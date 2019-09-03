Local Arts
Charlotte Arts: 2019-20: The dance calendar
Blumenthal Performing Arts
BPA brings national tours to various venues, usually Belk Theater at 130 N. Tryon St. or Knight Theater, 430 S. Tryon. Events are mostly announced one at a time. 704-372-1000; carolinatix.org; blumenthalarts.org.
Oct. 15: “Harlem 100.” Nine musicians and three dancers perform music from the Harlem Renaissance — Duke Ellington, Fats Waller and others — in a show created in collaboration with the National Jazz Museum. Michael Mwenso hosts.
Nov. 7-9: “joyUS justUS.” The L.A.-based dance troupe Contra-Tiempo performs a piece that mixes salsa, Afro-Cuban music, hip-hop and contemporary dance with theater, text and original music. Local college dance students will join them.
Dec. 1: “The Hip-Hop Nutcracker” returns, moving Tchaikovsky’s story to modern New York City and adding an onstage electric violinist and mixes by a live DJ.
Caroline Calouche and Company
This troupe combines floor movement and aerial work and performs around the city, mostly at Booth Playhouse. carolinecalouche.org.
Dec. 14-22: “Clara’s Trip.” A Cirque and Dance Nutcracker Story,” set partly to Tchaikovsky’s music, tells of a young woman who breaks her ankle. While hospitalized, she fantasizes experiences.
Feb. 14-15: “Rouge.” Madame of ceremonies Rachel Houdek presides over this cabaret-style comedy, with thrills designed for a slightly more mature audience.
April 17-19: “The Nightingale.” Choreographer Caroline Calouche updates the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale about a real bird and its mechanical rival for our technology-driven age.
Charlotte Ballet
The region’s only fully professional dance company does a mix of works classic and modern, usually at Belk or Knight theaters or at McBride-Bonnefoux Center for Dance at 701 N. Tryon St. 704-372-0101; charlotteballet.org.
Oct. 24-26: “Leonce and Lena.” Christian Spuck, artistic director of Ballet Zürich, adapts Georg Büchner’s play about Prince Leonce and Princess Lena. They’ve never met before their betrothal, and they flee on the eve of their wedding — only to meet as strangers and fall in love.
Dec. 6-23: Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux’s version of “The Nutcracker,” with Tchaikovsky’s music played live by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra.
Jan. 24-Feb. 15: “Innovative Works: Beyond the Mint.” Choreographers Duane Cyrus and Christopher Stuart make Charlotte debuts with new works inspired by the upcoming Mint Museum of Art exhibit “Immersed in Light: Studio Drift at the Mint.” Also, a graduate of Charlotte Ballet’s Choreographic Lab will be commissioned for the first time to create a piece.
March 13-22: “Sleeping Beauty.” British choreographer Matthew Hart has abridged the Tchaikovsky score and tailored this version to appeal to young audiences. Charlotte Ballet artistic director Hope Muir will narrate.
April 23-26: “Spring Works.” The program has not been set, but Muir expects to mount pieces old and new — some of which the company will perform at the Joyce Theatre in New York the following month.
May 14-23: “Choreographic Lab.” This show, which has expanded to two weekends, offers new works by Charlotte Ballet members who have prepared them throughout the season.
Charlotte Youth Ballet
Young performers and imported professionals blend in classical ballet productions, usually at CPCC’s Halton Theatre. charlotteyouthballet.org. The season, not fully announced at press time, will consist of “The Nutcracker” (Dec. 6-8 in Halton) and a story ballet March 13-15.
