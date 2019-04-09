The Broadway hit ‘Hamilton’ will return to Charlotte. Here’s what we know.

Find out what the Hamilton cast was up to in Charlotte The cast of “Hamilton” has been in Charlotte NC for nearly a month. They spent a lot of their off-time exploring the area, offering free classes for students and even raising money for charity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The cast of “Hamilton” has been in Charlotte NC for nearly a month. They spent a lot of their off-time exploring the area, offering free classes for students and even raising money for charity.

The smash musical “Hamilton” is returning to Charlotte, giving theater-goers another shot to be in the room where it happens.

The hip-hop infused show by Lin-Manuel Miranda tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, the “10-dollar Founding Father without a father,” and Aaron Burr, his first friend, his enemy and killer. The show played a sold-out run at Belk Theater from Oct. 10-Nov. 4 of last year.

Now fans will need to wait two more years to see it again in the city.

“We look forward to ‘Hamilton’s’ return to Charlotte. Let’s just say 2021 will be a very exciting year,” Blumenthal Performing Arts spokeswoman Becky Bereiter said in a statement to the Observer Tuesday morning. She did not provide additional details.

“Hamilton” also will be returning to another site in the state, the Durham Performing Arts Center, in 2020 or 2021, the News & Observer reported.





Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the award-winning Broadway musical, Hamilton, receives a standing ovation with tears at the ending of the play’s premiere held at the Santurce Fine Arts Center, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. The musical is set to return to Charlotte in 2021. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) Carlos Giusti AP

In Charlotte, Blumenthal Performing Arts recently announced its 2019-20 season, which will include such shows as “My Fair Lady,” “Once On This Island” and “Disney’s Frozen.”

Hamilton has several touring companies in the U.S and London, in addition to playing in New York. Miranda briefly returned to the title role this year in Puerto Rico to raise money for the arts in the wake of the hurricane that had devastated the island.





Tyler McKenzie, left, an ensemble member of “Hamilton” who went to Central Academy of Technology and Arts in Monroe and Weddington High School and now lives in Brooklyn NY, and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles greet people during a voter registration drive in front of the Belk Theater Friday. Some members of the cast of the Broadway smash “Hamilton,” and Mayor Vi Lyles held a voter registration drive in front of Belk Theater on the final day to register to vote in NC. Blumenthal Performing Arts teamed up with the non-partisan voter education organization You Can Vote to help register and educate voters. Hamilton opened Wednesday and will be in town through Nov. 4. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Last year in Charlotte, Hamilton cast members were also active in the community, including leading voter registration drives, offering master classes for students and holding a karaoke contest for charity. Non-VIP tickets for the show itself sold out all dates within hours of going on sale.