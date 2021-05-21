Things to do
Billie Eilish announces Charlotte stop as part of 2022 world tour
In Charlotte and around the world, Billie Eilish’s fans are “Happier Than Ever” with the news of her 2022 world tour and album drop. After more than a year of postponed and canceled concerts over COVID-19 concerns, this news feels happier than ever to just about anyone who misses live music.
To see Eilish live in Charlotte, here’s what you need to know:
- WHEN: Feb. 6, 2022
- WHERE: Spectrum Center, Charlotte
- TICKETS: Register at the Ticketmaster site for presale tickets.
- SAVE THE DATE: “Happier Than Ever” album drops July 30.
As major rescheduled concert dates begin to drop in Charlotte, we’ve got them listed below so you make sure you don’t forget about your favorite act coming to town. Bookmark this list and we’ll add new dates as they are announced:
Other major concerts in Charlotte in 2021
Rise Against: 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Alabama: 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13, Spectrum Center
Michael Buble: 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17, Spectrum Center
Primus: 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 5, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Garth Brooks, 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, Bank of America Stadium
Marc Anthony: 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, Spectrum Center
Alice Cooper with Ace Frehley: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Machine Gun Kelly: 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Genesis: 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, Spectrum Center
Charlotte concerts in 2022
The Weeknd: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, Spectrum Center
Bad Bunny: 8 p.m., Saturday, March 26, Spectrum Center
Billy Joel, 8 p.m., Saturday, April 23, Bank of America Stadium
Barenaked Ladies: 7 p.m., Sunday, June 5, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
5 Seconds of Summer: 7 p.m., Sunday, July 3, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Alicia Keys: 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
David Gray: 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Venues
Bank of America Stadium
800 South Mint Street
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd.
PNC Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd.
Spectrum Center
333 E. Trade St.
