A familiar barbecue restaurant is opening at Optimist Hall
Charlotte’s largest smokehouse is expanding. Noble Smoke has announced it is opening at Optimist Hall in early 2022.
Noble Smoke’s barbecue draws inspiration from Texas and the Carolinas, and its Optimist Hall stall will be its first expansion from its original Freedom Drive location.
“We look forward to bringing our Carolina and Texas-style barbecue to the Mill District,” owner Jim Noble said in a statement. “Optimist Hall has proven itself as a destination for some of Charlotte’s best and most diverse culinary offerings, and we’re proud to join the family.”
Menu items will include:
- Chopped Cheshire Pork, Creekstone Farms Beef Brisket and Turkey, available by the pound or in a sandwich on a Copain bun.
- Sides such as Pan-Fried Green Beans, Slaw (Eastern and Western), Zack’s Collards, Mac & Cheese.
Gensler is the architect and Doerre is the general contractor for the Noble Smoke stall.
