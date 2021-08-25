Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Aug. 27-Sept. 2

Order your 2021 official Charlotte Pride t-shirt from Glory Days Apparel.

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person, indoor events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. Masks are now required in Charlotte until Sept. 1 and in Mecklenburg County starting Aug. 28, along with many venues for indoor spaces or close settings.

Friday

Get your fries on the go. What the Fries, which opened a brick-and-mortar spot in March, announced the return of its food truck. Along with a new branded wrap, the truck received a new fryer and another flat-top grill. Find it at Resident Culture Brewing Company on Aug. 27, where you can order classic favorites such as hand-cut loaded fries, hot dogs, chicken wings and more. 5 p.m. $3-$18. 2101 Central Ave. https://bit.ly/2XNE16Z

See The Righteous Brothers at Knight Theater. Bill Medley will be joined by Bobby Heard to perform some of the duo’s biggest hits, including “Lovin’ Feelin’,” “Unchained Melody,” “Rock and Roll Heaven” and more. CharlotteFive talked to Medley to hear his story, learn more about Heard and discuss the upcoming performance in Charlotte. 8 p.m. $39.50+. 430 S. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3ydspXw

Catch The Righteous Brothers’ performance at Knight Theater. Courtesy of Bill Medley

Saturday

Join an outdoor workout at Optimist Hall. Led by Rachel with Hilliard Studio Method, the 50-minute Sculpt Flow Method class uses your body weight for resistance. It’s recommended that you bring a towel, mat and water. Register online. 9 a.m. Free. 1111 N. Brevard St. https://bit.ly/3klkl1N

Ride for a cause during the 10th annual Tour De Turns. Dedicated to providing assistance to local hunger efforts, the ride will benefit Loaves & Fishes and Friendship Trays. Bike routes will wind through tree-lined South Charlotte neighborhoods, with options including 15-, 25-, 37- and 62-mile routes. There are 3- and 6-mile walking routes, as well. After the event, head to the Under the Shade Trees Festival, where you can enjoy lunch (included in registration) by Mac’s Speed Shop, live music from the Natty Boh Duo and a craft beer garden by Town Brewing Co. Register online. 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. $35 for walkers, $65 for riders. Carmel Road Neighborhood Park (2365 Carmel Road). https://bit.ly/3sEX5j8

Sunday

Listen to a string quartet at Heist Brewery during “rEvolution.” Let music from all-women composers carry you away during a relaxed Sunday evening at the brewery. Presented by Charlotte New Music, “rEvolution” is a journey into melodies produced by string quartets and electronics, morphing a classical experience with new sound concepts. The event will feature Kari Giles and Jenny Topilow on violin, Alaina Rea on viola and Jeremy Lamb on on cello. 7 p.m. $15+. 1030 Woodward Ave. https://bit.ly/3mnNA73

Try a new brunch offering in South End. The Wine Loft is now serving brunch, with food highlights including mango bruschetta, pomegranate burrata, smoked salmon toast and a selection of flatbreads and salads. Pair your meal with mimosas or wine flights. Wine by the glass and the bottle is available as well. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 2201 South Blvd, #120. https://bit.ly/2UHJ2gl

Order a wine flight at The Wine Loft, now serving Sunday brunch. Courtesy of The Wine Loft

Monday

Savor a barbecue staple. Bar-B-Q King is approaching the 5-year mark of serving up classic barbecue favorites in Lincolnton. Popular for its ketchup-and-vinegar-based Piedmont-style barbecue, you’ll find pork shoulders, hamburgers, sweet tea, homemade onion rings, Brunswick Stew and more. 2613 E. Main St. https://bit.ly/3iTImgY

Order Piedmont-style barbecue from Bar-B-Q King in Lincolnton. Courtesy of Bar-B-Q King

Enjoy a post-work happy hour or outdoor meal on a patio in Fort Mill or Tega Cay. You’ll find gluten-free options at Emmet’s Social Table, grab-and-go items from Gateway Canteen and half-price cocktails on Monday at Spice Asian Kitchen. CharlotteFive rounded up the outdoor patio selection, so you can pick the perfect spot to unwind in the evening. https://bit.ly/3zqePBH

Enjoy fresh air at Gateway Canteen near Anne Springs Close Greenway. Kelli Conley YAH Photography

Tuesday

Try a New Haven, Connecticut-style pizza. Find these 10- or 14-inch pizzas with a thin, cracker-like crust at the first of four Charlotte-area Rocket Pizza locations. The West Morehead Street location features garage-style doors, a 60-foot bar and outdoor patio seating on the front and side of the building. In addition to pizza, the restaurant also offers traditional appetizers such as meatballs and mozzarella sticks, as well as salad and pasta entrees. If you prefer to enjoy your pizza with wings, there are several flavors to choose from, including barbecue, inferno, garlic parmesan, Buffalo or lemon pepper. https://bit.ly/387i70t

Get your 2021 Charlotte Pride shirt. Though Pride events were postponed, retailer Glory Days Apparel teamed up with Charlotte Pride to release this year’s official shirt. The design includes all 11 colors of the Progress Flag and expands on the rainbow Pride flag to include the transgender community and LGBTQ+ communities of color. You can get yours at the brick-and-mortar store or order online. $32. 1425 Winnifred St. https://bit.ly/3ki0HUF

Wednesday

Plan your meal for this year’s Yiasou Greek Festival. Though the festival is back this year, it will be a drive-thru event amid the ongoing pandemic. From Sept. 9-12, you can savor dinner entrees or sandwiches with gyro, chicken or souvlaki, as well as large Greek salads, fries and traditional Greek pastries to go. Check out the full menu and bring your appetite. https://bit.ly/3y9XU4H

Explore the Yiasou Greek Festival drive-thru menu to plan ahead for the big weekend. CharlotteFive archives

Sip new cocktails at Billy Sunday. Led by Stephanie Andrews, the cocktail program takes a culinary approach to the flavor and balance of each drink. New drinks include the “One Trick Pony” (Rosa Apertivo, vodka, rhubarb, lemon, bubbles), “Movin’ to the Country” (bourbon, fresh peach, lemon, mint, Angostura bitters) and “Can We Still Be Friends?” (sake, local rum, lime, watermelon granita. $12. 1115 N. Brevard St. https://bit.ly/3Dm3yEO

Order the “Can We Still Be Friends?” cocktail from Billy Sunday, with sake, local rum, lime and watermelon granita. Photo by Kenty Chung

Thursday

Take a class with the Trans Yoga Project. The virtual, 30-minute Meditation Melt will be led by Noha Arafa (they/she) via Zoom. Recommended supplies include a yoga mat, blocks or towels, a strap or belt, blankets, pillows/bolsters and a chair. The Trans Yoga Project is a wellness collective that challenges commercialization of wellness and the discrimination baked into the industry through reduced cost and cultural barriers to yoga and meditation. Register online. 7:45 p.m.$10-$30. https://bit.ly/2XTFE3d

Sign up for a virtual yoga class with the Trans Yoga Project. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Find your favorite birria taco. This style of taco, dipped in a slow-cooked consommé, originated in Jalisco, Mexico, but recently grew in popularity due to an explosion of TikTok videos. CharlotteFive rounded up local spots to try this viral dish, from Maria’s Mexican Restaurant to Meals by Mariah. https://bit.ly/3zhaUXz

Explore local spots serving TikTok-famous birria tacos. Courtsy of Maria's Mexican Restaurant

Mark your calendar

Celebrate Labor Day weekend at the Hops and Hogs Festival. During the two-day event, guests can enjoy local craft beer and barbecue, including a BBQ Competition Sanction hosted by The Kansas City Barbecue Society. Expect live music from big-name performers, such as Sister Hazel, Lifehouse, Buckcherry, Saving Abel and more. This event is available to all ages and will go on rain or shine. Sept. 4-5. $35+. 2500 E. Independence Blvd. https://bit.ly/3fNXOJI

Attend the inaugural Carolina Haitian Food Festival. Designed to create high-quality events and programs for the Haitian community in the Carolinas, the festival will celebrate the region’s Haitain cuisine, music and businesses. Expect homemade food, live performances, vendors and kids’ activities throughout the event. $7 ages 6-12. $15+ adults. Sept. 4. International House, 1817 Central Ave. https://bit.ly/37xBKOR

Head to I-277 for Around the Crown 10K, presented by Truist. Though COVID-19 changed last year’s plans, the event is back this year to lead racers through uptown Charlotte and over I-277. Take in the skyline, get your sweat on and enjoy live music during the post-race celebration. If you prefer to run from the comfort of your home or neighborhood, there’s a virtual option, as well. Sept. 5, 8 a.m. $40 virtual, $50 in-person. Race begins at First Ward Park, 301 E. 7th St. https://bit.ly/3iVnvdb

Get tickets to see WICKED. The Broadway musical will make its way back to the Queen City from Sept. 8 to Oct. 3 at Ovens Auditorium. Expect to see what happened in the Land of Oz through the lens of the Oz witches. Tickets are available on the Blumenthal Performing Arts website. $39+. 2700 E. Independence Blvd. https://bit.ly/3qyqPgs

Enjoy an evening of laughter at the Queen City Comedy Experience. This comedy festival will highlight national acts including Nikki Glaser, Steve-O, Nurse Blake and Jon Reep, as well as Charlotte-based Tara Brown, Don Garrett, Johnny Millwater, Now Are The Foxes and Improv Charlotte. Throughout the festival, Spirit Square will host comedy acts, stand-up shows, dance and music groups, improv teams, live podcast tapings and more. Sept. 7-12. $10+. Multiple locations uptown. https://bit.ly/3fPzDe2

Catch Opera Carolina’s “I Dream” performance at Belk Theater. Composer Douglas Tappin blends jazz, contemporary, classical and Broadway music styles to renew Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message and vision for the future through a powerful performance. Sept. 16-19. Times vary. $22+. 130 N. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/2XSoAKW

Explore yoga during Flow Fest at the Whitewater Center. Designed to encourage mindfulness and wellness in a natural, outdoor setting, Flow Fest will feature a variety of yoga practices and events. Offerings include yoga practices, SUP yoga, workshops, meditations, a vendor village and kombucha sampling. Registration is required. Sept. 18. Begins at 8:30 a.m. Free. https://bit.ly/3zhnXZ3

Celebrate during the Latin American Festival at Symphony Park. Presented by the Latin American Coalition, the event will include a concert, cultural festival, live performances, visual artists, authentic food and handmade crafts. Sept. 18-19. $20 concert. Festival admission is free. 4400 Sharon Road. https://bit.ly/386VCc0

Virtually attend the Mad About Modern Midcentury Modern Home Tour presented by the Charlotte Museum of History. For the second year, the tour will be held online. Ticket holders can expect exclusive access to 360-degree tours of five featured homes and a digital guidebook. Houses included in the tour showcase open floor plans, expansive windows and asymmetrical exteriors typical of midcentury modern design. An in-person kickoff event will be held, as well, but requires a separate ticket. Sept. 23 (access to online event through Oct. 22). 6 p.m. $25+. https://bit.ly/3yilP1U

Get tickets for the virtual Mad About Modern home tour. Digital Lasagna

Learn professional skills with NetworkQueen. Founded by WCCD-TV reporter and anchor Alexandra Elich, NetworkQueen is a professional networking group designed to help women learn to negotiate, make connections and seek professional advancement. Ticket proceeds will benefit Safe Alliance, which provides resources to people impacted by sexual assault and domestic violence. The first event will take place on Sept. 26 at Hattie’s Tap & Tavern. 5-7 p.m. $20. 2918 The Plaza. https://bit.ly/3xBrUpX

