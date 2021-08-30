5 best places to hike within 90 minutes of Charlotte

Forty Acre Rock Heritage Preserve in Kershaw, South Carolina.

One of the things I love most about living in Charlotte is that a scenic view is typically less than 90 minutes away. If I’m really lucky, I can catch spectacular scenery from the top of the mountain at sunrise or sunset. When I’m just in it for views and some time away from life, I prefer a drive up the mountain or within the vicinity. When I’m ready for a challenge — both physically and mentally — I muster up enough energy to conquer the mountain myself. When I want to decrease the possibility of bumping into half of Charlotte while on a trail at Crowder’s or King’s Mountain, I search for something that is a little bit off the beaten path.

Here’s a short list of places you may not have discovered — perfect for spending time away from all of the noise. If you’re really lucky, you might catch a picture of a spectacular view and it might be your next most-liked Instagram post.

Location: 6680 Bakers Mountain Road, Hickory, NC 28602

1 hour and 20 minutes from Charlotte Center City.

Why hike here: Bakers Mountain Park offers six miles of trails, taking hikers through a hardwood forest that leads to an observation platform and gazebo at the mountaintop for a spectacular view of the Catawba Valley.

What to know: The four trails are marked by colors and are less than 2.5 miles each. Some of the trails are steep and strenuous, offering hikers some variety in levels of difficulty.

Where to park: At the parking lot near park headquarters.

Location: 2207 Conservancy Road, Kershaw, SC 29067

1 hour and 20 minutes from Charlotte Center City.

Carly Dodds

Why hike here: The trail is located on Forty Acre Rock Heritage Preserve, which includes nearly 3,000 acres of the most diverse protected area in the region. Hikers can view waterfalls, caves, granitic flatrocks and a variety of wildlife.

What to know: The 2.5-mile round trip trail’s difficulty level is moderate. You’ll travel through a forest, ending at the top of an oversized standing rock. From the top, take in the scenic views of the surrounding sandhills.

Where to park: Travel up Nature Reserve Road for about 1.6 miles and take a left onto Conservancy Road. The parking area is at the end of the road.

Carly Dodds

Location: 15222 York Road, Charlotte, NC 28278

30 minutes from Charlotte Center City

Michelle Bruni

Why hike here: The McDowell Nature Preserve has many options for hikers with seven miles of trail. Hikers can choose to explore the scenery of Lake Wylie, flowing streams or forests. About 90 percent of the nature preserve is undeveloped. A bonus is you can bring your own canoe or kayak and leave from the landing located near the waterfront deck.

What to know: Offering 12 different trails, hikers can choose the level of difficulty and the views they wish to see along the hike. All trails are under 1.2 miles. The Kingfisher Trail is just under one mile and offers a spectacular view of Lake Wylie.

Where to park: With more than 10 different options for parking, hikers are sure to find a park near the desired trail.

Michelle Bruni

Location: 49104 Morrow Mountain Road, Albemarle, NC 28001

1 hour and 20 minutes from Charlotte Center City

Courtesy of North Carolina State Parks

Why hike here: This 4.1-mile trail includes a variety of habitats. From the top of Fall Mountain, hikers can indulge in wonderful views of Lake Tillery and rhyolite rock outcrops. If you’re lucky, you’ll catch a glimpse of a bald eagle searching for fish along the river.

What to know: The surface is natural and has gravel. There’s a boardwalk, a bridge, water crossings and boulders.

Where to park: There’s a parking lot along Lake Tillery.

Courtesy of North Carolina State Parks

Location: 3451 Rocky Face Church Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636

1 hour and 15 minutes from Charlotte City Center

Why hike here: Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area offers five different trails with a total of six miles of hiking that lead to the mountain’s summit. Hikers can travel along the top of the quarry cliffs to the mountain peak. During the hike, keep an eye out for the various markers depicting the rare plants located at the park.

What to know: All trails are 2.5 miles or shorter. Hikers can choose the level of difficulty from easy with the Buzzard Loop Trail to strenuous with the Vertical Mile Challenge Trail.

Where to park: Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area.

