Charlotte’s largest Hispanic festival returns in person with street food, live music

The Hola Charlotte Festival returns Oct. 9.

After going virtual last year, the Hola Charlotte Festival is back in person in 2021, bringing authentic food, cultural performances, and local and international bands to uptown Charlotte on Oct. 9.

The 8th annual Hola Charlotte Festival, hosted by Norsan Media, is Charlotte’s largest Hispanic heritage celebration. The festival highlights Latin American culture and heritage through its cuisine, music and more.

Past Hola Charlotte Festivals featured street corn and tacos to snack on while you angle to see dances such as bachata. Hundreds gathered to celebrate the people of the Caribbean, Central America and South America and Mexico during Hispanic Heritage month, which runs this year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Watch the festival’s social media and the event’s website for more details this fall.

The Hola Charlotte Festival is returning to an in-person event uptown in 2021. Courtesy of Hola Charlotte Festival

Norsan Media also plans to be mindful of attendees’ health and safety.

“During the past year, we focused on informing our community on COVID prevention, safety, and vaccination sites,” Natalia Sanchez, president of Norsan Media, said in a news release. “At Hola Charlotte 2021, we will monitor health guidelines and implement the best practices for our audience, performers, volunteers, and sponsors to feel safe while enjoying the festivities.”