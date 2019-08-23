Charlotte Arts 2019-20: The literary events calendar

Novelist Abigail DeWitt will speak at 7 p.m. at the Belk Centrum in Hickory as part of Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Visiting Writers Series. Courtesy of Abigail DeWitt

Central Piedmont Community College

Calendar not set yet.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation

foundation.cmlibrary.org/verseandvino

Nov. 7: Verse & Vino. Sixth annual fundraiser for the public library at Charlotte Convention Center, featuring award-winning authors, including: Karen Abbott, Ross Gay, Alice Hoffman and Kevin Wilson.

Charlotte Writers Club

Charlottewritersclub.org

Sept. 17: Gavin Edwards.

Oct. 15: Critique group information session.

Nov. 19: Mark de Castrique.

Mystery novelist Mark de Castrique is set to speak at the Charlotte Writers Club meeting Nov. 19. Courtesy of Mark de Castrique

Dec. 17: Amber Smith.

Jan. 21: George Hovis.

Feb. 18: Tim Reinhardt.

March 17: Panel to be announced.

April 21: Diana Pinckney.

May 19: Phillip Lewis.

Davidson College

315 N. Main St., Davidson: www.davidson.edu/the-arts/

Sept. 25: Jennifer Egan. Conarroe Lecturer and National Book Award-winning author of the novel “Manhattan Beach.”

PEN America president Jennifer Egan at the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala in New York in May. The “Manhattan Beach” author will be at Davidson College in September. Evan Agostini Invision/AP

Oct. 21: Cynthia Lewis and Andrew Rippeon. Davidson Reads

Nov. 7: Corey Marks. Davidson English Department

Jan. 28: Bryan Stevenson. Reynolds Lecture.

March 12: Samantha Chang. Abbott Lecture and Reading Series.

April 2: Tarfia Faizullah. Judge, Vereen Bell Award in Poetry

Lenoir-Rhyne Visiting Writers Series

http://www.lr.edu/public-events

Sept. 12: Jonathan Safran Foer

Oct. 10: Richard Blanco

Oct. 17: Radney Foster

Nov. 7: Tommy Orange

Jan. 23: Abigail DeWitt

Feb. 13: Morgan Parker

March 5: Min Jin Lee

April 23: Eboo Patel

April 25: Sara Pennypacker

Queens University

http://library.queens.edu/fol/home

Oct. 10: Kathryn Schwille

Oct. 29: Ann Patchett

Charlotte novelist Kathryn Schwille will speak at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 as part of Queens University’s Fall Local Author Series at Park Road Books. Courtesy of Hub City Press

Women’s National Book Association Charlotte

http://wnba-charlotte.org

Oct. 21: Tenth annual Bibliofeast Book & Author Dinner. 6-9 p.m., Maggiano’s. Authors including Amber Smith, Anna Jean Mayhew, Karla F.C. Holloway and Diane McPhail.

