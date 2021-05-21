Billie Eilish announces Charlotte stop as part of 2022 world tour

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish attends the 60th annual Clio Awards at The Manhattan Center on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

In Charlotte and around the world, Billie Eilish’s fans are “Happier Than Ever” with the news of her 2022 world tour and album drop. After more than a year of postponed and canceled concerts over COVID-19 concerns, this news feels happier than ever to just about anyone who misses live music.

To see Eilish live in Charlotte, here’s what you need to know:

WHEN: Feb. 6, 2022

WHERE: Spectrum Center, Charlotte

TICKETS: Register at the Ticketmaster site for presale tickets.

SAVE THE DATE: “Happier Than Ever” album drops July 30.

As major rescheduled concert dates begin to drop in Charlotte, we’ve got them listed below so you make sure you don’t forget about your favorite act coming to town. Bookmark this list and we’ll add new dates as they are announced:

Other major concerts in Charlotte in 2021

Rise Against: 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Alabama: 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13, Spectrum Center

Michael Buble: 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17, Spectrum Center

Primus: 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 5, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Garth Brooks, 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, Bank of America Stadium

Marc Anthony: 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, Spectrum Center

Alice Cooper with Ace Frehley: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Machine Gun Kelly: 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Genesis: 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, Spectrum Center

Charlotte concerts in 2022

The Weeknd: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, Spectrum Center

Bad Bunny: 8 p.m., Saturday, March 26, Spectrum Center

Billy Joel, 8 p.m., Saturday, April 23, Bank of America Stadium

Barenaked Ladies: 7 p.m., Sunday, June 5, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

5 Seconds of Summer: 7 p.m., Sunday, July 3, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Alicia Keys: 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

David Gray: 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Venues

800 South Mint Street

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd.

707 Pavilion Blvd.

333 E. Trade St.