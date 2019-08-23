Local Arts
Charlotte Arts 2019-20: The literary events calendar
Central Piedmont Community College
Calendar not set yet.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation
foundation.cmlibrary.org/verseandvino
Nov. 7: Verse & Vino. Sixth annual fundraiser for the public library at Charlotte Convention Center, featuring award-winning authors, including: Karen Abbott, Ross Gay, Alice Hoffman and Kevin Wilson.
Charlotte Writers Club
Sept. 17: Gavin Edwards.
Oct. 15: Critique group information session.
Nov. 19: Mark de Castrique.
Dec. 17: Amber Smith.
Jan. 21: George Hovis.
Feb. 18: Tim Reinhardt.
March 17: Panel to be announced.
April 21: Diana Pinckney.
May 19: Phillip Lewis.
Davidson College
315 N. Main St., Davidson: www.davidson.edu/the-arts/
Sept. 25: Jennifer Egan. Conarroe Lecturer and National Book Award-winning author of the novel “Manhattan Beach.”
Oct. 21: Cynthia Lewis and Andrew Rippeon. Davidson Reads
Nov. 7: Corey Marks. Davidson English Department
Jan. 28: Bryan Stevenson. Reynolds Lecture.
March 12: Samantha Chang. Abbott Lecture and Reading Series.
April 2: Tarfia Faizullah. Judge, Vereen Bell Award in Poetry
Lenoir-Rhyne Visiting Writers Series
http://www.lr.edu/public-events
Sept. 12: Jonathan Safran Foer
Oct. 10: Richard Blanco
Oct. 17: Radney Foster
Nov. 7: Tommy Orange
Jan. 23: Abigail DeWitt
Feb. 13: Morgan Parker
March 5: Min Jin Lee
April 23: Eboo Patel
April 25: Sara Pennypacker
Queens University
http://library.queens.edu/fol/home
Oct. 10: Kathryn Schwille
Oct. 29: Ann Patchett
Women’s National Book Association Charlotte
Oct. 21: Tenth annual Bibliofeast Book & Author Dinner. 6-9 p.m., Maggiano’s. Authors including Amber Smith, Anna Jean Mayhew, Karla F.C. Holloway and Diane McPhail.
