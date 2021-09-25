Colorful ‘Pianos for Peace’ make Charlotte debut. Here’s where to see and play them.

Colorfully painted pianos have been placed across Charlotte for everyone to play or just admire.

Unveiled on International Day of Peace on Tuesday, the five pianos highlight the first Pianos for Peace outdoor festival and community arts program.

Queens University of Charlotte has two of the pianos, in the Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement and the Trexler Courtyard.

The Mint Museum and Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in uptown also have pianos. The fifth is north of uptown at Camp North End, near the entrance of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit.

A free Pianos for Peace app, available for iPhone and Android users, guides you to each location.

The pianos will remain at the sites through Oct. 4. They will then be donated to Charlotte public schools and nursing homes, where Queens University students, local artists and volunteers are invited to join with the recipients in musical programs.

Pianos for Peace is hosting the festival in partnership with Queens University of Charlotte and Qatar-USA Year of Culture.

“These beautifully painted pianos are an important way to make the arts accessible to all,” composer and pianist Malek Jandali said in a statement. Jandali founded and serves as CEO of Pianos for Peace and is composer-in-residence at Queens.

“It also serves as a way to build bridges of peace, unity, and understanding between communities, countries, and cultures at a time it seems we never needed it more,” Jandali said. “We hope to impact an estimated 100,000 Charlotteans and visitors this year.”

