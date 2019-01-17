What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts scene?

What to do
Next Thursday night from 6-9, the McColl Center for Art + Innovation opens the doors so the public can get a glimpse into the studios of the center’s newest resident artists. Antoine Williams and Tom Stanley are completing 11 month- and 8 month-long residencies, respectively, and will continue on at the McColl through the end of April. New resident artists Esperanza Cortes and Michael Harrison hail from New York, while Carmella Jarvi is based in Charlotte. Chris Watts has a long connection to Charlotte, but has most recently been living in Brooklyn, N.Y. The event is free, although people are encouraged to register for it on the McColl website.
Who to meet
The artists will spend the next few months researching, making art, and in some cases, leading community engagement projects. Although the McColl Center has plenty of creativity, It is not always visible to the public. This is intentional. To respect the creative practice (and the requirement for some artists to work alone, without public interference), artists do not have to leave their studio doors open throughout the week. But, during the open house, all artists will be on site, with their doors open. You are encouraged to explore, talk with the artists, ask questions and learn more about their artwork.
Where to go
Head a little further south to see the new exhibition at Winthrop University Galleries, Selective Memory, featuring works by Kristen Stolle. Join the artist for a lecture and walkthrough on Jan. 25 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Using diverse source materials including 20th century medical books and USDA promotional videos and photographs, Stolle’s works examine the influence of agribusiness and biotech companies on our food supply. The walkthrough is followed by a reception. If you can’t make it to the reception, consider attending Winthrop University’s second Interdisciplinary Conference, The World of Food: Interdisciplinary Perspectives on What We Eat and Grow, to be held Feb. 21-23.
Each week, Grace Cote and Lia Newman offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
For a seasonlong visual arts calendar, go to: https://www.charlotteobserver.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article217677675.html.
