Mint Museum show celebrates ‘who we have here’ with over 40 Charlotte artists of color

Charlotte artist Carla “King Carla” Aaron-Lopez works on “Ode to ODB” in her studio. The piece will be part of the LOCAL/STREET pop-up art show at the Mint Museum that she curated. The exhibition will showcase the work of more than 40 local artists of color. Will Jenkins

In everything she does, Carla Aaron-Lopez has one goal: to create a new, inclusive reality.

As a CMS art teacher, she works to open students’ eyes to different perspectives. As a mother, she fights for a better, more equitable future for her son. As an artist, “King Carla” (as she’s known), bites back at mainstream ideas that limit Black cultural identity.

“I don’t know who these people are that walk through life thinking that life is one thing,” said Aaron-Lopez, who grew up in Charlotte. “...But when I walk out of my house, I see so many different things. And so many different people, places and things that I’ve just never experienced even in my own town.”

Now, the multidisciplinary artist is using this vision to curate a pop-up art show at the Mint Museum that puts Black artists, other artists of color and white allies in the spotlight.

The LOCAL/STREET installation runs March 26-28 at the Mint’s Randolph Road location.

The exhibit was created in collaboration with The Mint and the nonprofit Charlotte is Creative, which helps develop resources, advocacy and promotion for artists in the community.

LOCAL/STREET features new works from more than 40 local artists, ranging from photography and painting to graphic design and performance art. The project received a $4,600 Cultural Vision Grant from the Arts & Science Council, one of 24 awards designed to support diverse arts groups.

Last month, the ASC issued an apology for perpetuating and worsening inequities against Blacks and other minorities through its funding decisions. A report it issued with the apology said the ASC is now working to diminish those inequities through stronger support of Black, Latino, Asian, Arab and Native American artists and groups.

“In the Strange Ballet,” a collage by artist Mara Robbin, is one of the works in LOCAL/STREET. Courtesy of Mara Robbin

Taking on diversity

America needs continual reminders that Blackness is not monolithic, Aaron-Lopez said.

For decades, artists of color have been underrepresented by arts organizations in Charlotte and across the country. Aaron-Lopez is passionate about changing this narrative, starting with local artists.

“I want Charlotte to really take on the concept of diversity and inclusion,” she said. “...Just take it on and experience it and expose yourself to these different craftsmen. Your favorite artist might be somebody you’ve just never paid attention to in your life because a lot of people of color are often seen as second-class citizens.”

She hopes LOCAL/STREET can provide a platform to highlight the diverse talents these artists bring.

“Machinist,” a photograph by Michael Maxwell, is one of more than 40 images included in the LOCAL/STREET exhibit at Mint Museum Randolph. Courtesy of Michael Maxwell

An inspirational list

In 2013, Aaron-Lopez started collecting names of artists who were trying to push the culture of art forward in Charlotte.

It began as a way to stay connected with the local art scene after relocating from Atlanta, where she had become a strong voice in that city’s underground arts community.

She was at a turning point in her life and paused her own creative work to focus on being a new mom and obtaining her public school teaching license.

“I took a back seat to the one thing I truly loved, which is art,” said Aaron-Lopez.

She also took a closer look at this new Charlotte she had walked into, continuing to add names to her list.

Now, her patience has paid off. Eight years later, her list serves as inspiration for LOCAL/STREET, and King Carla is back to making art.

This work by Charlotte artist Carla Aaron-Lopez is called “Ode to ODB.” It’ll be part of the Mint Museum LOCAL/STREET show. Will Jenkins

‘Made in Charlotte’

This is Charlotte’s first large-scale installation featuring local artists, Aaron-Lopez said, but similar events happen regularly in other major cities.

“If I can pool about 50 artists to be in an exhibition in one of our local institutions,” she said, “that means it’s about time for us to start doing those same things, to celebrate who we have here.”

Jennifer Sudul Edwards, the Mint Museum’s chief curator and curator of contemporary, agrees. She believes the artwork in LOCAL/STREET holds its own next to historic pieces from all over the world.

“There’s incredible work that’s being made in Charlotte,” she said.

Carla Aaron-Lopez Courtesy of Carla Aaron-Lopez

Among those artists is Aaron-Lopez herself. Part of the BlkMrkt CLT Artist Collective, her work ranges from photography and murals to collage and hand lettering.

“She’s doing such extraordinary work in town,” said Edwards, who selected a dozen of Aaron-Lopez’s creations for the upcoming “It Takes A Village” exhibition, opening in June at Mint Museum on Randolph.

A call to action

Aaron-Lopez believes Charlotte needs artists so it will be known as something more than a banking center. But art showcases alone are not enough. Artists also need opportunities to make a living.

“You can keep talking about sustainability. But you also keep outsourcing creative needs when your creative needs could be answered here in the city,” she said. “You just have to (ask) yourself the truth: Do you want to willingly work with a person of color?”

Aaron-Lopez called on people who posted on social media in support of Black Lives Matter last June to transform those intentions into action by supporting local artists.

Charlotte artist Benjamin Moore created “rico nastyyyyyyy,” a collage featured in the LOCAL/STREET show. Viewers will see new works by local artists of color. Courtesy of Benjamin Moore

“One great thing I need from the community is to come see and experience this moment... These are people living in your backyard, more than likely you’ve shopped with them and didn’t know.

“You have passed their works, in terms of street art and murals, that are popping up (like) crazy around town,” she said. “You’ve passed them by.”

