These nearly 40 Charlotte-area arts, cultural groups will share more than $6 million

Charlotte Ballet dancers perform in masks during a spring 2021 performance of “People of Tomorrow.” Courtesy of Charlotte Ballet

When the coronavirus caused shutdowns and forced millions out of work, the arts community was hit hard. In Charlotte, arts and cultural nonprofits have taken a $50 million hit, officials say.

But thanks to the generosity of local arts advocates, things are beginning to improve.

The City of Charlotte and the Foundation for the Carolinas announced Wednesday that over $6 million has been awarded to 38 local arts and culture organizations through the Infusion Fund campaign.

The Infusion Fund is a public-private partnership that aims to revitalize the arts scene that has an annual economic impact of $360 million, according to a foundation news release.

The foundation led a campaign to raise $18 million from the private sector to create the fund. Ultimately, $23 million was raised. The City of Charlotte will match the original $18 million fundraising goal, pushing the total to $41 million.

“The success of arts and culture is vital for our growth as a city,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. “We are proud to help provide the needed assistance that will go a long way in our ongoing efforts to cultivate and develop a more vibrant arts community.”

The organizations that will be served through the Infusion Fund’s first round of distribution are: