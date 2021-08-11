Your ultimate guide to where to get solid birria tacos in Charlotte

Quesabirria has been a West Coast staple for years, but TikTok helped spread its popularity all over.

Once upon a time in Charlotte, you had to look hard to find what’s affectionately known as “birria tacos” or “quesabirria.” Birria means “worthless” or “useless” in Spanish, a paradox or contradiction to the actual labor of love involved in the experience wherein the taco is ceremoniously dipped in a slow-cooked consommé made of ingredients like goat meat, chili peppers, garlic, cumin, bay leaves and thyme. The taco is dipped in a slow-cooked consommé made up of ingredients like goat meat, chili peppers, garlic, cumin, bay leaves and thyme.

The taco phenomenon, which has roots in Jalisco, Mexico, made its social media debut on TikTok last summer, which led to an explosion of its popularity across the United States. That’s not to say that it wasn’t popular previously, as it has been a culinary staple on the West Coast for years. However, the viral boost it received from TikTok created the trend that has people not only wanting to taste this delicious dish, but to make it, as well.

Mariah Brown is the owner of Meals by Mariah, a Charlotte ghost kitchen that specializes in quesabirria tacos. Brown, who is a self-described “foodie at heart” started to notice the popular West coast dish as she followed food pages on Instagram that are based out of Los Angeles.

“I can eat tacos all day, and I had never seen these before,” Brown said of the dish. “I started doing more research and found a Mexican chef on YouTube who had an hour-long video on how to (make birria).”

Meals by Mariah sells birria tacos out of City Kitch West End in Charlotte. Courtesy of Meals by Mariah

Brown wanted to commit fully to the dish’s authenticity by using every pepper the chef used when making her first attempt at the dish. “I was captivated. They were mind-blowing” Brown said about the final result, which she found delicious on her very first try.

She lets the consommé slow cook for about 4 hours, the timeliest part of the prep work but her favorite due to its significance to the dish.

“I love the combination of flavors – the cilantro, onions, peppers,” Brown said of the final result.

The birria taco phenomenon has roots in Jalisco, Mexico. Courtsy of Maria's Mexican Restaurant

She did notice one thing though – when dipping the corn tortilla in the consume, it almost always fell apart. So, she decided to remedy this by taking a flour tortilla, dipping it in a homemade chili oil and then grilling it to achieve a crispiness that stands up to the consommé when filled with meat and dipped.

“I steered away from the traditional corn shells because when you dip them in the sauce, the corn shells become so soggy to eat, so I started serving them the way I want,” Brown said.

Birria is traditionally made with goat or beef, and Brown acknowledges that not everyone eats meat but everyone deserves the experience. For this reason, customers are offered a choice of chicken, shrimp, salmon or vegan.

“Regardless if you order salmon, chicken or beef, my quality is consistent,” she said.

Traditional beef quesabirria is dipped in consommé. Courtesy of Maria’s Mexican Restaurant

Brown operates Meals by Mariah out of City Kitch West End – a commercialized kitchen, or “Ghost Kitchen,” which allows patrons to place and pick up food orders in a contact-free experience.

“I love the community aspect of working at City Kitch” Brown said. “And I hope and pray that ghost kitchens get the exposure they deserve.”

Working alongside other Charlotte chefs only adds to the experience, Brown said. “I’m about to work around like-minded chefs. We’re all there for eachother and want to see each other win.”

As for Brown and her future, she remains committed to making tacos that customers always come back for.

“I love the process of building flavors. It’s a beautiful process, I enjoy cooking.”

Here are some other Charlotte spots where you can get birria tacos.

Location: Mobile

Neighborhood: Varies

Menu

What to know: Birria Boyz offers the traditional quesabirria tacos with consommé for dipping, but also features chicken.

How to order: Orders are placed via text, which can be accessed through the owner’s Instagram page.

Location: 5234 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: Yorkmount

Menu

What to know: Maria’s was among the first few restaurants in Charlotte to serve quesabirria tacos. Maria’s offers the “meat-packed quesadilla/taco hybrid filled with melted cheese and tender beef stew slow-cooked for 8 hours,” but also includes options like chicken, mushroom and shrimp. Each taco is served with consommé for dipping. The restaurant is also offering a Birria Burrito, which includes beef birria, rice, beans, cheese, onion and cilantro, served with lettuce, sour cream, avocado and consommé for dipping. Also worth a try is the Birria Ramen, made from a homemade beef Birria broth and includes ramen, cilantro and onion.

How to order: In person or call (704) 525-5075.

The QuesaBirria Taco at Maria’s Mexican Restaurant can be prepared with your choice of chicken, beef or shrimp. Javier Morales

Location: 2200 Thrift Road, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Wesley Heights

Menu

What to know: Located in City Kitch, Meals by Mariah offers the popular Mexican dish in its classic beef form, but also includes options for chicken, shrimp, salmon or vegan.

How to order: Order online for pickup.

Quesabirria are traditional made with beef or goat, but Meals by Mariah offers a choice beef, chicken, shrimp, salmon or vegan tacos. Courtesy of Meals by Mariah

Location: Multiple locations

Neighborhood: Ballantyne, Davison, Elizabeth, Huntersville, Indian Trail, Kannapolis, Mooresville, NoDa, Pineville, Steele Creek, South End, SouthPark, University, Uptown, Wesley Chapel; Fort Mill, SC

Menu

What to know: This Charlotte-based and locally owned chain includes two griddled tacos, barbacoa, shredded cheese and chili broth in its quesabirria orders.

How to order: In person, online for pickup or delivery, or call the location nearest you.

Sabor’s quesabirria are filled with barbacoa beef and shredded cheese, and served with a side of the consomme broth to dip them in. Courtesy of Sabor

Location: 8625 Monroe Road, Suite D, Charlotte, NC 28212

Neighborhood: MoRA

Menu

What to know: Located on Monroe Road, this authentic Mexican eatery offers the traditional quesabirria taco in orders of three. Each order includes cheese, onions, cilantro and consommé. A chicken option is also available.

How to order: In person or call 704-910-3979

Location: 349 Copperfield Blvd. NE, Suite K, Concord, NC 28025

Neighborhood: Concord

Menu

What to know: Tacos El Peladito offers the popular quesabirria, which are served in quantities of four and include cilantro, onion and consommé for dipping. The tortillas are marinated in the consommé and stuffed with melted cheese and barbacoa. Birria tacos can be ordered hard or soft, and are just one of 20 different styles of taco offered at the restaurant. Although the restaurant started out specializing in tacos, it now focuses on both tacos and southern Mexican cuisine.

How to order: In person or call 704-787-8518

At Tacos El Peladito, four birria tacos come with a side of cilantro, onions and consomme. The tortillas are marinated with the same consommé provided, giving it that famous orange look, before they’re stuffed with melted cheese and barbacoa. Courtesy of Tacos El Peladito

Location: 1402 Winnifred St., Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Menu

What to know: This food truck serves up authentic Mexican cuisine, including quesabirria tacos, served the traditional way with braised beef and a cup of consommé.

How to order: In person. Patrons can find Tacos Rick-O outside Hoppin’.

The birria tacos at Tacos Rick-O are three for $14. DeAnna Taylor CharlotteFive

