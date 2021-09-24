Charlotte Observer Logo
Road trips at the ready: Our guide to enjoying Asheville’s food, sights and hotels

Check out the fall foliage in North Carolina with this guide to Asheville’s food, sights and hotels.
Check out the fall foliage in North Carolina with this guide to Asheville’s food, sights and hotels. Courtesy of The Omni Grove Park Inn

Peak leaf season is upon us and North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains offer some of the best views in the country. In the heart of this 550-mile mountain range lies the artsy, historic, craft brewery hub of Asheville. Once home to the famed Vanderbilt family, Asheville is as much a destination for the serious history buff as it is for the outdoor enthusiast and the food and spirits aficionado.

A quick two-hour drive from Charlotte, Beer City USA is close enough for a day trip, but offers activities and views to keep you in vacation mode all week long. The prime time for taking in the changing colors of fall in Asheville started in the highest elevations in mid-September. It will peak in the first two weeks of October and vary based on elevation, so unpack those sweaters and boots — there is no time to waste.

ASHEVILLE HOTELS

Applewood Manor

Location: 62 Cumberland Cir, Asheville, NC 28801

Neighborhood: Montford Area Historic District

Why you should stay here: Bed, breakfast … and bikes. One of the perks of staying at Applewood Manor is use of its 3T racing bikes to pedal around and take in the sights. The manor’s current “peep & petal” package includes use of the bikes, curated routes along the Blue Ridge Parkway, box lunches and a post-ride charcuterie and craft beer tasting.

On-site bikes are one of the perks of staying at Applewood Manor. Photo credit Aaron Hogsed_.jpg
On-site bikes are one of the perks of staying at Applewood Manor. Aaron Hogsed

Asheville Glamping

Location: For security purposes, addresses are only provided to guests.

Neighborhood: All properties are within 10 miles from downtown Asheville.

Why you should stay here: Sleep under the stars. With eight domes, a tree house, bell tents, a safari tent and a vintage trailer, there is no shortage of unique ways to spend your nights with Asheville Glamping. One (soon to be two) of the tents even come with an indoor slide.

Asheville Glamping guests can choose from tents, domes, tree houses and trailers. Courtesy of Asheville Glamping_.jpg
Asheville Glamping guests can choose from tents, domes, tree houses and trailers. Courtesy of Asheville Glamping

Grayrock Inn

Location: 100 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Neighborhood: Downtown

Why you should stay here: You like other people. Both budget and eco-friendly, the Grayrock Inn houses long- and short-term guests, offering individual rooms for rent with shared bathroom, laundry and kitchen facilities. In the heart of downtown, this 1911 house is made to feel like home.

Haywood Park Hotel

Location: 1 Battery Park Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Neighborhood: Downtown

Why you should stay here: Sleep in a former department store. Formerly the site of Bon Marche and Ivey’s department stores, Haywood Park Hotel is a nod to years past. Throwback elevator announcements — “Fourth Floor, Womens” — retro-dressed mannequins and a player piano in the lobby set the vibe, and contrast with the hotel’s modern interior.

Haywood Park Hotel is a located in a former department store. Photo credit Kim Kinsella_.jpg
Haywood Park Hotel is a located in a former department store. Kim Kinsella

The Biltmore Estate

The Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate

The Inn on Biltmore Estate

Cottages on Biltmore Estate

Location: 1 Lodge St, Asheville, NC 28803

Neighborhood: Biltmore Estate

Why you should stay here: Live like a Vanderbilt. Nestled on 800 acres, the Biltmore Estate is something out of a storybook. Choose from three on-site properties that include a classic hotel, a quaint inn or charming cottages. Each location provides easy access to the Biltmore Mansion, gardens, trails, winery and shops.

The Omni Grove Park Inn

Location: 290 Macon Ave, Asheville, NC 28804

Neighborhood: Grove Park

Why you should stay here: Roam the halls of history. Since opening in 1913, The Omni Grove Park Inn has welcomed guests from F. Scott Fitzgerald and Henry Ford to Michael Jordan and Jennifer Lopez — as well as 10 U.S. Presidents. The 510-room four diamond hotel is a member of the Historic Hotels of America and features a 40,000 square-foot nationally touted spa, a Donald Ross designed golf course and painting-like views of the The Blue Ridge Mountains.

The Grove Park Inn features two iconic 36-foot stone fireplaces in its main lobby. Courtesy of Grove Park Inn_.jpg
The Grove Park Inn features two iconic 36-foot stone fireplaces in its main lobby. Courtesy of Grove Park Inn

WHERE TO EAT

Biscuit Head

Location: Multiple locations

Cuisine: Breakfast and brunch

Menu

Eat here for: Some south in your mouth. That’s the motto at Biscuit Head — home to some of the fluffiest biscuits in town. Whether you like to load your biscuit with jam, gravy or eggs — Biscuit Head has you covered.

Buxton Hall BBQ

Location: 32 Banks Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Cuisine: BBQ

Menu

Eat here for: Eastern-style BBQ in Western North Carolina. You can smell it before you can taste it, and boy does it taste good. Skillet cornbread, BBQ pork and chicken, brisket cheesesteak, mac-n-cheese — there isn’t an item on the menu that doesn’t scream Southern.

Buxton Hall BBQ offers eastern BBQ in a western town. Courtesy of Buxton Hall BBQ.jpg
Buxton Hall BBQ offers eastern BBQ in a western town. Thomas Schambach / Courtesy of Buxton Hall BBQ

Chai Pani

Location: 22 Battery Park Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Cuisine: Indian

Menu

Eat here for: Authentic Indian street food. If your pallet is screaming for something crunchy, spicy, sweet and tangy, then the brightly flavored Indian street snacks from Chai Pani is your spot. Lauded by The New York Times, GQ and Bon Appetit, five-time James Beard nominated chef Meherwan Irani brings a taste of India to the streets of Asheville.

Citizen Vinyl, Session Cafe & Bar

Location: 14 O Henry Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Cuisine: Coffee, pastries and sandwiches

Menu

Eat here for: Record history vibes. Stashed inside the historic Citizen Times building, Sessions Cafe & Bar is part of Citizen Vinyl — a communal space that was once home to newspapers, radio shows and vinyl recording and manufacturing. Breakfast, lunch or dinner, Sessions offers a cool vibe and a solid menu.

Cúrate

Location: 13 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Cuisine: Spanish

Menu

Eat here for: Top notch tapas and paella. Located in a former bus depot, Cúrate is an authentic nod to all things Spain. From the all-Spanish wine list to seasonally-inspired menu, multi-time James Beard Award nominee Katie Button offers guests a true culinary experience.

Plant

Location: 165 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Cuisine: Vegan

Menu

Eat here for: Plant-based everything. Its made-from-scratch, modern vegan cuisine earned Plant a spot on the list of one of the top vegan restaurants in the country by Zagat. Check out the cheese board, the applewood smoked mushroom and the vegan ice cream for some of the consistently top picks.

THINGS TO DO

Take in the view.

Take in the fall scenery with rides and hikes throughout the Blue Ridge Mountains.jpg
Take in the fall scenery with rides and hikes throughout the Blue Ridge Mountains. Rogelio Aranda

Soak up some history.

Sip some craft beer.

Explore some of the city’s most buzz-worthy breweries, including Asheville Brewing Company, Burial Beer Co., DSSOLVR, Wicked Weed Brewing and even a location of Charlotte’s own Catawba Brewing. You could also hop on one of the city’s various brewery tours, like Asheville Brews Cruise or the 13-seat Amazing Pub Cycle.

WickedWeed Funkatorum is the East Coast’s first sour beer dedicated taproom. Courtesy of Wicked Weed Brewing_.jpg
WickedWeed Funkatorum is the East Coast’s first sour beer dedicated taproom. Courtesy of Wicked Weed Brewing
Profile Image of Laurie Larsh
Laurie Larsh
Laurie Larsh is a freelance writer and travel junkie with an affinity for sunglasses, coffee and all things Tarheels. Relentless curiosity about people and places keep her wondering and wandering near and far and writing stories about it. Follow her travel adventures on Instagram @goexplauring or her website www.goexplauring.com.
