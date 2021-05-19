A Charlotte singer-songwriter’s company empowers and develops business-savvy artists

Dear Soul Music Co. founder, Arsena Schroeder and husband Stephen Schroeder on stage at the company’s launch party. Arsena Schroeder is a Charlotte-based singer-songwriter who teaches local musicians how to develop a brand and market themselves via workshops and one-on-one sessions. She also organizes a concert series.

Charlotte-based singer-songwriter Arsena Schroeder didn’t think her career path included music until she was a freshman at Pfeiffer University. A classmate who’d heard her sing asked Schroeder to help write and record a duet on a mixed tape.

“I fell in love with the process,” said Schroeder, now 30. “From there, I tried to get other musicians to work with me. No one was willing to help.”

Schroeder wasn’t discouraged. She purchased a guitar, taught herself to play and set up her first gig within two months at Ebenezers Coffeehouse in Washington, D.C. She learned how to play guitar, guitalele (half guitar, half ukulele) and piano through some instruction and by watching DVDs.

As her music career gained momentum, other musicians reached out to her for assistance. Rather than give away her expertise for free, she says, she decided to charge a consultation fee.

In 2017, Schroeder founded Dear Soul Music Company, an arts and entertainment business providing artist development, showcases and workshops for independent artists. Through Dear Soul, Schroeder develops business savvy artists who can make a living being true to a brand they own and create.

“We’ve activated so many artists,” Schroeder said. “My goal is to empower artists who may be blocked or dormant or who don’t realize their potential because they are comparing themselves to an industry standard that I believe is going out.”

A Dear Soul Music Co. workshop at Camp North End. Dear Soul founder Arsena Schroeder holds a four-week workshop series called “Using Your Unique,” which has become a cornerstone of her business. She educates musicians about branding and songwriting. Though some teens attend the series, most participants are 20 to 60 years old. ANDREA ORR

Sustainable careers

Dear Soul’s approach to working with artists is different than others in the music industry.

She views musicians as entrepreneurs who can successfully sell their genuine artistry to consumers. She teaches classes on how to develop a brand, consults with artists one-on-one and organizes concert series for local artists.

“My goal is for artists to know that you can do this independent of a (record) label,” Schroder said. “You can do it to build a sustainable career. I want to help artists do things authentically.”

Recording artist and Dear Soul Music Co. founder Arsena Schroeder. ANDREA ORR

In 2016, Schroeder launched Using Your Unique (UYU), a four-week workshop series for artists that has become a cornerstone of her business. The workshops teach participants about branding and songwriting.

The Arts & Science Council has been funding the program since 2018 through Culture Blocks. It’s free and open to Mecklenburg County residents. Although some teens attend the series, most participants are 20 to 60 years old.

A year ago, singer Kenya Templeton decided to become a full-time musician. She put into place what she’d learned about how to become an independent artist through consulting sessions with Schroeder and attending the UYU workshops.

She also participated in two Unplugged + Live sessions, a Dear Soul concert series. In April, Templeton performed at Dear Soul’s Unplugged + Live virtual music fest.

The audience reacts at a Dear Soul Music Co. Unplugged + Live concert at Sugaw Creek Recreation Center in Charlotte. Upcoming concerts will be held at Eastway Regional Recreation Center on June 5 and 19. They’ll be outdoor, socially-distanced events with live DJ’s, food trucks and local acoustic musicians. ANDREA ORR

Through classes and consultations Templeton says she determined that she needed to decide who she is as a musician, what she wants to portray and what she wants people to know about her as an artist. Schroeder taught her the importance of having various streams of income, how to get in touch with venues and who to reach out for bookings.

“With UYU branding, I learned that I needed to focus,” Templeton said. “I thought you get some gigs and you just perform. But to really get people to understand who you are, you have to create a brand.”

Authentic self

Born in Pittsburgh, Pa. Schroeder moved to Charlotte with her mom and uncle when she was 5 years old. She graduated from Pfeiffer in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in communication. At an orientation session for UNC Charlotte’s graduate program in counseling, Schroeder realized she wanted to pursue a music career and discontinued her studies.

She has released two albums and four extended-play albums (EPs) since 2013. “The Evolution of Arsena” is being produced this year.

Recording artist and Dear Soul founder Arsena Schroeder with audio engineer Chris Suter at a FairPlay Music Equity event. The two met in 2016 and have been working together ever since on albums and other projects. This summer they’ll operate at music production summer camp for Charlotte kids ages 10-17. Courtesy of FairPlay Music Equity Initiative

Chris Suter met Schroeder in 2016 when she needed an audio engineer for vocals. Since then, he’s continued to work with her on albums and other projects.

“I think that Dear Soul is providing this comfortable environment for musicians to know what they can and can’t do, where they can and can’t go,” Suter said. “It can be a little bit overwhelming.”

Suter is involved with Dear Soul’s first summer camp. LEGACY: Recording Arts Day Camp is a week-long introduction to music production for children ages 10 to 17. It’s being done in partnership with Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation and partially funded by the Cultural Vision grant through ASC.

Suter will instruct campers on recording techniques, roles in a studio, and determining what kind of room is needed for certain sounds.

“(Schroeder) wants to create this thing that doesn’t make the recording process so intimidating,” Suter said. “That’s the inspiration behind this whole thing. It’s very helpful to teach these kids from the beginning. So, you can go into it educated when you get to that point.”

‘Unplugged’

What: Unplugged + Live: Lunch Time Special, an outdoor and socially-distanced event with live DJ’s, food trucks and local acoustic musicians.

When: 12-2 p.m., June 5 and June 19

Where: Eastway Regional Recreation Center, 3150 Eastway Park Dr.

Cost: Free

Details: Register on Eventbrite.

