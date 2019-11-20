Arts & Science Council cuts jobs in wake of sales tax referendum defeat

The Arts & Science Council has cut four positions from its staff, ASC President Jeep Bryant said Wednesday.

The move comes just two weeks after Mecklenburg County voters rejected a sales tax referendum that would have put $22.5 million into the ASC’s coffers for local arts groups.

With the cuts, that leaves 32 positions in the ASC staff. Bryant said the four cuts represent 15% of the annual salary budget of the ASC.

The cuts include Toni Freeman, senior vice president for community engagement, Barbara Ann Temple, vice president of education, as well as two staff members, one in communications and one in finance, Bryant said.

He declined to say whether the cuts would have happened had the sales tax referendum passed.

“It would be important to focus on efficiency regardless of the outcome of the vote,” he said. “These were difficult decisions we needed to make to meet our budget objectives for the remainder of the fiscal year.”

The ASC’s fiscal year begins on July 1.

Asked whether more cuts are anticipated, Bryant said, “We took the steps that were necessary now. We are turning our attention to fundraising and our success in fundraising will drive future decisions.”

The ASC serves as a pass-through agency for funding for local arts and culture groups.

Charlotte arts leaders had hoped voters would raises taxes to pay for arts and culture groups. While that failed, they’re hoping the big-name support they got during the campaign will mean more help for them.

More than 57% of voters opposed the quarter-cent sales tax increase, which would have raised $50 million a year for the arts, parks and education. Some $22.5 million would have gone to arts groups.