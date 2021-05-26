Charlotte sculptor ousted from national arts panel with other Trump appointees

The Biden administration booted Charlotte sculptor Chas Fagan and three other Trump appointees this week from an independent arts panel based in the nation’s capital, The Washington Post reported.

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts advises the president and congress on the design of federal buildings and memorials in Washington and even the look of the coins in your pocket, according to the commission website.

Fagan and the others were told they had to resign by Monday night, May 24, a commission spokesperson told The Hill.

Fagan and the others dumped from the panel were appointed by then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 12, just before he left office, The New York Times reported.

On Tuesday, Biden said he would replace those commissioners, all white men, with people with “a diversity of background and experience, as well as a range of aesthetic viewpoints,” the Post reported.

According to a White House news release, the new members include a black woman, an Asian American woman and a Black man.

Commissioners normally serve four-year terms, according to the Post.

Trump appointed members who backed more classical architecture, the Times reported. Biden’s replacements will bring “a wider range of aesthetic viewpoints,” an administration official told the newspaper.

Biden move criticized

Conservative publications immediately decried the ousters.

“An unprecedented purge,” The Federalist called Biden’s move, while noting the many accomplishments of the artists replaced on the commission.

“Fagan is a renowned sculptor and painter whose statue of former President Ronald Reagan stands in the Capitol Rotunda, and whose statue of Civil Rights icon Rosa Parks stands in the National Cathedral,” The Federalist reported.

The online publication also noted Fagan’s painting of “the Vatican’s official portrait of St. Mother Teresa and first lady Barbara Bush’s official portrait.”

Fagan could not be immediately reached for comment by The Charlotte Observer on Wednesday.

Billy Graham statue

His other major works include oil portraits of every U.S. president. And his statue of the Rev. Billy Graham is expected to grace the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol, replacing one of Charles Aycock, a governor and white supremacist, that’s represented North Carolina there since 1932, the Observer previously reported.

In Charlotte, his life-size bronze sculptures of such historical figures as Catawba chief King Hagler (1750s) and Mecklenburg County settler Thomas Spratt grace Little Sugar Creek Greenway, as part of the Trail of History public arts project.