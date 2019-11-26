Here’s what’s coming up in Charlotte’s visual arts

Azadeh Akhlaghi’s “By an Eye Witness” is one of many photographs on view at UNC Charlotte Projective Eye Gallery exploring contemporary Iranian social politics. Courtesy of UNC Charlotte Galleries

What to see

Check out “Burnt Generation: Contemporary Iranian Photography” during its last week on view at UNC Charlotte Projective Eye Gallery. Through a mix of documentary photography, portraiture and fine art photography, this exhibition shows how decades of political unrest and social upheaval have impacted the Iranian people.

Artists on view have lived and worked in Iran, showing intimate glimpses into private circumstances through their work. The exhibition closes Dec. 10.

Where to go

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

Head to Anne Neilson Fine Art on Dec. 5 from 6-8 p.m. for the annual Small Works Show. This exhibition will host smaller-sized (and smaller-priced) artworks by a variety of artists, including Jeff Erickson, Michael Barringer, Sarah Gayle Carter, Trudy Norris, Anne Neilson and more. The exhibition will remain on view through the end of 2019.

Who to meet

Meet Marta Gualda, an art and antiques dealer new to town. Gualda joined the art community in Charlotte a few months ago when she opened Marta Gualda Artifacts on Providence Road.

Originally established in Granada, Spain, the gallery is a showplace for antiques and contemporary artifacts from the 16th to 20th centuries, including paintings, sculpture and furniture. Gualda’s upcoming exhibition “Night call,” opening Dec. 12, will feature work by contemporary artist Alvaro Albaladejo.

More arts coverage

You can find all our arts season preview stories and calendars in one place: charlotteobserver.com/topics/charlotte-arts-guide.

Want to get more arts stories like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for the free “Inside Charlotte Arts” newsletter at charlotteobserver.com/newsletters

You can also join our Facebook group, “Inside Charlotte Arts,” at https://www.facebook.com/groups/insidecharlottearts/