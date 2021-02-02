Pandemic pups, COVID cats — how to care for your new pets in the winter months

Laurren Zimmerman, a certified canine athlete specialist, shows off her border collies Dublin, Savage and Maestro.

Companionship has been in high demand during the last year as we have sought ways to cope with the isolation of COVID-19. Adopting new furry family members is one route that many have taken to quell the loneliness. With the extra doses of cuddles comes the responsibility for keeping pets safe and healthy during the chilly winter months.

The good news is many animals have found new homes during the pandemic. The Charlotte Humane Society ended 2020 with 2,999 adoptions, just one shy of its original, pre-pandemic goal. “We were deemed essential so we were able to stay open in the early days of COVID-19, but in order to protect everyone we had to go to an appointment-only system,” adoption manager Calli Rutzinski said. “Although this took some of the impulse and emotion out of just stopping by and being able to interact with these animals, we were still able to hit our goal.”

The number of people fostering pets through the Charlotte Humane Society also surged last year — jumping from 163 in 2019 to 516 in 2020. Rutzinski noted that there was a particular uptick among millennials.

CharlotteFive spoke with local veterinarian Cierra Tabony, certified canine athlete specialist and multi-time dog agility national finalist and winner Laurren Zimmerman, veterinary adviser Albert Ahn and Rutzinski to find out some tips for caring for all those new pets in the winter months.

Winter Weather Tips

Skip the bath. When the air is cold and dry, bathing pets less often can help prevent dry, flaky skin. Check with your vet for recommendations on a moisturizing shampoo for those times that Fido decides that he just can’t resist the mud. Ahn also recommends fish oil supplements for pets with dry hair coats.

MYOS Pet veterinary adviser Albert Ahn said the most common injuries he sees in pets during the winter are to foot pads and legs. Courtesy of Albert Ahn

It’s all about the paws. Salt and other chemicals used to treat icy conditions can wreak havoc on animals’ paws and can even be toxic. To prevent ingestion and skin damage, wipe paws with a warm washcloth and dry off thoroughly when you come in from outdoors. Also consider using petroleum jelly, booties or paw wax products to shield their paws from cold weather damage.

Go au natural. Allow your pets to use their natural furry coat to keep them warm in the winter months. Avoid shaving or trimming dogs’ fur as much as possible and consider sweaters and jackets for dogs of all sizes with short hair.

Get them moving. Colder weather means shorter days, as well as less activity, which can in turn translate to muscle loss for pets. Focused fitness plans that incorporate cardiovascular exercise, strength training, flexibility work, and body awareness are important for keeping dogs in shape. This not only helps with cardiovascular health, but it can also help to prevent arthritis.

“Arthritic animals will be more affected by colder temperatures,” Tabony said. “It is really important to alert your veterinarian to the small changes you notice like a hesitation before jumping or a slower transition to sit or stand and not wait until you notice a lameness or your pet doesn’t want to get in the car at all. The earlier we can intervene, the less costly and more successful our treatment plans will be.”

Veterinarian Cierra Tabony said monitoring your pet for signs of arthritis is particularly important during the winter months. Courtesy of Cierra Tabony

Baby it’s cold outside. While it is important for your dogs to exercise, be mindful of the temperatures. “If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them,” Rutzinski said. Keep walks and outdoor time frequent in occurrence but limited in duration. If you have an outdoor cat or community cats that roam freely in your neighborhood, consider building a safe, warm outdoor shelter for them.

Proper nutrition for fuel. Seek the guidance of a licensed nutritionist or veterinarian to establish a balanced diet for your pet. “Consider supplements such as Fortetropin for muscle building, glucosamine and chondroitin for joint health, fish oil for heart health, and a probiotic and a regular vitamin supplement for digestive and overall organ system health,” Zimmerman said.

Equally as important is water consumption. “Drinking plenty of fresh water is important for pets because home heating in the winter can cause dehydration,” Ahn said.

Honk your horn. A common place for cats to seek warmth in the winter months is in the wheel well of a car. Before you start your car, honk your horn or bang on the hood to alert any cats in hiding.

Pets need friends, too. Dogs should walk off property every day for both their physical and mental health. Skipping socialization and regular walks for your dogs is a common mistake. “Playdates are also important – I recommend two to three times per week with animals that they don’t live with. Isolation creates problems for pets, too,” Tabony said.

“Cats can be a different story. Depending on the cat, they may prefer to be alone and will definitely like having a safe haven, but environmental enrichment like window perches by a bird feeder and a tall place to hide and monitor the living space below can be immensely satisfying to cats.”

Always be prepared. Between winter weather conditions and the current COVID-19 environment, it is important to have all of the pet essentials on hand. For pets, this includes a 30-day supply of food and medications, copies of vaccination records and a plan for pet care should you become sick and unable to care for them.

Don’t cancel the doc. Staying on schedule when it comes to vaccinations and regular check-ups is important to your pet’s long-term health. Also, be sure to budget for health care maintenance items like preventatives for heartworms, intestinal parasites, fleas and ticks.

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.