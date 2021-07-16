Charlotte-area teen wins theater award that can serve as a stepping stone to Broadway

Another Charlotte-area teen has won a major national musical theater competition that has often led to Broadway-related work for the winners.

Bryson Battle, a senior at Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg, won the 2021 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor Thursday night. And keeping the national awards in-state, the best actress award went to Elena Holder from Durham.

The Jimmy Awards, formally known as The National High School Musical Theatre Awards, started in 2009. They celebrate exceptional high school musical theater performers from all areas of the country. This year, 72 nominees from 36 regions were honored.

“Theater and the performing arts are not an outlet for me, they are my home,” Battle told the Observer Friday. “I cannot imagine my life without musical theater and I am so grateful to the Jimmy Awards. Because of this opportunity, this is a career I can really pursue.”

Bryson Battle performing “Out There” from The Hunchback of Notre Dame at the Belk Theatre for the 2021 Blumey Awards. Daniel Coston

Due to COVID-19, this year’s competition was virtual. It was hosted by actor Corbin Bleu and featured ensemble pieces and solo performances.

Bryson sang “Heaven on Their Minds” from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Jesus Christ Superstar”.

The group rehearsed using Zoom, pre-recorded their vocals for ensemble numbers, recorded choreography and lip-synced over the vocals.

In order for a young performer to be nominated for the Jimmy Awards, they must first win their regional awards program competition. For Battle, this competition was the Blumey Awards, hosted by The Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte.

Battle rehearsing and recording vocals and video footage for the Jimmy Awards at Spirit Square. Blumenthal Performing Arts

The Blumey Awards were hosted in May, and Kate McCracken of Charlotte Latin School took the title of Best Actress alongside Battle.

Holder represented the Durham Performing Arts Center’s Triangle Rising Stars program, and recently graduated from Durham School of the Arts.

What’s next for Battle

When asked his plans for the summer, Battle simply laughed.

“Honestly, I was a little sad about not doing any intensives or masterclasses this summer,” he said. “Then I realized that the Jimmy’s is the ultimate master class. It is the ultimate intensive.”

In the fall, Battle will attend the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, and eventually hopes to work in musical theater professionally.

Some — but not all — of Battle’s dream roles include Quasimodo from “Hunchback of Notre Dame”, JD from “Heathers”, Marius from “Les Misérables” and Aaron Burr from “Hamilton”.

People may watch this year’s Jimmy Awards, which includes Battle’s rendition of “Heaven on my Mind”, on The Jimmy Awards’ Facebook page until Sunday.

Other Blumeys and Jimmys winners

Battle joins two others from the Charlotte region who have won Jimmy Awards.

In 2016, Monroe teen Amina Faye was named Best Actress at the Jimmys. Two years later, Northwest School of the Arts student Reneé Rapp won that award.

The Jimmy Awards are known for propelling young performers into the spotlight. Rapp went on to star as Regina George in “Mean Girls” on Broadway.

Other Blumey winners who competed in the Jimmys also have found success in the theater industry.

That includes Eva Noblezada, a two-time Tony nominee for her work in “Miss Saigon” and “Hadestown”, Abby Corrigan, who was in the national touring company of “Fun Home” and Mekhai Lee, who has performed in off-Broadway and national touring productions.