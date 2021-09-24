Road trips at the ready: Our guide to enjoying Asheville’s food, sights and hotels

Check out the fall foliage in North Carolina with this guide to Asheville’s food, sights and hotels.

Peak leaf season is upon us and North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains offer some of the best views in the country. In the heart of this 550-mile mountain range lies the artsy, historic, craft brewery hub of Asheville. Once home to the famed Vanderbilt family, Asheville is as much a destination for the serious history buff as it is for the outdoor enthusiast and the food and spirits aficionado.

A quick two-hour drive from Charlotte, Beer City USA is close enough for a day trip, but offers activities and views to keep you in vacation mode all week long. The prime time for taking in the changing colors of fall in Asheville started in the highest elevations in mid-September. It will peak in the first two weeks of October and vary based on elevation, so unpack those sweaters and boots — there is no time to waste.

ASHEVILLE HOTELS

Location: 62 Cumberland Cir, Asheville, NC 28801

Neighborhood: Montford Area Historic District

Why you should stay here: Bed, breakfast … and bikes. One of the perks of staying at Applewood Manor is use of its 3T racing bikes to pedal around and take in the sights. The manor’s current “peep & petal” package includes use of the bikes, curated routes along the Blue Ridge Parkway, box lunches and a post-ride charcuterie and craft beer tasting.

On-site bikes are one of the perks of staying at Applewood Manor. Aaron Hogsed

Location: For security purposes, addresses are only provided to guests.

Neighborhood: All properties are within 10 miles from downtown Asheville.

Why you should stay here: Sleep under the stars. With eight domes, a tree house, bell tents, a safari tent and a vintage trailer, there is no shortage of unique ways to spend your nights with Asheville Glamping. One (soon to be two) of the tents even come with an indoor slide.

Asheville Glamping guests can choose from tents, domes, tree houses and trailers. Courtesy of Asheville Glamping

Location: 100 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Neighborhood: Downtown

Why you should stay here: You like other people. Both budget and eco-friendly, the Grayrock Inn houses long- and short-term guests, offering individual rooms for rent with shared bathroom, laundry and kitchen facilities. In the heart of downtown, this 1911 house is made to feel like home.

Location: 1 Battery Park Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Neighborhood: Downtown

Why you should stay here: Sleep in a former department store. Formerly the site of Bon Marche and Ivey’s department stores, Haywood Park Hotel is a nod to years past. Throwback elevator announcements — “Fourth Floor, Womens” — retro-dressed mannequins and a player piano in the lobby set the vibe, and contrast with the hotel’s modern interior.

Haywood Park Hotel is a located in a former department store. Kim Kinsella

The Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate

The Inn on Biltmore Estate

Cottages on Biltmore Estate

Location: 1 Lodge St, Asheville, NC 28803

Neighborhood: Biltmore Estate

Why you should stay here: Live like a Vanderbilt. Nestled on 800 acres, the Biltmore Estate is something out of a storybook. Choose from three on-site properties that include a classic hotel, a quaint inn or charming cottages. Each location provides easy access to the Biltmore Mansion, gardens, trails, winery and shops.

Location: 290 Macon Ave, Asheville, NC 28804

Neighborhood: Grove Park

Why you should stay here: Roam the halls of history. Since opening in 1913, The Omni Grove Park Inn has welcomed guests from F. Scott Fitzgerald and Henry Ford to Michael Jordan and Jennifer Lopez — as well as 10 U.S. Presidents. The 510-room four diamond hotel is a member of the Historic Hotels of America and features a 40,000 square-foot nationally touted spa, a Donald Ross designed golf course and painting-like views of the The Blue Ridge Mountains.

The Grove Park Inn features two iconic 36-foot stone fireplaces in its main lobby. Courtesy of Grove Park Inn

WHERE TO EAT

Location: Multiple locations

Cuisine: Breakfast and brunch

Menu

Eat here for: Some south in your mouth. That’s the motto at Biscuit Head — home to some of the fluffiest biscuits in town. Whether you like to load your biscuit with jam, gravy or eggs — Biscuit Head has you covered.

Location: 32 Banks Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Cuisine: BBQ

Menu

Eat here for: Eastern-style BBQ in Western North Carolina. You can smell it before you can taste it, and boy does it taste good. Skillet cornbread, BBQ pork and chicken, brisket cheesesteak, mac-n-cheese — there isn’t an item on the menu that doesn’t scream Southern.

Buxton Hall BBQ offers eastern BBQ in a western town. Thomas Schambach / Courtesy of Buxton Hall BBQ

Location: 22 Battery Park Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Cuisine: Indian

Menu

Eat here for: Authentic Indian street food. If your pallet is screaming for something crunchy, spicy, sweet and tangy, then the brightly flavored Indian street snacks from Chai Pani is your spot. Lauded by The New York Times, GQ and Bon Appetit, five-time James Beard nominated chef Meherwan Irani brings a taste of India to the streets of Asheville.

Location: 14 O Henry Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Cuisine: Coffee, pastries and sandwiches

Menu

Eat here for: Record history vibes. Stashed inside the historic Citizen Times building, Sessions Cafe & Bar is part of Citizen Vinyl — a communal space that was once home to newspapers, radio shows and vinyl recording and manufacturing. Breakfast, lunch or dinner, Sessions offers a cool vibe and a solid menu.

Location: 13 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Cuisine: Spanish

Menu

Eat here for: Top notch tapas and paella. Located in a former bus depot, Cúrate is an authentic nod to all things Spain. From the all-Spanish wine list to seasonally-inspired menu, multi-time James Beard Award nominee Katie Button offers guests a true culinary experience.

Location: 165 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Cuisine: Vegan

Menu

Eat here for: Plant-based everything. Its made-from-scratch, modern vegan cuisine earned Plant a spot on the list of one of the top vegan restaurants in the country by Zagat. Check out the cheese board, the applewood smoked mushroom and the vegan ice cream for some of the consistently top picks.

THINGS TO DO

Take in the view.

Take in the fall scenery with rides and hikes throughout the Blue Ridge Mountains. Rogelio Aranda

Soak up some history.

No trip to Asheville is complete without a visit to the Biltmore Estate, the largest privately owned residence in the U.S. Take a guided or self-tour of the 175,000 square-foot mansion, stroll through the stunning gardens, enjoy a wine tasting — the 8,000-acre property offers endless ways to spend the day.

Sip a hot toddy by the twin 36-foot stone fireplaces at The Omni Grove Park Inn. Originally opened in 1913, the resort was deemed by newspapers as “the finest resort hotel in the world” and its giant fireplaces remain a focal point to this day. Lining the halls of the Grove Park Inn are photos of former notable guests, stories of the inn’s use as an internment center during World War II and a collection of vintage china used over the years.

Check out Hood Huggers Black history and art tours. Run by Asheville native Dewayne Barton, the walking, driving and self-guided tours lead guests through the history and impact of African Americans in Asheville through art, music, history and poetry.

The European-inspired Grove Arcade in downtown Asheville was constructed in 1928 as America’s first indoor shopping mall. Since that time it has operated as a military base during World War II, a national weather records center and, after refurbishment in 2002, reopened as a stunning shopping, dining and residential hot spot.

Sip some craft beer.

With more breweries per capita than almost any other U.S. city, it is understandable why Asheville has been declared Beer City USA. What you may not know is that it all started with a guy from Charlotte. In 1994, retired engineer Oscar Wong moved to Asheville, opened Highland Brewing Company and became known as the godfather of craft beer.

Explore some of the city’s most buzz-worthy breweries, including Asheville Brewing Company, Burial Beer Co., DSSOLVR, Wicked Weed Brewing and even a location of Charlotte’s own Catawba Brewing. You could also hop on one of the city’s various brewery tours, like Asheville Brews Cruise or the 13-seat Amazing Pub Cycle.

WickedWeed Funkatorum is the East Coast’s first sour beer dedicated taproom. Courtesy of Wicked Weed Brewing