A familiar barbecue restaurant is opening at Optimist Hall

Noble Smoke will open at Optimist Hall in early 2022.

Charlotte’s largest smokehouse is expanding. Noble Smoke has announced it is opening at Optimist Hall in early 2022.

Noble Smoke’s barbecue draws inspiration from Texas and the Carolinas, and its Optimist Hall stall will be its first expansion from its original Freedom Drive location.

“We look forward to bringing our Carolina and Texas-style barbecue to the Mill District,” owner Jim Noble said in a statement. “Optimist Hall has proven itself as a destination for some of Charlotte’s best and most diverse culinary offerings, and we’re proud to join the family.”

Menu items will include:

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Chopped Cheshire Pork, Creekstone Farms Beef Brisket and Turkey, available by the pound or in a sandwich on a Copain bun.

Sides such as Pan-Fried Green Beans, Slaw (Eastern and Western), Zack’s Collards, Mac & Cheese.

Gensler is the architect and Doerre is the general contractor for the Noble Smoke stall.

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.