Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Sept. 24-30

Comedian Martin Lawrence said, “Being on the road with this group of funny AF comedians is a blast. Bringing the tour back out on the road is always exciting, no two shows are the same and we all bring something different to the party.”

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person, indoor events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. Masks are now required in Charlotte and many venues for indoor spaces or close settings.

Friday

Get fresh air and admire art at Festival in the Park. From Sept. 24-26, Freedom Park will host artists, vendors, musicians and more to bring the park to life. Expect live music, exciting eats and family fun zones. COVID-19 safety precautions include more spacing between vendors, signs encouraging masks and handwashing, sanitizing stations and crowd density monitoring. 4-9 p.m. Sept. 24; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 25; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 26. Free. 1409 East Blvd. https://bit.ly/38IhUkR

Enjoy a free paleta. To celebrate its birthday, Paletas Morelia is offering free paletas all day. The paleta is free, but you’re in charge of toppings. Pick, dip and top your creation from 1-11 p.m. at this South End spot. Free. 1425 Winnifred St. https://bit.ly/3lFOdXz

Saturday

Join the fun at the Astro Pop Mural + Music Festival. The first of its kind, this free art and music festival will take place in the heart of NoDa. Enjoy live music, food trucks, painted murals, vendors and more at The Chamber by Wooden Robot Brewery. Art will include works by HNin Nie, John Hairston Jr., Maryssa Pickett, Matt Moore and Noirs One. This outdoor event will follow CDC guidelines and Charlotte mask mandates. Free. Noon-11 p.m. 416 E. 36th St., Suite 100. https://bit.ly/3klpQPu

Visit Enderly Coffee Co. to create loaded iced coffee with Sweet Spot Studio. The drop-in-style class will include cold brew coffee, as well as a variety of toppings to drizzle and skewer to complete your beverage. Guests will get to take home the provided coffee mug. Gluten-free and dairy-free items cannot be accommodated for the event, but all ages are welcome. 9 a.m. $20. 2620 Tuckaseegee Road. https://bit.ly/3kpNXfG

Make your own loaded iced coffee at Enderly Coffee Co. with Sweet Spot Studio. Courtesy of Sweet Spot Studio

Check out a new exhibition at Queens University of Charlotte. “Influence and Identity: Twentieth Century Portrait Photography,” is on loan from the Bank of America Collection. The exhibition features the works of international photographers and portrait artists from the golden age of portrait photography, including Antony Armstrong-Jones, Yousuf Karsh, Richard Avalon, Ansel Adams, Garry Winogrand and Berenice Abbot. All guests are required to wear masks indoors, and there will be surface disinfection before and after events. Opening reception is from 6-8 p.m. Free. 2319 Wellesley Ave. https://bit.ly/3nScxZ2

Laugh along with the LIT AF Tour 2021, hosted by Martin Lawrence. Though it was rescheduled due to the pandemic, the comedy tour’s Charlotte stop features DeRay Davis, Bruce Bruce, Adele Givens and Benji Brown, who will take turns keeping things funny on stage. 8 p.m. $39.50+ Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St. https://litaftour.com/

Sunday

Learn professional skills with NetworkQueen. Founded by WCCD-TV reporter and anchor Alexandra Elich, NetworkQueen is a professional networking group designed to help women learn to negotiate, make connections and seek professional advancement. Ticket proceeds will benefit Safe Alliance, which provides resources to people impacted by sexual assault and domestic violence. The first event will take place on Sept. 26 at Hattie’s Tap & Tavern. 5-7 p.m. $20. 2918 The Plaza. https://bit.ly/3xBrUpX

Find your next favorite spot at Optimist Hall. Noble Smoke recently announced that it will join the food hall lineup in early 2022, but until then, there are still plenty of places to get your fix of local bites. Get a grilled cheese from Papi Queso, build your own bowl at mezeh Mediterranean Grill or order Indian street food at Botiwalla. https://bit.ly/2Zg0Voq

Enjoy the ultimate comfort food at Optimist Hall. Courtesy of The Plaid Penguin

Monday

Stop by Zen Asian Fusion before it closes. After 16 years in Dilworth, the restaurant will permanently close its doors on Oct. 3, citing COVID-19 pandemic-related challenges. Though Zen will be closed, you’ll still be able to find some of its most popular dishes at Persuasian Restaurant, which is also affiliated with Zen owners Jenny and Phony Luong. 1716 Kenilworth Ave. https://bit.ly/3hMO0AP

Enjoy your favorite Zen Asian Fusion dishes before the restaurant closes on Oct. 3. Alex Cason CharlotteFive archives

Catch a local baker on “Halloween Baking Championship.” Sherelle Morrison is an optometrist, baker, super mom — and Food Network star. Follow Sherelle’s baking journey as she makes Halloween-themed treats for the chance to win $25,000. The first episode premiered on Sept. 13, and the show airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. https://bit.ly/3nQXkHr

Follow Charlotte optometrist Sherelle Morrison on Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship.” Matt Blair Food Network

Tuesday

Shop for cocktail supplies at The Cocktailery. Founded by Tamu Curtis of Liberate Your Palate, this new spot at Atherton Mill in South End offers barware, cocktail supplies and more — available both in store and online. There’s also a bitters tasting bar and modern bohemian sitting lounge to complete the experience. Soon, the store will offer in-person cocktail classes, as well. https://bit.ly/3lztTHg

Visit The Cocktailery, a new spot in South End founded by Tamu Curtis of Liberate Your Palate. Courtesy of The Cocktailery

Support a local restaurant that goes above and beyond for its employees. The Loyalist Market is raising the price of its prepared food by $1, but it’s for a good cause. All additional revenue from the increase in price on sandwiches, cheese and charcuterie will be given directly back to the team in the form of a raise. All full time employees will see the equivalent of a $2 per hour raise, and all part-time employees will see a $1 per hour raise. Plus, if you go on Tuesdays, you can enjoy mac and cheese night, so it’s a win-win for everyone. https://bit.ly/3CysLe2

Wednesday

Catch a live Netflix taping of “Dave Chapelle presents Donnell Rawlings.” Rawlings, a comedian, recently played Dez the Barber in Disney-Pixar’s “SOUL,” appeared on Netflix’s “The Degenerates” and hosts his new podcast, “The Donnell Rawlings Show.” Catch the live taping for Rawlings’ special at the Fillmore. All guests will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination (proof of negative test result not accepted), and masks are required. No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed. Sept. 29-30. 9 p.m. $27+. 820 Hamilton St. https://bit.ly/39mCsiQ

Shop vintage clothing and accessories at Stash Pad’s new home next to Lupie’s Cafe on Monroe Road. Stash Pad, originally located in Plaza Midwood, will now sport a new leopard mural above the front door. Expect the same goods, including pieces from the 1940s to 1990s, as well as the ability to shop online. 2708 Monroe Road. https://bit.ly/2Xxn2FL

Find vintage clothing and accessories from the 1940s-1990s at Stash Pad’s new location. Philip Freeman CharlotteFive

Thursday

Plan ahead for college football Saturdays. When Charlottean Jonathan Osman reached out via Twitter for a list of college football bars, CharlotteFive created a list so you can support your favorite team at local favorites such as Angry Ale’s, Devil’s Logic Brewing, Moo & Brew and more. https://bit.ly/3znIdaS

Sign up for an exclusive Maker’s Mark dinner at Billy Sunday. Led by Maker’s Mark Diplomat Sarah Poole, the event will include a four-course tasting dinner complete with cocktails and a special Maker’s Mark pairing with each course. There will also be a happy hour with cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres followed by a brief bourbon education before the meal. Reservations are required. Sept. 30. 6:30 p.m. $125 per person, plus tax and gratuity. 1115 N. Brevard St. https://bit.ly/3C6iS6M

Sip bourbon with a four-course Maker’s Mark tasting dinner at Billy Sunday. Courtesy of Billy Sunday Charlotte

Check out the Weekly Taco Feature at the new Velvet Taco location. In addition to its Optimist Hall location, you can now enjoy Velvet Taco favorites at Park Road Shopping Center. From Sept. 29-Oct. 5, try the “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner” special, complete with chicken tenders, peppered bacon, peppercorn gravy, chile butter mashed potatoes, smoked cheddar, roasted corn and micro celery in a tortilla. While enjoying the dish, take in views of the new dining room, colored by a hand-painted Charlotte skyline mural by Texas-based Eyeful Art & Mural Designs, or sit under the neon lights on the outdoor patio. 1601 E. Woodlawn Road. https://bit.ly/3lDXiQG

Try the Weekly Taco Feature at Velvet Taco. Courtesy of Velvet Taco

Mark your calendar

Experience the outdoor lifestyle during Tuck Fest at the Whitewater Center. There will be more than 150 clinics, races, yoga practices, live music performances and great food. You can watch any of the races and competitions, enjoy food and browse the vendor village for free, save for the $6 parking fee. If you want to participate in one of the 35+ races or competitions, there’s a $35 flat fee, which will grant you access to all but the Deep Water Solo. And, of course, you can always enjoy the usual Whitewater Center activities such as rafting and ziplining throughout the weekend. There will be activities for kids, as well. Oct. 1-3. Free. 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. https://bit.ly/3tr9DcQ

Get caffeinated at Crane Coffee Co.’s new brick-and-mortar location. This sustainable, pour-over operation is expanding to a permanent home at the Innovation Barn in the Belmont neighborhood. Beginning on Oct. 1, you can order specialty drinks such as Lavender Honeycomb or Muddled Mint Cold Brew. There will also be homemade breakfast puffs, cold brews and classic pour-over coffees available. 932 Seigle Ave. https://bit.ly/3nSVWnY

Find a unique coffee concoction at Crane Coffee Co.’s new Innovation Barn location. Courtesy of Crane Coffee

Test your bravery at Scarrigan Farms. The mile-long, all-outdoor haunted trail will give you the chance to come face-to-face with classic slashers, supernatural monsters and bloodthirsty clowns at Carrigan Farms. The Haunted Trail and corn maze is open to guests 12 years and older. It runs for select dates in October and November. $25 Thursdays and Fridays, $30 on Fridays and Saturdays. Reserve online in advance for a $5 dining voucher to be used at The Quarry Kitchen. 1213 Oak Ridge Farm Highway. https://bit.ly/3EFdqdw

Wander the corn maze and Haunted Trail at Scarrigan Farms. Courtesy of Scarrigan Farms Haunted Trail

Catch knights on horseback this fall at the Carolina Renaissance Festival and Artisan Marketplace. The immersive event will showcase falconry, mermaids, shopping, games, rides, and arts and crafts. You’ll be able to snack on celebrated Renaissance fare, such as pretzels, turkey legs and meat on a stick, plus more traditional crepes, mushroom sandwiches and gluten-free pizza. Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 2-Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. $27+. Junction of NC 73 and Poplar Tent Road. https://bit.ly/3iaNU6W

Enjoy a turkey leg and jousting at the Carolina Renaissance Festival. Courtesy of the Carolina Renaissance Festival

Gather with Second SHFT, a place for creatives to come together to make deep connections. This bi-weekly discussion group is designed to support creativity and also offers a monthly book club with literature that promotes self care. Oct. 5. 7-8 p.m. Free. 1600 Fulton Ave. https://bit.ly/2XNeoU9

