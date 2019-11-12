Here’s what’s coming up in Charlotte’s visual arts

Work by Geoffrey Johnson will be on view at Shain Gallery, and the opening reception is Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. Courtesy of Shain Gallery

What to do

Stop by Shain Gallery for the opening receptions of solo exhibitions by Geoffrey Johnson and Kim Schuessler on Nov. 22 from 6-8 p.m.. Johnson is known for gray-scale cityscapes populated with shadowy, anonymous figures and has recently begun painting color-infused interiors, as well. Schuessler’s bright and cheerful paintings are full of movement, often featuring faceless, playful female figures.

Where to go

Visit Elder Gallery of Contemporary Art to see “Small Works on the Mezzanine.” In addition to their main gallery space, there is a small treasure trove up a flight of stairs with small works and hand-crafted jewelry on view. Craftsmanship and unique design are the name of the game, with work by Joanna Goldberg, Lauren Markley and Alfred D. Ward on view.

Accompanying the jewelry are new small mixed media paintings by Caroline Rust from her series “Cakes and Camisoles,” as well as work by Nico Amortegui, Mary Erickson and William A. Noguera. This exhibition is on view through Feb. 1. In conjunction, the gallery will host an artist talk with Caroline Rust and Alfred D. Ward on Dec. 14 at 11:30 a.m.

What to see

The Mint Museum will host a public reception for its current Constellation CLT exhibition on Nov. 20 from 6-8:30 p.m. during its weekly free hours. Constellation CLT is a program the museum designed to connect visitors to the creative community in Charlotte by exhibiting their work.

This is your chance to meet and talk with current artists Mike Wirth, Elizabeth Palmison and Brett Toukatly. Also that evening is Live at the Mint, during which the Charlotte Storytellers will perform four original works created in response to pieces on view in “Immersed in Light: Studio Drift at the Mint” and “Coined in the South.”

