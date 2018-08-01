‘Hamilton’ ticket sales back online after issue with bots. On-site tickets sold out.

On-site tickets at the box office for “Hamilton” were sold out after 10 a.m., Blumenthal Performing Arts announced Wednesday morning. But as of 10:22 a.m., it said online sales were live.

According to the Blumenthal, online sales had been delayed due to a technical issue. The Blumenthal had apologized for the delays.

“We are so sorry for the continued delay in online sales for Hamilton in Charlotte,” the Blumenthal said in an update at 9:30 a.m. “We have learned the technical issue is related to bot prevention software that detected more than 8,000 bots trying to influence the official on sale around 6 a.m. We stopped online sales to ensure bot protection. We’re working to find a fix and will continue to send along updates as they are made available. Thank you for your continued patience.”





Even before the problem with the site was revealed, prospective ticket buyers were reporting that their place in line was as high as 70,000th.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash show about the “Ten-Dollar Founding Father” will be in Charlotte from Oct. 10-Nov. 4.

While the Blumenthal wouldn’t say how many total single tickets were available, our best guess is somewhere in the neighborhood of 40,000. (That’s based on 32 shows times 1,800 seats at Belk, minus Broadway Lights subscribers who got IOUs for “Hamilton” tickets as part of their package deal.)

Staff writer Théoden Janes contributed