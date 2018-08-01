‘Hamilton’ online ticket sales now moving after technical glitch delayed them for hours

Tens of thousands of people logged on to try to buy tickets to “Hamilton’s” fall run in Charlotte, and a technical glitch then delayed the beginning of sales for more than two hours Wednesday morning.





Actual sales, from a “virtual wait list,” were supposed to start at 8 a.m.; according to a Blumenthal spokesperson, online sales finally got working at around 10:15 a.m.

People who showed up to the box office went into a separate wait pool, numbered randomly, and some were able to begin buying tickets by about 8 a.m. But according to the Blumenthal, those sales came from a separate block of tickets, so those people weren’t dipping into the tickets set aside for online sales.

According to the Blumenthal, a technical issue caused the delay for online sales.





“We are so sorry for the continued delay in online sales for Hamilton in Charlotte,” the Blumenthal posted at 9:30 a.m. “We have learned the technical issue is related to bot prevention software that detected more than 8,000 bots trying to influence the official on sale around 6 a.m. We stopped online sales to ensure bot protection. We’re working to find a fix and will continue to send along updates as they are made available. Thank you for your continued patience.”

“Hamilton” has been touring the country now for 16 months, and everywhere it goes, it’s preceded by a meticulously detailed plan for selling tickets and a very quick sell-out. Charlotte — which will host 32 performances at uptown’s Belk Theater between Wednesday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Nov. 4 — followed the former trend, and is on its way to continuing the latter as well.

Even before the problem with the site was revealed, prospective ticket buyers were reporting that their place in line was as low as 70,000th.





Blumenthal president and CEO Tom Gabbard had told the Observer last month that he did not anticipate website glitches and indicated that there would be fail-safe measures to prevent the system from getting overloaded.





The original plan for online sales was this:

People were encouraged to log on to tix.carolinatix.org/hamilton to enter the “virtual waiting room” beginning at 5 a.m. Wednesday. But it was not intended as first-come, first-served. Whether you logged on at 5 a.m. or 7:55 a.m. was supposed to make no difference — everyone in the virtual waiting room was to be placed in a line in a random order when tickets officially went on sale at 8.

Once people realized both the size of the virtual wait list and that the online line wasn’t moving, the outrage on social media began. A sampling:

On the Blumenthal’s Facebook page, one person wrote: “This is a horrible experience. I’m traveling with my family. Sitting on my iPad in a hotel room in Denver while everyone sleeps. Up in the middle of the night and I’m at 38k in line. Disappointed in the Blumenthal for wasting my time.”

Another added: “I’m so disappointed in you guys! This is a complete mess.” Back on Twitter, somebody posted, “You get up at 2:59am to buy the new iPhone and you’re an idiot and a sucker. You sit at your computer, 53,000th in line (not joking) for #HamiltonCLT tickets and you appreciate art.”

Another: “It’s looking bad when it’s over an hour after they went on sale and four hours in the waiting room where it’s not happening,” while another person told the Blumenthal on Facebook, “What a big ol’ mess! Seriously, y’all? You knew this was going to be big.”

At the box office

The box office at Belk Theater in uptown sold out of its allotment in less than two hours.

Here’s how that worked:

At 5:30 a.m., the Blumenthal began distributing numbered wristbands to hopeful ticket-buyers that entered them into a random drawing to determine placement in the actual ticket-buying line. Beginning at 7:30, the Blumenthal drew random ranges of numbers (in groups of 60), then everyone with wristbands within that range were lined up and began being let into the Belk lobby at 8.

In total, six groups of 60 people were called before the box office’s allotment was sold out, leaving hundreds of people still waiting on the sidewalk. Customers were limited to a maximum of four tickets per person.

When a Blumenthal representative announced at 9:46 a.m. that the last group had been called, he encouraged those who were also in the virtual line — meaning they had also gone online and gotten onto that wait list — that their place in that line was secure, and they could begin checking there.

Though the Blumenthal wouldn’t say how many total single tickets are available, our best guess is somewhere in the neighborhood of 40,000. (That’s based on 32 shows times 1,800 seats at Belk, minus Broadway Lights subscribers who got IOUs for “Hamilton” tickets as part of their package deal.)

Meanwhile, online ticket brokers appeared to have plenty of “Hamilton” inventory.

Tickets were being advertised for as much as $575 each on Stubhub Wednesday morning. But buying tickets that are more than $10 over face value (setting aside taxes and fees) — and the top face-value price for “Hamilton” is $434.50 — opens buyers to the risk their tickets will be voided.

The Blumenthal plans to comb through the list of Wednesday buyers and cancel purchases made by people who may have circumvented the four-ticket-per-person limit or — more importantly, said Gabbard — by scalpers or brokers. Not until that’s been done will paper tickets be given out, said Gabbard: Probably in “a couple of weeks.”

So if you missed out Wednesday and see someone on eBay or Craigslist selling “Hamilton” tickets, say on Thursday, with a promise to put them in your hands as fast as you can pay, don’t fall for it. They’re fake.

Here’s another tip: If you score tickets and are hoping to make a quick buck off of them, by all means, feel free to make one. Or even 10. But don’t try to sell them for more than $10 over face value. That would violate Blumenthal’s resale policy, which has been in place for more than half a dozen years. It’s pretty simple:

By buying tickets, purchasers enter into an agreement that they cannot resell a seat for more than $10 above the face value, plus the taxes and fees.

The absolute most you should pay, then, is $444.50 plus whatever the taxes and fees are, since a select number of “premium” seats — located in the prime orchestra section — will be sold for each performance at a face value of $434.50 each. That’s still a relative bargain: In New York, for context, the top price for a “premium” ticket to “Hamilton” can be upwards of $1,000.)

Blumenthal reserves the right to void tickets that violate its resale policy, and routinely has exercised that right.

Since you won’t find out the tickets have been voided until you show up for the performance and have them scanned, this makes paying for marked-up tickets — whether through private individuals or online brokers — an awfully big risk.

Staff writer Adam Bell contributed to this story