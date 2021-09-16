Charlotte Observer Logo
A familiar barbecue restaurant is opening at Optimist Hall

Noble Smoke will open at Optimist Hall in early 2022.
Noble Smoke will open at Optimist Hall in early 2022. LunahZon Photography

Charlotte’s largest smokehouse is expanding. Noble Smoke has announced it is opening at Optimist Hall in early 2022.

Noble Smoke’s barbecue draws inspiration from Texas and the Carolinas, and its Optimist Hall stall will be its first expansion from its original Freedom Drive location.

“We look forward to bringing our Carolina and Texas-style barbecue to the Mill District,” owner Jim Noble said in a statement. “Optimist Hall has proven itself as a destination for some of Charlotte’s best and most diverse culinary offerings, and we’re proud to join the family.”

Menu items will include:

Gensler is the architect and Doerre is the general contractor for the Noble Smoke stall.

