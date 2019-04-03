10 crazy feats by ‘World’s Strongest Man’ before he performs at Charlotte AutoFair

Screen grab of YouTube video

A man billed as the strongest in the world will perform improbable feats of strength at the Pennzoil AutoFair that begins Thursday at Charlotte Motor Speedway .

JD Anderson, a 6-foot-1, 305-pound Missouri native, tours the country splitting bricks, baseball bats and huge blocks of ice with his head.

And that’s just for starters for Anderson, who bench presses over 450 pounds and leg presses 1,500 pounds, according to his website, jdiceman.com. His arms measure 20 inches around, he says on his website.

Anderson has drawn applause for those and numerous other power moves on “America’s Got Talent,” “The Daily Show with John Stewart” and “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” and at 1,000 school assembly programs. He is a motivational speaker who shares a Christian message.

Here are 10 of the awe-inspiring things he can do, according to his website:

▪ Smash 1,000 pounds of ice with his head, which earned him “The Iceman” nickname. He holds the Guinness World Record for “The Most Ice Blocks Broken By A Human Battering Ram.”

▪ Rip license plates in his teeth.

▪ Roll up frying pans in his bare hands.

▪ Bend steel bars in his teeth.

▪ Shred phone books in half.

▪ Bend solid steel horse shoes in his hands.

▪ Rip decks of cards in half in his teeth.

▪ Break baseball bats in half also over and under his leg and behind his back.

▪ Bend nails in half.

▪ Split cinder blocks in half with his noggin’.

His Pennzoil AutoFair shows are scheduled for 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday near Victory Lane.

AutoFair hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.





Single-day tickets are $13 for adults, free for children 13 and under with an adult. Four-day weekend pass is $32.

Tickets are available at 800-455-3267; charlottemotorspeedway.com; and at the gate.