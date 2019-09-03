Charlotte Arts: 2019-20 Visual arts calendar

Regional, national and international contemporary women are exhibiting work in “Convergence and Crash” at LaCa Projects, including Ines Raiteri. Courtesy of LaCa Projects

INSTITUTIONS

Bechtler Museum of Modern Art

420 S. Tryon St.; bechtler.org.

Third Fridays of every month: “Bechtler By Night.” Free entrance from 5-9 p.m., with interactive art activities, games, live entertainment and a full bar.

Through Dec. 1: “Nomadic Murals: Tapestries of the Modern Era.” A presentation of more than 40 tapestries created by artists usually associated with painting, sculpture and architecture, including Alexander Calder, Le Corbusier, Joan Miró and Pablo Picasso, among many others.

This Roy Lichtenstein mural is one of many in the “Nomadic Murals: Tapestries of the Modern Era” at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art. © Estate of Roy Lichtenstein

Oct. 12: “Family Day.” Kids and families can explore the art and artists in the Bechtler collection through special hands-on art activities and family-focused museum tours.

Nov. 21: “Modernism + Film series: Face of a Nation: What Happened to the World’s Fair?” Daughter of immigrants, an idealistic architect struggles to keep her dream alive as she journeys to discover why America abandoned World’s Fairs. For generations of Americans, World’s Fairs captured visions of hope for the future as part of their collective memory. Mina Chow became fascinated with World’s Fairs when she saw pictures of her parents at the 1964 New York World’s Fair.

Some of the hoopla near the Unisphere at the New York World’s Fair in 1964. A movie about world’s fairs will be shown at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art in November. ASSOCIATED PRESS/File

Feb. 15: “Family Day.” Kids and families can explore the art and artists in the Bechtler collection through special hands-on art activities and family-focused museum tours.

Feb. 20: “Modernism + Film series: Frank Gehry: Building Justice.” The film follows architect Frank Gehry’s investigation into prison design in the United States.

April 16: “Modernism + Film series: Renzo Piano, The Architect of Light.” Director Carlos Saura and architect Renzo Piano illuminate their views on the relationship between architecture and cinema, focusing on the Botín Center, a gigantic building as imagined by Piano.

May 14: “Modernism + Film series: SUPERDESIGN.” SUPERDESIGN is a film about the Italian Radical Movement in Architecture & Design in the 1960s and ‘70s.

Cabarrus County Arts Council

65 Union St. South, Concord; cabarrusartscouncil.org

Oct. 19: “Family Day at The Galleries.” Make your own artwork at creation stations spread throughout the galleries. Designed for preschool through elementary school age.

Nov. 15: “Art Walk.” Tour the Clay: Woodfire NC exhibition at your own pace, and then stroll downtown Concord as dozens of artists sell their works.

Jan. 11: “Family Day at The Galleries.” Make your own artwork at creation stations spread throughout the galleries. Designed for preschool through elementary school age.

Feb. 21: “Art Walk.” Tour the Tone exhibition at your own pace, and then stroll downtown Concord as dozens of artists sell their works. Free and open to the public.

April 25: “Family Day at The Galleries.” Make your own artwork at creation stations spread throughout The Galleries. Designed for preschool through elementary school age.

May 29: “Art Walk.” Tour the Fresh Works exhibition at your own pace, and then stroll downtown Concord as dozens of artists sell their works.

June 20: “Family Day at The Galleries.” Make your own artwork at creation stations spread throughout the galleries. Designed for preschool through elementary school age.

Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture

551 S. Tryon St.; ganttcenter.org.

Sept. 8: “The Classic Black Cinema Series - “Cotton Comes to Harlem.”

Sept. 10: “Talk About it Tuesday - Increasing access to social capital..”

Oct. 13: “The Classic Black Cinema Series - ‘Brother From Another Planet.’ ”

Through Oct. 13: “A Woman’s Work: Selections from the John and Vivian Hewitt Collection of African American Art.” Exhibition encompasses a multitude of women and their many roles, identities and experiences.

Woman Washing Clothes by Charles H. Alston is part of the permanent collection on display at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture. It’s part of the “A Woman’s Work” exhibit. Courtesy of the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture.

Oct. 26: “Jazzy Fundraiser.” Celebrate 45 years of the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture.

The Light Factory

1817 Central Ave.; www.lightfactory.org

Through Oct. 11: “n e w f l e s h.” There’s a boom of interest in gender, identity, queerness and the study of these subjects. The exhibition and book curated by Efrem Zelony-Mindell refuses to view a person as disparate or specific to parts or expectations. Behind the flesh, there is more than a man or a woman. There’s a person.

Oct. 24: “The 2019 Auction Preview Show.” On view in preparation for the Light Factory’s 37th Annual Art Auction.

Nov. 2: “The Light Factory Annual Auction.” All artwork donated by fine art photographers from around the country. The auction serves as the Light Factory’s primary fundraiser, accounting for one-third of its operating revenue.

Nov. 21-Jan. 2: “The Members’ Show.” The annual tradition serves as a valuable showcase for The Light Factory’s members’ work, all while commemorating their contributions to the organization. Each member of The Light Factory can submit one piece, which must be matted, framed and ready to hang.

McColl Center for Art + Innovation

721 N. Tryon St.; mccollcenter.org.

Through Dec. 3: “Various events with resident artists.” Fall residents: Anna Garner (photography, video, sculpture, performance); Jason H. Green (ceramics); Lacey McKinney (painting, drawing); Pablo Rasgado (sculpture, painting, installation); Sherrill Roland (interdisciplinary); Brittney Leeanne Williams painting, drawing).

Sept. 12 – Nov. 16: “New Works / Alumni Four.” The fourth in a series of exhibitions featuring distinguished McColl Center alumni artists Zoë Charlton (2017), Lori Larusso (2010) and Izel Vargas (2008). Artists all employ the iconography of home to explore the complex relationships between domestic space, personal memory, cultural identity and “the American Dream.” Curated by visiting curator Laura Ritchie, who comes from Durham, where she founded Carrack Modern Art, an art center dedicated to promoting the work of emerging artists.

Izel Vargas’ work All the time in the World, will be on display at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation from Sept. 12 through Nov. 16. Courtesy of the McColl Center for Art + Innovation.

Dec. 5: “2019 Member Show.” An exhibition of artwork by McColl Center members: non-juried, salon-style exhibition, open to current McColl Center members. Exhibition is on view until Jan. 4. All artwork is for sale (unless otherwise noted).

Mint Museum

Mint Museum Randolph: 2730 Randolph Road; Mint Museum Uptown: 500 S. Tryon St.; www.mintmuseum.org

Every Wednesday: “Wednesday Evenings at The Mint Museum.” Both locations of The Mint Museum offer free admission every Wednesday, from 5-9 p.m.

Sept. 21: “Bilingual Stories & Music.” A free program for children up to age 6 and their families at Mint Museum Randolph.

Sept. 21-April 26: “Studio Drift.” Founded by Dutch artists Ralph Nauta (b. 1978) and Lonneke Gordijn (b. 1980), the studio creates breathtaking sculptures that explore the relationship between humanity, nature and technology. The studio’s work comes to life at Mint Museum Uptown via ongoing collaborations with scientists, university research facilities, computer programmers and engineers.

Sept. 25: “Art of Reading Public Tour: A Single Shard.” Discussion of this Newbery award-winning story. Author Linda Sue Park presents Tree-ear, a 12th century Korean orphan who becomes fascinated with the work of a master potter and longs to create his own pieces. A docent-led gallery tour follows with visits to works of art that relate to the book. Children over 12 welcome. Pre-registration required with Mint Museum Randolph.

Oct. 11: “Coined in the South.” The fourth exhibition presented by the Young Affiliates of the Mint Museum. While the list of artists for the event at Mint Museum Uptown has not been announced yet the jury panel is Marilyn Zapf, Adam Justice and Jonell Logan.

This self-portrait by Tony DiTerlizzi shows him painting while one of his characters, Ted, looks on. Courtesy of Tony DiTerlizzi

Through Nov. 3: “Never Abandon Imagination: The Fantastical Art of Tony DiTerlizzi.” The exhibition at Mint Museum Randolph features more than 150 of DiTerlizzi’s original works and highlights the early years of his career as a designer for Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. Works of art from “The Spider & The Fly,” “Kenny and the Dragon,” the WondLa trilogy and “The Spiderwick Chronicles” are also on view.

CPCC

Ross, Pease and Overcash galleries at central campus, Elizabeth Avenue and Kings Drive; blogs.cpcc.edu/cpccartgalleries.

Oct. 16-Dec. 5: “Curated Holiday Art Market 2019. The sixth annual Holiday Art Market is in a new location, Overcash Gallery. The Holiday Art Market includes affordable art (under $150) by students, alumni and faculty artists.

Oct. 24: “Artist Lecture.” Melissa Alexander and guest curator Jonell Logan discuss “Blur: A Community Portrait Project” at Tate Hall.

Oct. 24: “Opening Reception for Blur: A Community Portrait Project.” Moments from our lives pass in a blur and tend to be forgotten. We are constantly moving, talking, watching, sending and working. What happens, however when we slow down? When those moments are stilled and remembered in a photograph? Reception at Ross Gallery.

Nov. 6: “Reception for Curated Holiday Art Market 2019.” The reception for the sixth annual Holiday Art Market in Overcash Gallery.

Jan. 13-March 1: “Repurposing.” Exhibition featuring work by Allison Tierney at Ross Gallery.

April: “Sensoria.” CPCC’s jam-packed celebration of arts and literature, with multiple events TBA.

Davidson College

Van Every/Smith galleries, 315 N. Main St., Davidson; www.davidsoncollegartgalleries.org

Sept. 17: “Coffee + Conversation.” Featuring Joelle Dietrick, assistant professor of art and digital studies, Davidson College; Kate Mondloch, professor and department head, history of art and architecture, University of Oregon, writer of Screens and the Capsule Aesthetic; and Sarah Higgins, editor, Art Papers. Moderated by Mark Sample, associate professor and chair of digital studies, Davidson College.

Oct. 9: “Meet the Artists Dinner.” Featuring Baik Art Residency artists Jagath Weerasinghe, Tintin Wulia and Yong Soon Min at Van Every Gallery, Belk Visual Art Center.

Oct. 16: “Preserving Buddhist stupas.” A lecture by Jagath Weerasinghe in Semans Lecture Hall, Belk Visual Art Center.

Oct. 16–Dec. 11: “Oh Inwhan: The Names Project.” A video installation by South Korean artist Oh Inwhan, presented in the Smith Gallery.

Oct. 22: “Make Your Own Passport Workshop.” Led by Tintin Wulia in the Brown atrium, Knobloch Campus Center, Alvarez College Union.

A self portrait by Mikael Owunna. Courtesy of Davidson College

Oct. 23: “Artist Talk with Mikael Owunna.” Limitless Africans is an upcoming narrative photobook published by FotoEvidence documenting the narratives of over 30 LGBTQ African immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers in 10 countries across North America and Europe. Published in the New York Times and captured by the queer Nigerian-Swedish-American photographer and Fulbright scholar, the work provides an integrated look at precolonial African sexuality and contemporary queer African narratives to debunk the myth that it is ‘un-African’ to be gay. Mikael Owunna’s work will be on view in the Hamilton W. McKay Atrium at the E. Craig Wall Jr. Academic Center through Dec. 10.

Oct. 29: “Baik Art Residency Exhibition Reception.” The Baik Residency brings three artists from Asia, all exploring identity in relationship to borders, whether geographic/geopolitical, religious or gender. Artists will utilize the Van Every Gallery as a studio for the month of October, allowing their creative processes to be visible, before presenting a group exhibition of their work.

A still from Tintin Wulia’s Fallen. Wulia is a Baik Art resident at Davidson College. Courtesy of Tintin Wulia and Milani Gallery.

Nov. 14: “Coffee + Conversation: Bethany Collins.” Conversation with Bethany Collins, Justice, Equality and Community Grant Public Humanities Practitioner-in-Residence, in conjunction with her commission for the permanent art collection investigating the college’s history with racism and slavery.

Nov. 19: “Artist Talk with McNair Evans Jr. ’01.” McNair Evans Jr. grew up in a small farming town in North Carolina, and worked summers repairing cross-ties and railroad track on a 32-mile freight line. He discovered photography as an anthropology student at Davidson College while recording the oral history of an Appalachian family in Madison County. McNair will discuss in the Hamilton W. McKay Atrium, E. Craig Wall Jr. Academic Center, his recent work, including his Guggenheim-support project, In Search of Great Men.

Dec. 2: “Day Without Art/World AIDS Day.” To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Day Without Art, the galleries will partner with Davidson College Friends of the Art and Davidson College Health Education at the Hamilton W. McKay Atrium, E. Craig Wall Jr. Academic Center, for a screening of seven newly commissioned videos by Visual AIDS NY. The organization asked artists Shanti Avirgan, Nguyen Tan Hoang, Carl George, Viva Ruiz, Iman Shervington, Jack Waters and Derrick Woods-Morrow to consider the continued presence of HIV/AIDS in the contemporary moment while revisiting resonant cultural histories of art and activism from the past three decades. Additionally, sculptures on campus Dec. 2 will create a visual reminder of the art and creativity lost to the world due to the AIDS epidemic.

Jan. 23-April 5: “Auguste Rodin: Truth, Form, Life.” Presenting 22 works by Rodin, regarded as the father of modern sculpture. Many of the works in the exhibition were inspired by Rodin’s The Gates of Hell, his first public commission in 1880. Other works on view include commissioned portraits of Rodin’s contemporaries including celebrated French heroes like Balzac, Hugo and Jean D’Aire, one of the Burghers of Calais.

Jan. 23: “Drama from head to toe: Rodin and the Making of the Burghers of Calais.” Lecture by Jennifer Thompson, The Gloria and Jack Drosdick Curator of European Painting and Sculpture and Curator of the John G. Johnson Collection, Philadelphia Art Museum.

Feb. 21: “Community Celebration of Patrick Dougherty’s Collaborative Installation.” Collaborative ephemeral community installation. Campus location TBD.

UNC Charlotte

Rowe and Storrs galleries at main campus, 9201 University City Blvd.; Projective Eye Gallery at 320 E. 9th St.; arts.uncc.edu.

Sept. 12: “Reception for Black River.” In Rowe Galleries, presenting personal works by artist Charles Edward Williams, including paintings, photographs, ready-mades and videos, that chronicle familial strains, spiritual rebirth and personal struggle. On view through Sept. 20.

Through Sept. 20: “Micah Cash: Waffle House Vistas.” In Storrs Gallery, Cash’s Waffle House Vistas focuses on the built environment as seen through the windows of Waffle House restaurants across the southeastern United States.

Through Oct. 1: “X-Ray Vision vs. Invisibility.” A body of work by Noelle Mason on view in Projective Eye Gallery about the phenomenological effects of vision technologies on the social perception of undocumented immigrants.

Bill Rutherfoord’s Manifest Destiny is included in his exhibition of the same name at UNC Charlotte. JEFF HOFMANN PHOTOGRAPHY Courtesy of UNC Charlotte

Oct. 3-Nov. 1: “Manifest Destiny.” Virginia-based artist Bill Rutherfoord presents an exhibition of highly detailed, meticulously-executed, large-scale oil paintings tackling American history, specifically Southern traditions and American colonialism, as allegory. Six new paintings will debut in the exhibition on view in Rowe Galleries.

Winthrop University Galleries

126 McLaurin Hall, Rock Hill; www.winthrop.edu/galleries.

Sept. 19: “Artivism in Action: Where to Begin.” In this panel, The Democratic Cup exhibition organizers Ayumi Horie, Nick Moen, and Ursula Hargens will discuss their collaboration with over 30 ceramicists and illustrators to create a series of handmade cups that encourage person-to-person civil discourse around social and political issues.

Sept. 20-Nov. 15: “The Democratic Cup.” Winthrop University Galleries will present The Democratic Cup, an exhibition that stems from a nationwide slow activism initiative asking: What can happen over a cup of coffee? The focus of this exhibition is to explore how artists are looking at the medium of clay to encourage community engagement. Cups will be on view alongside informative text about the participants who made them and their creative practices. Opening reception Sept. 20.

Sept. 20-Nov. 15: “The Bright Angle.” The Bright Angle is a designer-maker collaborative pottery studio formed in Asheville in 2016 by Nick Moen Studios. Each of the studio’s pieces follows a long process of sketches, 3D printed prototypes, molds, firing and refining, all using their own porcelain and glaze formulas. The exhibition will showcase their designs and processes. The Bright Angle sources wood, glass and other materials from local craftspeople who share their commitment to American-made and thoughtfully-sourced raw goods. Opening reception Sept. 20.

Oct. 1: “Coffee Talk – A Steaming Cup of Civil Dialogue.” A community conversation over a fresh cup of coffee. Through the use of The Democratic Cup mugs, participants will be led through a series of conversations with a focus on positive discourse about social and political issues. Chris Ward, online MSW program coordinator and instructor of social work, will facilitate the conversations. Space is limited. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/wugcoffeetalk.

The Common Values and Actions Cup, a collaboration between Ry Macarayan, Linda Christianson and Juliane Shibata, is part of Withrop University’s Democratic Cup series. Courtesy of Winthrop University Galleries.

Oct. 29: “Coffee Talk – A Steaming Cup of Civil Dialogue.” A community conversation over a fresh cup of coffee. Virginia Williams, director of the peace, justice and conflict resolution studies and individualized studies programs and professor of history, will facilitate the conversations. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/wugcoffeetalk2.

Jan. 24: “Opening Reception - De Novo I, Bloom - Ansley Adams, and 2019-2020 Annual Jewelry/Metals Student Exhibition.” The reception of “De Novo I” will be held in Rutledge Gallery, and “Bloom - Ansley Adams” will be in the Elizabeth Dunlap Patrick Gallery. The “2019-2020 Annual Jewelry/Metals Student Exhibition” will be in the Lewandowski Student Gallery.

Feb. 14: “Opening Reception - De Novo II, Bloom, Foundations Exhibition 2019-2020.” The reception for “De Novo II” will be held in Rutledge Gallery, “Bloom - Ansley Adams” in the Elizabeth Dunlap Patrick Gallery and the “Foundations Exhibition 2019-2020” in the Lewandowski Student Gallery.

GALLERIES

Ann Nielsen Fine Art

532 Gov. Morrison St., Suite C-110; anneneilsonfineart.com

Sept. 5-Oct. 5: “Opening reception of Terrain.” This group exhibition features landscape artists Stuart Coleman Budd, Sarah Gayle Carter, Bethanne Kinsella Cople, Millie Gosch, Sandy Ostrau, Robert Roth, Charlotte Terrell and Sally Veach. They demonstrate the classic imagery of landscape through both contemporary and traditional perspectives.

Oct. 10-Nov. 7: “Animalia.” An exhibit by Alex Beard.

Nov. 14-Dec. 31: “Marcy Gregg exhibit.”

Dec. 12-Dec. 31: “Annual Small Works Show.” Includes various artists.

Blkmrkt

1824 Statesville Ave., Suite 106; www.blkmrktclt.com.

Sept. 13: “Carla Lopez.” Solo exhibition.

Sept. 27: “Deremen Jones, AKA 1st Kind.” Solo exhibition.

Oct. 17: “Carey King.” Solo exhibition.

Dec. 13: “The Players Ball.” A celebration of Blaxplotation and camp.

C3 Lab

2525 Distribution St. c3-lab.com

Sept. 8: “TEXTURES.” TEXTURES is an exhibit presented by CLTextile, a collective community of fiber and textile creatives living in the Charlotte area. Several artists will discuss their work, including design and processes.

Clearwater Studios

223 Crowell Dr. NW, Concord; clearwaterartists.com

Check website for details.

Elder Gallery of Contemporary Art

1520 S. Tryon St.; eldergalleryclt.com

Oct. 3: “Figure|Form Opening Reception.” Figure | Form represents manifestations of figure into form with works by Grant Drumheller, Miriam Durkin, James Erickson, Saba Taj and Antoine Williams.

Nov. 16: “Demystifying Designer Jewelry.” Delve into a curated collection of small works that reveal craftsmanship and design, featuring North and South Carolina-based artist-designers Joanna Gollberg, Lauren Markley and Alfred Ward.

Feb. 6: “Perpetuity Opening Reception.” Featuring work by Carmen Neely and Paul Travis Phillips.

Artist Carmen Neely, who is exhibiting and speaking at Elder Gallery, was one of six artists-in-residence at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation in Charlotte this summer. Lorraine Turi

Feb. 7: “Artist Talk.” A moderated conversation between Lia Newman and artists Carmen Neely and Paul Travis Phillips

March 25: “Endurance Video.”

Goodyear Arts

1720 Statesville Ave.; goodyeararts.com

Oct. 19: “Goodyear Arts Fundraiser.” The theme has yet to be announced.

Goodyear Arts 2018 fundraiser was titled Mythos. Courtesy of Goodyear Arts

Oct. 26: “Queen City Zine Fest.”

Nov. 8: “Goodyear Arts Fall Residency Showcase.”

Hart Witzen Gallery

2422 N. Tryon St.; hartwitzengallery.com

Oct. 19: “Grand Reopening.” This Fall Free for All exhibit will include recent works of dozens of regional artists. Some studios open for view. Free, open to the public.

Spring Free for All: Details announced later. Check website for details.

Hidell Brooks Gallery

1910 South Blvd., Suite 130; hidellbrooks.com

September: “Echo.” A solo exhibition of paintings by Susan McAlister.

Hodges Taylor Art Consultancy

118 E. Kingston Ave.; www.hodgestaylor.com

Sept. 13: “Cristina Cordova: Cuerpo Exquisito.” The Penland-based artist will feature new, large-scale installations and ceramic sculptures of human figures. They explore her recurring subject matter of the body as layered and reactionary — to environment, family, culture and politics. Through portraiture, literally of her daughter or figuratively portraying her Puerto Rican heritage, Cordova communicates an embodiment of hope through perseverance.

Cristina Cordova’s Cuerpo Exquisito exhibit at Hodges Taylor Art Consultancy includes this piece, Cabeza. Courtesy of Hodges Taylor Art Consultancy

Nov. 2: “Artist talk with Cristina Cordova.”

Dec. 13: “To Open Eyes.” Opening reception for solo exhibition, To Open Eyes, by Leah Rosenberg.

Jerald Melberg Gallery

625 S. Sharon Amity Road; jeraldmelberg.com

Sept. 14-Nov. 2: “Abstract Paintings.” Work by Esteban Vicente, an American painter born in Spain who was part of the first generation of the New York School of Abstract Expressionists (think Pollock and Rothko). His abstract paintings feature gently layered sections of color embedded with an ethereal, dreamlike quality.







Nov. 9-Jan. 4: “Abstract Landscape Paintings.” Work by Lee Hall.

Jan. 11-Feb. 22: “Landscape and Cityscape.” Charcoal/pastel drawings by Susan Grossman.

LaCa Projects

1429 Bryant St., www.lacaprojects.com

Through Nov. 9: “Convergence and Crash.” Featuring works by regional, national and international contemporary women, including Ines Raiteri, Paola Vega, Ilana Savdie, Ornella Pocetti, Gachi Rosati, Holly Keogh, Debora Koo and Victoria Iriondo.

“Convergence and Crash” at LaCa Projects featuring works by artists including Ilana Savdie. Courtesy of LaCa Projects

Lark & Key Gallery

128 E. Park Ave., Suite B; larkandkey.com

Through Sept. 27: “Plumage.” Features new artwork from Katrina Berg, Kim Ferreira, Diane Hoeptner, Duy Huynh, Eleanor Miller, Bridgette Guerzon Mills, Vicki Sawyer and Mary Alayne Thomas. Ceramics by Asta Bubliene and Rebekah Strickland.

Oct. 1-Nov. 27: “Shelter.” Features new artwork by Janet Eskridge, Kim Ferreira, Duy Huynh and Bridgette Guerzon Mills. Ceramics by Barbara Chadwick and Amy Sanders.

Dec. 1-Jan. 31: “Wish List.” This holiday showcase features small works by Lark & Key gallery artists.

New Gallery for Modern Art

435 S. Tryon St.; newgalleryofmodernart.com

Check website for details.

Shain Gallery

2823 Selwyn Ave.; shaingallery.com.

Sept. 13: “Opening Reception.” Reception for Eric Olsen and Brandon Blane McMillan, a two-person exhibition.

Oct. 11: “Opening Reception.” Reception for Karen Hollingsworth’s solo exhibition.

Nov. 8: “Opening Reception.” Reception for Lee Anna Repass’ solo exhibition.

SOCO Gallery





421 Providence Road; www.soco-gallery.com

Sept. 13: “Opening Reception for Clare Rojas: Shifted Horizons.” Exhibition on view through Nov. 8. Rojas has been the subject of critical attention throughout her career and has received numerous accolades, including grants from the Louis Comfort Tiffany Foundations and the Joan Mitchell Foundation. Recent projects include a site-specific commission for the Art in Embassies Program in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, a two-person exhibition with Barry McGee at the Watari Museum, Tokyo, and a solo exhibition at the Alice Gallery in Brussels. Her works are included in the permanent collections of the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Walker Center and the Museum of Modern Art, among others.

Nov. 13–Jan. 10: “The Haas Brothers: I Saw Design and Art Opened Up My Eyes, I Saw Design.” While the pair have been making quirky, anthropomorphic design objects for years, recently they have been inducted into the fine art world. The work toes the line between sculpture and object, and although it defies categorization, “Haute Seussian” is a term that may come to mind.

“The Haas Brothers: I Saw Design and Art Opened Up My Eyes, I Saw Design” showcases work that falls between sculpture and object. TIM HANS Courtesy of The Haas Brothers and SOCO Gallery

Sozo Gallery

214 N. Tryon St.; www.sozogallery.net

Sept.13-Oct. 11: “Mixed Media Work.” Sozo artists Alicia Armstrong, Robert Boyd and Laura McCarthy. Open house Sept. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Oct. 11-Nov. 15: “VIVID.” A group show focusing on intensity of color that features 2D works by artists Kurt Herrmann and Ed Nash, and 3D works by Herb Williams. Open house Oct. 17, 6-8 p.m.

This painting, titled “Flamingo Bingo,” is by artist Kurt Herrmann. His work will be including a group show at Sozo Gallery from Oct. 11-Nov. 15. Courtesy of Sozo Gallery







Sphere Series of Art History Lectures

Held at different venues around town, these monthly casual lectures/mini-courses — founded by Hilary Burt, in collaboration with many arts leaders including Liz Faison and Jen Sudul Edwards — focus on a specific art movement and explore its cultural, political and historical context. Attendees must sign up for the entire series, not individual events. Learn more and sign up for the 2019-20 series at www.sphereseries.com .

Heidi Finley, Nancy Webb and Grace Cote contributed to this report.

