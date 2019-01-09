‘Blac Youngsta’ faces trial 2 years after 100 bullets fired during CIAA tourney

Memphis rapper Sammie “Blac Youngsta” Benson is scheduled to stand trial on weapons charges early next month, nearly two years after police said 100 bullets were fired in uptown Charlotte near the end of the 2017 CIAA men’s and women’s college basketball tournament.





Memphis rapper Sammie “Blac Youngsta” Benson was charged for the February shooting in uptown involving another rapper, Young Dolph. Mecklenburg County Jail

The 28-year-old rapper faces a Feb. 6 trial in Mecklenburg County Criminal Superior Court on five counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle and one count of conspiracy to commit discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, court records show.





At about 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2017, bullets were fired in the 600 block of North Caldwell Street, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report.

Bullets hit multiple homes and vehicles, although no one was hurt, according to police.

The bullets were fired about 30 minutes before the final game of the CIAA tournament at the nearby Spectrum Center, The Charlotte Observer reported at the time. Police later recovered about 100 spent shell casings from the road, fired from various guns and a rifle, the Observer reported.





Police also found two bullet-ridden SUVs on Parkwood Drive. The tires on both SUVs were blown out, and the front and rear windows of one of them were shattered, the Observer reported.





National hip-hop-related websites reported that one of the targets was Young Dolph – another Memphis-based hip-hop artist. He was in Charlotte that night for an unofficial CIAA party/concert at Cameo Charlotte nightclub, the Observer reported. At the time, CIAA commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said the shootout was not connected to the tournament.

Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., tweeted “U loose” next to a laughing-so-hard-I’m-crying emoji less than 18 hours after the shootout, the Observer reported. He later bragged that the black SUV he was riding in at the time had been custom-bulletproofed for $300,000.

Videos also showed Blac Youngsta and others taunting and threatening Young Dolph while holding guns. The videos were apparently made before the shootout, the Observer previously reported.

In May 2017, TMZ broke the news that Benson had surrendered to police after CMPD filed charges against him.

The CIAA made news this week after announcing it will pull its annual men’s and women’s basketball tournament from Charlotte in favor of Baltimore from 2021 through 2023.

