‘Hamilton’ tickets are already offered by resellers. Here’s why you should be careful.

Hours after tickets for Charlotte’s fall run of “Hamilton” went on sale at the box office and online, tickets started popping up on a reseller site.
Prices went as high as $1,500 per seat, and Blumenthal Performing Arts has said it has the right to void tickets that are resold for more than $10 over face value.
The Blumenthal had started selling tickets Wednesday morning in a price range of $74.50 to $174.50, with some premium seats at $434.50.
StubHub, an online ticket marketplace, lists orchestra seats for as much as $1,562 and balcony seats for more than $500 each.
Ticket buyers complained about being unable to buy tickets online from the Blumenthal for more than two hours after they were supposed to go on sale. The Blumenthal said it had stopped sales after bot prevention software detected more than 8,000 bots trying to penetrate the sale at 6 a.m.
On its “Hamilton” frequently asked questions page, the Blumenthal says it can’t “guarantee the validity of your seats” if tickets are bought other than through CarolinaTix.
The venue had said previously it did not expect such glitches and would have fail-safe measures in place to prevent system overloads.
Comments