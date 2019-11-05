Here’s what’s coming up in Charlotte’s visual arts

Pianist Ethan Uslan will accompany a screening of the silent film The Freshman at the Nov. 13 Live at the Mint event. Courtesy of the Mint Museum

The Mint Museum’s Live at the Mint series celebrates Charlotte’s arts community and coincides with its free hours on Wednesday evenings from 6-9 p.m. On Nov. 13 at the uptown campus, the Mint will host a screening of the silent film “The Freshman” (1925) with award-winning pianist Ethan Uslan in accompaniment. Be sure to also visit the two exhibitions on view, Coined in the South, a juried show of work by living southern artists, and Immersed in Light: Studio Drift at the Mint.

That same night at the Museum’s Randolph Road location, the Delhom Service League will host a talk by ceramic artist Wayne Higby. He is internationally known and has work in the permanent collections of the Museum of Arts & Design (New York), the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This free event begins at 6 p.m.

Head to SOCO Gallery on Nov. 13 from 6-8 p.m. for the opening reception for the Haas Brothers Exhibition “I Saw Design and it Opened up My Eyes, I Saw Design.”

As the title suggests, this sibling duo creates quirky, colorful, pun-titled and beautifully designed artwork in the form of furniture and sculpture. This is their first exhibition in the Southeast, although they are known internationally. They will present 20 new works on view through Jan. 17.

On Nov, 15 from 6-8 p.m., LaCa Projects will open its third solo exhibition for Iruka Maria Toro (formerly Cristina Toro), titled The Iruka Elvis Spell.

Her new body of work offers deeply personal insights into her recent name change and the evolution of her work in tandem with a constant exploration of her spiritual identity. The two-dimensional, colorful work is filled with floating symbols that reference the tarot, magic, prayer, ritual, femininity and medicinal practices.

