” concert. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Participate in 24 Hours of Booty. The annual ride, which raises money for the 24 Foundation, was virtual last year. This year, participants can either ride/walk in-person or virtually, and there will be COVID-19 measures in place. Register online. July 30-31. 7 p.m. The Booty Loop in Myers Park. $75 for in-person riders and walkers ages 12+. $45 virtual riders and walkers ages 12+. $50 children ages 8-11 in -person. $25 kids 11 and younger virtual. https://bit.ly/3bQ3qBo

Virtually attend the Joedance Film Festival. Though the effects of COVID-19 will prevent the festival from returning to the Charlotte Ballet this year, there will still be a virtual event featuring short films created by filmmakers with connections to North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia. The Joedance Film Festival honors the memory of Charlottean Joe Restaino, who passed away from osteosarcoma at the age of 20. Proceeds from ticket sales will support research and clinical trials for rare pediatric cancer at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital. Aug. 5-7. $30+ https://bit.ly/3g3YrOw

Mark your calendar for Pride 2021. From August to November, this year’s Pride festival will feature both familiar and new events, all which were designed with safety in mind. In addition to the Charlotte Pride Parade, there will also be a concert event, interfaith service, film festival, job fair and more. Aug. 21 through Nov. 13. https://bit.ly/3hQjcQy

Register for a 10K. This year, the Around the Crown 10K will return to a full-capacity, in-person event on I-277. The race team is working closely with the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department, the City of Charlotte and CMPD to prepare a safe event. Register online. Sept. 5. $45. First Ward Park, E. 7th St. https://bit.ly/3yERiN6

Get ready for Charlotte SHOUT, an uptown festival with food, music, art installations. Last year’s event was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s back this year, presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts and Charlotte Center City Partners. Sept. 17 to Oct. 3. https://bit.ly/3mMzt9p

Experience the outdoor lifestyle during Tuck Fest at the Whitewater Center. There will be more than 150 clinics, races, yoga practices, live music performances and great food. You can watch any of the races and competitions, enjoy food and browse the vendor village for free, save for the $6 parking fee. If you want to participate in one of the 35+ races or competitions, there’s a $35 flat fee, which will grant you access to all but the Deep Water Solo. And, of course, you can always enjoy the usual Whitewater Center activities such as rafting and ziplining throughout the weekend. There will be activities for kids, as well. Oct. 1-3. Free. 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. https://bit.ly/3tr9DcQ

Catch knights on horseback this fall at the Carolina Renaissance Festival and Artisan Marketplace. The immersive event will showcase falconry, mermaids, shopping, games, rides, and arts and crafts. You’ll be able to snack on celebrated Renaissance fare, such as pretzels, turkey legs and meat on a stick, plus crepes, mushroom sandwiches and gluten-free pizza. Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 2 to Nov. 21. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. $27+. Junction of NC 73 and Poplar Tent Road. https://bit.ly/3iaNU6W

Enjoy a turkey leg and jousting at the Carolina Renaissance Festival. Courtesy of the Carolina Renaissance Festival

Discover Charlotte’s inaugural Bayhaven Food & Wine Festival inspired by the Harlem Renaissance. Planned by Subrina and Greg Collier of Leah & Louise, the event will feature more than 75 chefs, artisans, brewers, distillers and farmers. Oct. 22-24. Camp North End, 300 Camp Road. Free. https://bit.ly/3bgiHv1

Hear insights from political leader and New York Times bestseller Stacey Abrams at Ovens Auditorium. During the conversation — designed around national events and questions from the community — Abrams will share insights on leadership, politics, entrepreneurship and social justice. Tickets are available via Blumenthal Performing Arts. Nov. 17. 7:30 p.m. $32.50+. 2700 E. Independence Blvd. https://bit.ly/3hBIEca

Save the date for the Billie Eilish concert in Charlotte. The singer-songwriter will perform at Spectrum Center on Feb 6, 2022. You can register at the Ticketmaster site for presale tickets. https://bit.ly/3uiDIvm

