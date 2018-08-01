Didn’t get ‘Hamilton’ tickets? You can still take a shot with the $10 lottery.

Just because tickets sold out Wednesday for Charlotte’s fall run of “Hamilton” doesn’t mean you’re definitely going to miss out.

You’ll still be able to enter the lottery.

Before each performance, 40 $10 tickets will be put up for grabs.

Though specific details aren’t yet available, Blumenthal President and



CEO Tom Gabbard said the Blumenthal plans to follow the model used by other cities: Enter two days before the show date, via a special app, one entry per person, and if your name is drawn, you can buy as many as two tickets for $10 each.





“So at the very least, there are the 40 seats at every performance that are on the lottery — that’s a significant number of seats,” Gabbard said. “And keep checking (the website). Really, up until the last couple of hours, there will be some seats that become available. ... I just want to encourage people to not give up hope.”

Also, it’s not a particularly elegant strategy, but seriously, just bookmark the blumenthalarts.org/hamilton and monitor it periodically through August and September. As the show cancels purchases made by suspicious buyers, those tickets will be released back into the fold.