Charlotte-founded American Cornhole League hosts World Championships in Rock Hill

Watch the American Cornhole League’s World Championships for free at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center, starting Monday. American Cornhole League

With the Olympics well underway, Tokyo is undoubtedly the biggest stage in sports. Still, Charlotteans have the chance to attend world championships in our own backyard starting Monday. And one skilled cornhole player is going to leave the area about $25,000 richer next week. That’s right — the American Cornhole League is hosting the 2021 ACL World Championships on Aug. 2-8, at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center.

It will be a “huge week with nonstop action,” ACL media director Trey Ryder told CharlotteFive. “We’ve got a great new headquarters in Rock Hill,” he said.

This week’s World Championships mark the soft grand opening of the space; however ACL hopes that the community will begin visiting more frequently. Soon, visitors will be able to rent lanes (similar to bowling), play cornhole for a few hours, and enjoy beer. “We’ve created a fun indoor tailgating experience,” Ryder said.

Since forming in 2015, the ACL has experienced one milestone after another. There’s the first ACL World Championships in 2016, an ESPN2 debut in 2017, airtime on ESPN’s main network in 2018 and airtime on CBS beginning last year. Whereas the total prize pool for the 2016 season was $50,000, the top pro player will make about $60,000 playing cornhole this year.

Rock Hill pro

Rock Hill native Jordan Kimbrell is busy practicing to compete in five events next week. Currently ranked second in South Carolina and 25th in the country, Kimbrell got into cornhole at age 16. “I’d have to hitch a ride with my stepdad (Dusty Thompson),” Kimbrell told CharlotteFive. “We’d play at local bars, and it was bring your own partner, but he didn’t want to play with me,” he said. A decade — and lots of practice later — and the two are now teammates, traveling to tournaments seven to nine weekends a year.

Jordan Kimbrell is among the pros competing in the American Cornhole League’s World Championships. Courtesy of American Cornhole League

Cornhole has provided Kimbrell an amazing opportunity to travel. “The cool thing with being sponsored is that I get to go play and explore at the same time,” he said. His goal for next week? Have fun, be serious and play his hardest — “The rest will happen itself.”

Free admission for fans

The ACL World Championships aren’t just for the pros, though — fans are encouraged to come watch the roughly 1,200 players compete. Admission is free and concessions, including beer and food, are available for purchase.

You can grab a beer and a snack while you watch professional cornhole players compete in Rock Hill, a short drive outside Charlotte. Fred Boucherle American Cornhole League

The three biggest events are Aug. 6-8. Make it out on Friday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. and you can watch former Panthers Mike Tolbert and Jonathan Stewart compete alongside radio hosts Marty Smith and Ryan McGee of ESPN’s Marty & McGee show.

Big stakes

Fans in Colorado, Illinois and New Hampshire might have more at stake, as DraftKings offers live betting on cornhole in these three states. While DraftKings offers free-to-play pools nationwide, ACL is working to get live betting approved in more states.

Just as Name, Image, Likeness has made its way onto college campuses, so has cornhole — ACL College is composed of students who have created on-campus cornhole clubs. Earlier this year, NC State student Draven Sneed (of nearby Cherryville) won $15,000 in scholarship money in the ACL National College Cornhole Championship.

On Friday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m., former Carolina Panthers Mike Tolbert and Jonathan Stewart will compete alongside radio hosts Marty Smith and Ryan McGee of ESPN’s Marty & McGee show at the ACL World Championships. Fred Boucherle American Cornhole League

If you make it to the World Championships, be on the lookout for a four bagger, where a player gets all four of their bags in the hole in one round. Players also hope to send their opponents “air mail” — a toss that arcs over a bag blocking the hole for a “swish” straight into the hole.

This tournament marks the end of the season; next season begins in October with a total prize pool of $1 million.

Location: Rock Hill Sports & Event Center, 326 Technology Center Way, Rock Hill, SC 29730

How to watch on TV: Friday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2; Saturday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. (pro singles championship) on ESPN; Sunday, Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. (pro doubles championship) on ESPN.

Instagram: @americancornholeleague

